Taiwanese swimmer Wang Kuan-hung yesterday posted the second-fastest time in the heats of the men’s 200m butterfly at the Olympic Games in Tokyo to advance to the semi-finals.
Wang won the fourth heat in a time of 1 minute, 54.44 seconds, 0.48 seconds ahead of second-placed Zach Harting of the US.
Overall, Wang was placed second in the rankings behind world-record holder Kristof Milak of Hungary, who timed 1:53.58 in heat 5.
Wang is due to compete in the first semi-final at the Tokyo Aquatics Center at 10:35am Taiwan time.
Earlier, Australia’s Ariarne Titmus dethroned five-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky of the US to win a thrilling women’s 400m freestyle final.
Ledecky has been the dominant force in women’s swimming, but in the first of three head-to-head showdowns with Titmus at the Games it was the Australian who triumphed with a superbly timed swim.
Britain’s Adam Peaty delivered another dominating swim to repeat his gold medal success from Rio de Janeiro in the 100m breaststroke, while Canadian Maggie MacNeil stormed to victory in a close women’s 100m butterfly and the US triumphed in the men’s 4x100m relay.
The first mouthwatering matchup between Ledecky and Titmus exceeded all expectations.
The American great was 0.66 seconds ahead at the halfway point, but Titmus then began to reel her in, closing the gap to 0.16 seconds by the 300m turn, grabbing the lead at the 350m mark and powering home for gold.
“I can’t believe it, I’m trying to contain my emotions,” said Titmus, who praised her rival for raising the bar in the sport. “I thanked her, I wouldn’t be here without her. She set this incredible standard. All credit to her for the swimmer she is.”
There was much less drama for Peaty, utterly dominant in the 100m breaststroke, whose time of 57.37 was well short of his own world record 56.88, but comfortably ahead (0.63) of silver medalist Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands.
“I did feel a little pressure into the final, but it’s a good pressure,” Peaty said. “I needed to put myself on edge. I needed to go my fastest.”
TWO AND TWO: Lin Chen-hao of Taiwan finished seventh in the women’s U-48kg category, winning two bouts before losses the quarter-finals and a repechage match Naohisa Takato yesterday won Japan’s first gold medal at their home Olympics, beating Taiwan’s Yang Yung-wei in the men’s under-60kg judo final. Yang’s second-place finish is Taiwan’s first medal in Tokyo and the nation’s first-ever medal in an Olympics judo competition. Kosovo’s Distria Krasniqi beat Japan’s Funa Tonaki in the women’s under-48kg final less than an hour before Takato made sure that his team would not have a double heartbreak on the opening day of competition in its beloved homegrown martial art. Takato won his final three bouts in sudden-death golden score, but he took the final a bit anticlimactically after Yang committed
Four key men’s doubles pairings — dubbed by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) as “the group of death” — are to take over two courts side-by-side today just after midday in Tokyo, in matches that already have the badminton world abuzz. What is formally known as Group A pits pairings from Taiwan, Indonesia, India and Britain against one another — the former three ranked in the top 10. Taiwanese pairing Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin are set to challenge Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty of India, while world No. 1 duo Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia are to
After complaining about flying economy class to the Olympic Games, Taiwanese badminton player Tai Tzu-ying appeared satisfied with her hotel room in Tokyo, praising its proximity to the badminton venue. “It saves commuting time and allows more time to rest,” the 27-year-old Tai wrote on Instagram yesterday morning. “It’s very good.” The Athletes’ Village is about 50 minutes by car from the badminton venue, but the hotel is only a 10-minute drive, she said. “It’ll give me more time to rest and prepare, whether before or after a match,” Tai added. Taiwan’s badminton team is staying at the Marroad Inn Tokyo in Chofu City,
KEEP ’EM COMING: In her first Olympic appearance, Lo set a high bar, fighting her way to the final bouts, and earning Taiwan its second medal after Yang Yung-wei’s silver Taiwan’s Lo Chia-ling yesterday clinched the nation’s second medal at the Tokyo Olympics, grabbing a bronze medal in taekwondo in the women’s 57kg class. Nineteen-year-old Lo beat Nigeria’s Tekiath Ben Yessouf 10-6 at Tokyo’s Makuhari Messe convention center. Lo, who is making her first appearance in the Olympic Games, worked her way to the bronze medal contest with an early 20-18 win against South Korea’s Lee Ah-reum in the round of 16, before dropping Canada’s Skylar Park 18-7 in the quarter-final. It was Anastasija Zolotic of the US who denied the former World Taekwondo Junior Championship gold medalist a chance to fight for