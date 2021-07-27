SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





SOCCER

US and Canada advance

The US on Sunday earned the final spot in the Gold Cup semi-finals with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Jamaica at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Matthew Hoppe scored the only goal with a header from a cross by Cristian Roldan in the 83rd minute. The US next face reigning Asian champions Qatar on Thursday. In the earlier game in Texas, short-handed Canada also punched their ticket to the semis after a dominating 2-0 victory over Costa Rica. Junior Hoilett scored in the 18th minute by running onto the ball and lobbing a shot over Costa Rica goalkeeper Esteban Alvarado. Stephen Eustaquio scored Canada’s second in the 69th minute. Canada, who were missing key forwards Cyle Larin and Ayo Akinola, face defending champions Mexico on Thursday.

CRICKET

Kumar stars in India win

Seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Sunday took four wickets as a second-string India defeated Sri Lanka by 38 runs in the first Twenty20 international in Colombo. Chasing a target of 165, Sri Lanka fell prey to Kumar, who first removed opener Avishka Fernando, before dismissing Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana and Dushmantha Chameera in the final four overs to guide India to a winning start. “It was a good batting wicket, but there was some help for bowlers, too,” said Kumar, who finished with 4-22. India’s Deepak Chahar (2-24) also troubled Sri Lanka, who were bowled out for 126 runs with nine balls to spare. After being sent in to bat, India got off to a shaky start, with debutant Prithvi Shaw dismissed on the first ball and Sanju Samson out for 27, but a half-century from Suryakumar Yadav and skipper Shikhar Dhawan’s 46 helped them set a decent target.

TENNIS

Teen Alcaraz claims title

Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday became the youngest Spanish champion on the ATP Tour since Rafael Nadal in 2004 when he captured the Croatia Open title in Umag. The 18-year-old swept past 35-year-old Richard Gasquet of France 6-2, 6-2 in the final. Nadal was also 18 when he won the first of his 88 titles in Sopot, Poland, in August 2004. World No. 73 Alcaraz is the third-youngest champion on the ATP Tour since 2000 after Kei Nishikori in Delray Beach, Florida, in 2008 and Nadal in Sopot. “It’s amazing. I have a lot of emotions. I’m really, really happy with this victory, this win, my first ATP title,” Alcaraz told the ATP Web site. “I’m going to enjoy this moment a lot.”

TENNIS

Collins wins in tough year

Danielle Collins of the US on Sunday became the WTA Tour’s 14th first-time champion of the year when she clinched the Palermo Ladies Open title. The 27-year-old top seed eased past Romanian qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse, ranked at No. 137, 6-4, 6-2 in the final. The American did not drop a set all week. “It’s given me so much self-confidence to finally win a tournament, because I’ve been on tour now for a couple of years and that was one of my goals,” world No. 44 Collins said. Victory came after a tough year for the American, who was off the tour between March and May. She had needed surgery to remove “a cyst the size of a tennis ball from my ovary,” she told Britain’s Daily Telegraph. “I’ve been improving, clearly, based on my results and being able to go longer with my stamina throughout the events,” Collins said.