SPORTS BRIEFS

CRICKET

Madhevere leads Zimbabwe

Opener Wesley Madhevere top-scored with 73 as Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh by 23 runs on Friday to keep alive hopes of winning the three-match Twenty20 series. Zimbabwe made 166-6 before bowling Bangladesh out for 143 with one ball remaining in Harare, enabling the hosts to avenge an eight-wicket defeat in the first match on Thursday. It was the first victory for the home side in six attempts in the all-format tour after a heavy Test loss, three one-day international defeats and a T20 reverse. The T20 series decider is to be played today at the Harare Sports Club. “Today we managed to tick a lot more boxes than we managed yesterday. I was happy to make 166 with a young squad — it gave us confidence,” Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza said. “We back ourselves to defend that total and Blessing [Muzarabani] was instrumental in our success. Now we must create a plan that brings us another victory on Sunday and a series victory.”

CRICKET

Sri Lanka defeat India

Avishka Fernando and Bhanuka Rajapaksa hit half centuries as Sri Lanka beat India by three wickets for a consolation win in the rain-hit third one-day international on Friday. Chasing a revised target of 227 in the reduced 47-overs-a-side contest, Sri Lanka depended on a 109-run second-wicket stand between Fernando (76) and Rajapaksa (65) to achieve their target with 48 deliveries to spare in Colombo. India won the three-match series 2-1. Sri Lanka collected 10 Super League points for the 2023 World Cup qualification and won their first ODI against India since 2017. “Young guys showed a lot of maturity, both with bat and ball, and that’s what I expect from them,” skipper Dasun Shanaka said after Sri Lanka’s first win over India at home since 2012. “It’s a big win for fans, they were waiting for years for this win. We have won against India at home after quite some time.”

ICE HOCKEY

Seattle Kraken pick Beniers

The Seattle Kraken on Friday found their potential center of the future with the first draft pick in franchise history. The expansion NHL franchise selected University of Michigan player Matthew Beniers with the No. 2 overall pick in the entry draft. There was no big party for the first selection in Kraken history, unlike earlier this week when fans crammed into a lakeside park for Seattle’s selections in the expansion draft. However, with the Kraken home arena in the background, general manager Ron Francis announced Beniers as the inaugural selection from inside the Space Needle. “There’s so many words I can use describe it. It’s surreal. It’s honestly amazing. I could not be happier, and I’m honestly at a loss of words just thinking about what just happened,” Beniers said. “Being drafted in the first place, going second overall and going to a new expansion team, I’m so unbelievably excited and thankful for everything.”

YACHTING

Stars+Stripes joins NY

The New York Yacht Club on Friday announced that the Stars+Stripes sailing team would be part of its effort to field an all-American squad for the next multi-challenger America’s Cup. Stars+Stripes is led by Mike Buckley, 38, and Taylor Canfield, 32. They launched a campaign for the previous America’s Cup, but failed to raise enough money and did not make it to the starting line.