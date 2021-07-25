Trevor Story on Friday homered and drove in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning as the Colorado Rockies took advantage of the Dodgers’ recent bullpen woes, beating Los Angeles 9-6.
Charlie Blackmon added a two-run homer in the 10th to help the Rockies top Los Angeles for just the third time in 11 games this season.
Colorado won for the first time in four games at Dodger Stadium.
Photo: AP
Pinch-hitter Sam Hilliard’s solo home run in the ninth off Darien Nunez gave Colorado their first lead of the game at 6-5.
“That was a very back and forth game as far as momentum goes, but I’m really, really proud of the guys,” Blackmon said. “There were lots of opportunities for us to shut it down, you know, not fight like we did, lots of times where statistically it didn’t look good for us, but we battled back and earned a win.”
The Dodgers tied it at 6-6 in the bottom of the ninth on a bases-loaded walk to Justin Turner with no outs.
Daniel Bard (5-5) recovered and escaped the jam by striking out Will Smith, Sheldon Neuse and A.J. Pollock in succession.
Lucas Gilbreath pitched a scoreless 10th inning for his first career save.
The Dodgers fell to 1-10 in extra-inning games.
“We have to find ways as an offense to keep adding on and extending the lead,” Turner said. “We have to do the little things defensively and take care of the baseball to protect the lead. Obviously, we haven’t done a very good job of it.”
Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen has blown each of his past three save opportunities, including two in consecutive games on Wednesday and Thursday against the San Francisco Giants.
Brusdar Graterol and Nunez were recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City before Friday’s game.
Graterol was charged with two runs in the eighth before Nunez gave up Hilliard’s homer.
Jansen was given the night off.
The Rockies’ three runs in the 10th inning came against James Sherfy (2-1).
Hilliard’s home run into the Rockies bullpen in right field was his third of the season and the third pinch-hit homer of his career.
It came after Blackmon had an RBI double off Graterol in the eighth to get Colorado within a run and Ryan McMahon had a tying single off Nunez.
Elias Diaz also hit a home run for the Rockies, his eighth.
“We feel like we can come in and compete and beat these guys,” acting manager Mike Redmond said. “And we know we haven’t had a ton of success [against the Dodgers] the last few years, but that can change. And hopefully, as we win some of these tight games, we’ll be able to keep the streak going.”
Turner added a home run for the Dodgers, while Cody Bellinger ended an 0-for-25 drought with an RBI double in the first.
David Price went a season-high 5-2/3 innings on 74 pitches, while giving up three runs on four hits as the Dodgers lefty continued to build into a starting role after starting the season in the bullpen.
“A loss is a loss, but to lose them late is obviously tough,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “With what we had, we still had a chance to win the game until that 10th inning when it got away from us. Guys have to step up and get outs. It started with David, who I thought did a great job, and some guys came in and didn’t get that first hitter, which is important.”
In other games on Friday, it was:
‧ Red Sox 6, Yankees 2
‧ Mets 3, Blue Jays 0
‧ Indians 5, Rays 10
‧ Cubs 8, Diamondbacks 3
‧ Astros 7, Rangers 3
‧ Phillies 5, Braves 1
‧ Orioles 6, Nationals 1
‧ Marlins 2, Padres 5
‧ Reds 6, Cardinals 5
‧ Brewers 7, White Sox 1
‧ Royals 5, Tigers 3
‧ Twins 5, Angels 4
‧ Mariners 4, Athletics 3
‧ Giants 4, Pirates 6
After complaining about flying economy class to the Olympic Games, Taiwanese badminton player Tai Tzu-ying appeared satisfied with her hotel room in Tokyo, praising its proximity to the badminton venue. “It saves commuting time and allows more time to rest,” the 27-year-old Tai wrote on Instagram yesterday morning. “It’s very good.” The Athletes’ Village is about 50 minutes by car from the badminton venue, but the hotel is only a 10-minute drive, she said. “It’ll give me more time to rest and prepare, whether before or after a match,” Tai added. Taiwan’s badminton team is staying at the Marroad Inn Tokyo in Chofu City,
Four key men’s doubles pairings — dubbed by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) as “the group of death” — are to take over two courts side-by-side today just after midday in Tokyo, in matches that already have the badminton world abuzz. What is formally known as Group A pits pairings from Taiwan, Indonesia, India and Britain against one another — the former three ranked in the top 10. Taiwanese pairing Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin are set to challenge Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty of India, while world No. 1 duo Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia are to
ANGER: Red Bull team principal Cristian Horner decried Lewis Hamilton’s driving in the first lap, which ousted Max Verstappen from the race, saying: ‘That’s just dirty driving’ Lewis Hamilton was accused of being “dangerous and disrespectful” in reviving his Formula One title defense by winning the British Grand Prix on Sunday, after a first lap crash left championship leader Max Verstappen complaining that he had been “taken out.” Hamilton said after the race that he would “not be bullied.” Roared on by a crowd of more than 140,000, Hamilton attempted to overtake Verstappen on Copse corner on the first lap, but Verstappen refused to yield. When the two touched wheels, the Red Bull went careening off the track and into the barrier. Hamilton drove on with just a broken
MEN’S SOCCER STARTS: Mexico scored a convincing win over France, while a Chris Wood goal gave NZ their first ever victory in men’s soccer at an Olympics Spain’s Olympic men’s soccer campaign yesterday got off to a rocky start after they lost two players to injury in a goalless draw with Egypt, while Mexico stunned France 4-1 as the group stage began. Spain, the last European men’s team to claim gold in 1992, arrived in Japan with a number of players from the senior team who reached the UEFA Euro 2020 semi-finals this month. However, despite the wealth of options on the pitch, Spain failed to take their opportunities in front of goal against a dogged Egypt defense in their Group C match at the Sapporo Dome. Dani Ceballos hit