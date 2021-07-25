The Olympic beach volleyball tournament yesterday got off to the quintessential COVID-19-era start.
The event’s first scheduled match at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games was canceled because a Czech player tested positive for COVID-19.
That knocked Marketa Slukova, who tested positive earlier this week, and partner Barbora Hermannova out of the tournament.
Photo: AFP
Already empty because of the ban on fans, the venue at Shiokaze Park was eerily still when the match was supposed to start at 9am, the only sound coming from the incredibly loud cicadas in the nearby trees.
An hour later, when reigning gold medalist Alison took the court, he pointed at the empty stands as if the fans were there, waiting to cheer him on.
“The feelings were different,” said the 2.03m Brazilian who won the men’s gold medal in Rio de Janeiro. “The situation is very different in the world. [I am] very happy it is finally here.”
In a sport that thrives on its beach party vibe, with dance teams that did the samba on Rio’s Copacabana Beach or hammed it up to the Benny Hill theme in London, the venue overlooking Tokyo Bay struggled to match the mood of its predecessors.
A disc jockey pumped rock music through the speakers and called out the play-by-play, but for most of the session the only applause in the sweltering temporary arena was from the half-dozen ball attendants who clapped their plastic-gloved hands when the teams were announced.
“It was very different,” said Agatha, a Brazilian who won a silver medal in front of her home crowd in 2016 and opened the Tokyo Games with a straight-sets victory over Argentina yesterday.
“In Brazil, we had the biggest support. There were many, many people cheering for us, and here we had silence,” she said, drawing a flat line with her hand. “We need to put our emotion in the game, because we can’t receive emotion from them. For me, it’s very important to play with emotion so I had to bring it from inside.”
Agatha and her new partner, Duda, won 21-19, 21-10 over Argentine pair Ana Gallay and Fernanda Pereyra.
In other matches in the opening session, Alison and his new partner, Alvaro Filho, beat Argentina 21-16, 21-17, and top-seeded Canadians Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes beat the Dutch duo of Katja Stam and Raisa Schoon 21-16, 21-14.
“I mean, I think we can all agree there’s something missing,” said Pavan, who finished fifth in 2016. “We thrive in a full stadium with all the energy, but I think a strength of our team is we are able to manufacture energy ourselves as well.”
As she left the sand, Humana-Paredes waved to the handful of Canadian support staffers who were sitting among almost 12,000 empty seats.
“Even just seeing a couple of friendly faces makes a world of difference,” she said.
After complaining about flying economy class to the Olympic Games, Taiwanese badminton player Tai Tzu-ying appeared satisfied with her hotel room in Tokyo, praising its proximity to the badminton venue. “It saves commuting time and allows more time to rest,” the 27-year-old Tai wrote on Instagram yesterday morning. “It’s very good.” The Athletes’ Village is about 50 minutes by car from the badminton venue, but the hotel is only a 10-minute drive, she said. “It’ll give me more time to rest and prepare, whether before or after a match,” Tai added. Taiwan’s badminton team is staying at the Marroad Inn Tokyo in Chofu City,
Four key men’s doubles pairings — dubbed by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) as “the group of death” — are to take over two courts side-by-side today just after midday in Tokyo, in matches that already have the badminton world abuzz. What is formally known as Group A pits pairings from Taiwan, Indonesia, India and Britain against one another — the former three ranked in the top 10. Taiwanese pairing Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin are set to challenge Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty of India, while world No. 1 duo Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia are to
ANGER: Red Bull team principal Cristian Horner decried Lewis Hamilton’s driving in the first lap, which ousted Max Verstappen from the race, saying: ‘That’s just dirty driving’ Lewis Hamilton was accused of being “dangerous and disrespectful” in reviving his Formula One title defense by winning the British Grand Prix on Sunday, after a first lap crash left championship leader Max Verstappen complaining that he had been “taken out.” Hamilton said after the race that he would “not be bullied.” Roared on by a crowd of more than 140,000, Hamilton attempted to overtake Verstappen on Copse corner on the first lap, but Verstappen refused to yield. When the two touched wheels, the Red Bull went careening off the track and into the barrier. Hamilton drove on with just a broken
MEN’S SOCCER STARTS: Mexico scored a convincing win over France, while a Chris Wood goal gave NZ their first ever victory in men’s soccer at an Olympics Spain’s Olympic men’s soccer campaign yesterday got off to a rocky start after they lost two players to injury in a goalless draw with Egypt, while Mexico stunned France 4-1 as the group stage began. Spain, the last European men’s team to claim gold in 1992, arrived in Japan with a number of players from the senior team who reached the UEFA Euro 2020 semi-finals this month. However, despite the wealth of options on the pitch, Spain failed to take their opportunities in front of goal against a dogged Egypt defense in their Group C match at the Sapporo Dome. Dani Ceballos hit