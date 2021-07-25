CRICKET
Madhevere leads Zimbabwe
Opener Wesley Madhevere top-scored with 73 as Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh by 23 runs on Friday to keep alive hopes of winning the three-match Twenty20 series. Zimbabwe made 166-6 before bowling Bangladesh out for 143 with one ball remaining in Harare, enabling the hosts to avenge an eight-wicket defeat in the first match on Thursday. It was the first victory for the home side in six attempts in the all-format tour after a heavy Test loss, three one-day international defeats and a T20 reverse. The T20 series decider is to be played today at the Harare Sports Club. “Today we managed to tick a lot more boxes than we managed yesterday. I was happy to make 166 with a young squad — it gave us confidence,” Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza said. “We back ourselves to defend that total and Blessing [Muzarabani] was instrumental in our success. Now we must create a plan that brings us another victory on Sunday and a series victory.”
Sri Lanka defeat India
Avishka Fernando and Bhanuka Rajapaksa hit half centuries as Sri Lanka beat India by three wickets for a consolation win in the rain-hit third one-day international on Friday. Chasing a revised target of 227 in the reduced 47-overs-a-side contest, Sri Lanka depended on a 109-run second-wicket stand between Fernando (76) and Rajapaksa (65) to achieve their target with 48 deliveries to spare in Colombo. India won the three-match series 2-1. Sri Lanka collected 10 Super League points for the 2023 World Cup qualification and won their first ODI against India since 2017. “Young guys showed a lot of maturity, both with bat and ball, and that’s what I expect from them,” skipper Dasun Shanaka said after Sri Lanka’s first win over India at home since 2012. “It’s a big win for fans, they were waiting for years for this win. We have won against India at home after quite some time.”
ICE HOCKEY
Seattle Kraken pick Beniers
The Seattle Kraken on Friday found their potential center of the future with the first draft pick in franchise history. The expansion NHL franchise selected University of Michigan player Matthew Beniers with the No. 2 overall pick in the entry draft. There was no big party for the first selection in Kraken history, unlike earlier this week when fans crammed into a lakeside park for Seattle’s selections in the expansion draft. However, with the Kraken home arena in the background, general manager Ron Francis announced Beniers as the inaugural selection from inside the Space Needle. “There’s so many words I can use describe it. It’s surreal. It’s honestly amazing. I could not be happier, and I’m honestly at a loss of words just thinking about what just happened,” Beniers said. “Being drafted in the first place, going second overall and going to a new expansion team, I’m so unbelievably excited and thankful for everything.”
YACHTING
Stars+Stripes joins NY
The New York Yacht Club on Friday announced that the Stars+Stripes sailing team would be part of its effort to field an all-American squad for the next multi-challenger America’s Cup. Stars+Stripes is led by Mike Buckley, 38, and Taylor Canfield, 32. They launched a campaign for the previous America’s Cup, but failed to raise enough money and did not make it to the starting line.
After complaining about flying economy class to the Olympic Games, Taiwanese badminton player Tai Tzu-ying appeared satisfied with her hotel room in Tokyo, praising its proximity to the badminton venue. “It saves commuting time and allows more time to rest,” the 27-year-old Tai wrote on Instagram yesterday morning. “It’s very good.” The Athletes’ Village is about 50 minutes by car from the badminton venue, but the hotel is only a 10-minute drive, she said. “It’ll give me more time to rest and prepare, whether before or after a match,” Tai added. Taiwan’s badminton team is staying at the Marroad Inn Tokyo in Chofu City,
Four key men’s doubles pairings — dubbed by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) as “the group of death” — are to take over two courts side-by-side today just after midday in Tokyo, in matches that already have the badminton world abuzz. What is formally known as Group A pits pairings from Taiwan, Indonesia, India and Britain against one another — the former three ranked in the top 10. Taiwanese pairing Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin are set to challenge Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty of India, while world No. 1 duo Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia are to
ANGER: Red Bull team principal Cristian Horner decried Lewis Hamilton’s driving in the first lap, which ousted Max Verstappen from the race, saying: ‘That’s just dirty driving’ Lewis Hamilton was accused of being “dangerous and disrespectful” in reviving his Formula One title defense by winning the British Grand Prix on Sunday, after a first lap crash left championship leader Max Verstappen complaining that he had been “taken out.” Hamilton said after the race that he would “not be bullied.” Roared on by a crowd of more than 140,000, Hamilton attempted to overtake Verstappen on Copse corner on the first lap, but Verstappen refused to yield. When the two touched wheels, the Red Bull went careening off the track and into the barrier. Hamilton drove on with just a broken
MEN’S SOCCER STARTS: Mexico scored a convincing win over France, while a Chris Wood goal gave NZ their first ever victory in men’s soccer at an Olympics Spain’s Olympic men’s soccer campaign yesterday got off to a rocky start after they lost two players to injury in a goalless draw with Egypt, while Mexico stunned France 4-1 as the group stage began. Spain, the last European men’s team to claim gold in 1992, arrived in Japan with a number of players from the senior team who reached the UEFA Euro 2020 semi-finals this month. However, despite the wealth of options on the pitch, Spain failed to take their opportunities in front of goal against a dogged Egypt defense in their Group C match at the Sapporo Dome. Dani Ceballos hit