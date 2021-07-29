US superstar Simone Biles yesterday pulled out of a second Tokyo Olympics gymnastics competition to protect her mental health, raising serious doubt over her participation in the rest of the Games.
A day after her shock exit from the team event, USA Gymnastics said the 24-year-old had also withdrawn from the individual all-around competition at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre.
The American arrived in Japan as one of the headline acts of the Games, shouldering an immense weight of expectation as she pursued a record-equaling nine career Olympic titles.
Photo: Reuters
However, she withdrew from the team competition after a shaky opening vault, and her struggles mean she might be unable to add to the four gold medals she won at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016.
“After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games, in order to focus on her mental health,” USA Gymnastics wrote in a statement.
The US federation said a decision on whether Biles, who is to be replaced by Jade Carey, would compete in individual event finals would be taken following daily evaluation.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being,” the statement said. “Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many.”
After pulling out of the team event on Tuesday, in which she won a silver as a result of starting the final, Biles said that she had to “do what’s right for me and focus on my mental health.”
“I just don’t trust myself as much as I used to, and I don’t know if it’s age,” she said. “I’m a little bit more nervous when I do gymnastics.”
Support for the gymnast poured in from around the world following her withdrawal from the team final.
“Am I good enough? Yes, I am. The mantra I practice daily. @Simone_Biles, we are proud of you and we are rooting for you. Congratulations on the silver medal, Team @USA!” Michelle Obama wrote on Twitter.
“Once a champion, always a champion. God Bless @Simone_Biles,” Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao wrote on Twitter.
Home fans are still coming to terms with Tuesday’s defeat for Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka, who was playing her first event since withdrawing from the French Open citing mental health issues.
However, Japan’s Yui Ohashi yesterday secured an unprecedented golden double for the Olympic hosts with a win in the women’s 200m individual medley, less than two years after she considered quitting swimming because of depression.
The unheralded Ohashi produced a strong finishing freestyle leg to touch the wall in 2 minutes, 08.52 seconds, ahead of Americans Alex Walsh in 2 minutes, 08.65 seconds and Kate Douglass in 2 minutes, 09.04 seconds.
It added to her triumph in the 400m medley on Sunday, making her the first Japanese woman to win two gold medals at a summer Games.
“I swam believing in myself. I really did not think of winning the gold,” she said. “I swam the last part of the race thinking win or lose, I want to be able to say I have no regrets. I made it somehow.”
