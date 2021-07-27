SOCCER
US and Canada advance
The US on Sunday earned the final spot in the Gold Cup semi-finals with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Jamaica at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Matthew Hoppe scored the only goal with a header from a cross by Cristian Roldan in the 83rd minute. The US next face reigning Asian champions Qatar on Thursday. In the earlier game in Texas, short-handed Canada also punched their ticket to the semis after a dominating 2-0 victory over Costa Rica. Junior Hoilett scored in the 18th minute by running onto the ball and lobbing a shot over Costa Rica goalkeeper Esteban Alvarado. Stephen Eustaquio scored Canada’s second in the 69th minute. Canada, who were missing key forwards Cyle Larin and Ayo Akinola, face defending champions Mexico on Thursday.
CRICKET
Kumar stars in India win
Seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Sunday took four wickets as a second-string India defeated Sri Lanka by 38 runs in the first Twenty20 international in Colombo. Chasing a target of 165, Sri Lanka fell prey to Kumar, who first removed opener Avishka Fernando, before dismissing Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana and Dushmantha Chameera in the final four overs to guide India to a winning start. “It was a good batting wicket, but there was some help for bowlers, too,” said Kumar, who finished with 4-22. India’s Deepak Chahar (2-24) also troubled Sri Lanka, who were bowled out for 126 runs with nine balls to spare. After being sent in to bat, India got off to a shaky start, with debutant Prithvi Shaw dismissed on the first ball and Sanju Samson out for 27, but a half-century from Suryakumar Yadav and skipper Shikhar Dhawan’s 46 helped them set a decent target.
TENNIS
Teen Alcaraz claims title
Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday became the youngest Spanish champion on the ATP Tour since Rafael Nadal in 2004 when he captured the Croatia Open title in Umag. The 18-year-old swept past 35-year-old Richard Gasquet of France 6-2, 6-2 in the final. Nadal was also 18 when he won the first of his 88 titles in Sopot, Poland, in August 2004. World No. 73 Alcaraz is the third-youngest champion on the ATP Tour since 2000 after Kei Nishikori in Delray Beach, Florida, in 2008 and Nadal in Sopot. “It’s amazing. I have a lot of emotions. I’m really, really happy with this victory, this win, my first ATP title,” Alcaraz told the ATP Web site. “I’m going to enjoy this moment a lot.”
TENNIS
Collins wins in tough year
Danielle Collins of the US on Sunday became the WTA Tour’s 14th first-time champion of the year when she clinched the Palermo Ladies Open title. The 27-year-old top seed eased past Romanian qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse, ranked at No. 137, 6-4, 6-2 in the final. The American did not drop a set all week. “It’s given me so much self-confidence to finally win a tournament, because I’ve been on tour now for a couple of years and that was one of my goals,” world No. 44 Collins said. Victory came after a tough year for the American, who was off the tour between March and May. She had needed surgery to remove “a cyst the size of a tennis ball from my ovary,” she told Britain’s Daily Telegraph. “I’ve been improving, clearly, based on my results and being able to go longer with my stamina throughout the events,” Collins said.
TWO AND TWO: Lin Chen-hao of Taiwan finished seventh in the women’s U-48kg category, winning two bouts before losses the quarter-finals and a repechage match Naohisa Takato yesterday won Japan’s first gold medal at their home Olympics, beating Taiwan’s Yang Yung-wei in the men’s under-60kg judo final. Yang’s second-place finish is Taiwan’s first medal in Tokyo and the nation’s first-ever medal in an Olympics judo competition. Kosovo’s Distria Krasniqi beat Japan’s Funa Tonaki in the women’s under-48kg final less than an hour before Takato made sure that his team would not have a double heartbreak on the opening day of competition in its beloved homegrown martial art. Takato won his final three bouts in sudden-death golden score, but he took the final a bit anticlimactically after Yang committed
Four key men’s doubles pairings — dubbed by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) as “the group of death” — are to take over two courts side-by-side today just after midday in Tokyo, in matches that already have the badminton world abuzz. What is formally known as Group A pits pairings from Taiwan, Indonesia, India and Britain against one another — the former three ranked in the top 10. Taiwanese pairing Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin are set to challenge Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty of India, while world No. 1 duo Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia are to
After complaining about flying economy class to the Olympic Games, Taiwanese badminton player Tai Tzu-ying appeared satisfied with her hotel room in Tokyo, praising its proximity to the badminton venue. “It saves commuting time and allows more time to rest,” the 27-year-old Tai wrote on Instagram yesterday morning. “It’s very good.” The Athletes’ Village is about 50 minutes by car from the badminton venue, but the hotel is only a 10-minute drive, she said. “It’ll give me more time to rest and prepare, whether before or after a match,” Tai added. Taiwan’s badminton team is staying at the Marroad Inn Tokyo in Chofu City,
KEEP ’EM COMING: In her first Olympic appearance, Lo set a high bar, fighting her way to the final bouts, and earning Taiwan its second medal after Yang Yung-wei’s silver Taiwan’s Lo Chia-ling yesterday clinched the nation’s second medal at the Tokyo Olympics, grabbing a bronze medal in taekwondo in the women’s 57kg class. Nineteen-year-old Lo beat Nigeria’s Tekiath Ben Yessouf 10-6 at Tokyo’s Makuhari Messe convention center. Lo, who is making her first appearance in the Olympic Games, worked her way to the bronze medal contest with an early 20-18 win against South Korea’s Lee Ah-reum in the round of 16, before dropping Canada’s Skylar Park 18-7 in the quarter-final. It was Anastasija Zolotic of the US who denied the former World Taekwondo Junior Championship gold medalist a chance to fight for