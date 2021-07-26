Horigome wins inaugural skater gold

AFP, TOKYO





Japanese world champion Yuto Horigome yesterday held his nerve to be crowned skateboarding’s first Olympic gold medalist after winning a tense street competition in Tokyo.

The 22-year-old, who grew up just a stone’s throw from the Olympic venue, landed three huge tricks in a row to eclipse American favorite Nyjah Huston, who imploded to finish seventh.

In searing heat at Ariake Urban Sports Park, Horigome finished with scores of 9.35, 9.50 and 9.30 for a total of 37.18, with Brazil’s Kelvin Hoefler second and US skater Jagger Eaton third.

Japan’s Yuto Horigome competes in the men’s street final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Urban Sports Park yesterday. Photo: AFP

“This is special because it was held in Koto City, where I was born,” Horigome said. “For me it’s very meaningful, very inspiring.”

There was disappointment for Huston, the much-hyped multiple world champion, who ended with four straight falls in the tricks section as he wound up second-last in the final.

Competition took place in front of rows of empty blue seats at the purpose-built arena, with fans barred from most Olympic events over COVID-19 concerns.

It was the first of four gold medals to be handed out in skateboarding’s Olympic debut, with women’s street to be contested today followed by the men’s and women’s park competitions.

“There’s an extra pressure here,” Huston said. “I’ve been skating pro-contests for 15 years now, but there’s Street League, X Games, but if you compare that to the Olympics there’s no comparison.”

Huston flirted with disaster in the heats, when he fell on his first run and botched his first two of five attempts at a one-off trick. He fought back with a 9.13 and 8.96 to make the final in third place, with Horigome sixth.

In the final, Horigome had his head in his hands after a mistake on his first run, and the world No. 2 fell twice in his second run before recovering his poise in the tricks section.

The free-flowing Japanese reeled off four scores of more than 9.0, interrupted by a fall on his second trick, tracked by Hoefler and Eaton as Huston faltered.

POKEMON TROPHY

Horigome, who is now based in the US, said he would hang the medal with his others — on his Pokemon toy.

“First of all I want to show it to my friends and family who supported me,” he said. “Afterwards I’ll keep it in my house. I have other medals on my Pokemon, so maybe I’ll keep it next to them.”