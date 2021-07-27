Wang Kuan-hung second-fastest in men’s 200 butterfly

Staff reporter, with Reuters, TOKYO





Taiwanese swimmer Wang Kuan-hung yesterday posted the second-fastest time in the heats of the men’s 200m butterfly at the Olympic Games in Tokyo to advance to the semi-finals.

Wang won the fourth heat in a time of 1 minute, 54.44 seconds, 0.48 seconds ahead of second-placed Zach Harting of the US.

Overall, Wang was placed second in the rankings behind world-record holder Kristof Milak of Hungary, who timed 1:53.58 in heat 5.

Wang is due to compete in the first semi-final at the Tokyo Aquatics Center at 10:35am Taiwan time.

Earlier, Australia’s Ariarne Titmus dethroned five-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky of the US to win a thrilling women’s 400m freestyle final.

Ledecky has been the dominant force in women’s swimming, but in the first of three head-to-head showdowns with Titmus at the Games it was the Australian who triumphed with a superbly timed swim.

Britain’s Adam Peaty delivered another dominating swim to repeat his gold medal success from Rio de Janeiro in the 100m breaststroke, while Canadian Maggie MacNeil stormed to victory in a close women’s 100m butterfly and the US triumphed in the men’s 4x100m relay.

The first mouthwatering matchup between Ledecky and Titmus exceeded all expectations.

The American great was 0.66 seconds ahead at the halfway point, but Titmus then began to reel her in, closing the gap to 0.16 seconds by the 300m turn, grabbing the lead at the 350m mark and powering home for gold.

“I can’t believe it, I’m trying to contain my emotions,” said Titmus, who praised her rival for raising the bar in the sport. “I thanked her, I wouldn’t be here without her. She set this incredible standard. All credit to her for the swimmer she is.”

There was much less drama for Peaty, utterly dominant in the 100m breaststroke, whose time of 57.37 was well short of his own world record 56.88, but comfortably ahead (0.63) of silver medalist Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands.

“I did feel a little pressure into the final, but it’s a good pressure,” Peaty said. “I needed to put myself on edge. I needed to go my fastest.”