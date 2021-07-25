Rockies rally, win in 10th over Dodgers

FIRST IN FOUR: Denver’s acting manager said that his team feel like they can compete with LA, despite not having had much success at Dodger Stadium recently

AP, LOS ANGELES





Trevor Story on Friday homered and drove in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning as the Colorado Rockies took advantage of the Dodgers’ recent bullpen woes, beating Los Angeles 9-6.

Charlie Blackmon added a two-run homer in the 10th to help the Rockies top Los Angeles for just the third time in 11 games this season.

Colorado won for the first time in four games at Dodger Stadium.

The Colorado Rockies’ Garrett Hampson, right, scores on a single by Trevor Story as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith misses the throw during their MLB game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday. Photo: AP

Pinch-hitter Sam Hilliard’s solo home run in the ninth off Darien Nunez gave Colorado their first lead of the game at 6-5.

“That was a very back and forth game as far as momentum goes, but I’m really, really proud of the guys,” Blackmon said. “There were lots of opportunities for us to shut it down, you know, not fight like we did, lots of times where statistically it didn’t look good for us, but we battled back and earned a win.”

The Dodgers tied it at 6-6 in the bottom of the ninth on a bases-loaded walk to Justin Turner with no outs.

Daniel Bard (5-5) recovered and escaped the jam by striking out Will Smith, Sheldon Neuse and A.J. Pollock in succession.

Lucas Gilbreath pitched a scoreless 10th inning for his first career save.

The Dodgers fell to 1-10 in extra-inning games.

“We have to find ways as an offense to keep adding on and extending the lead,” Turner said. “We have to do the little things defensively and take care of the baseball to protect the lead. Obviously, we haven’t done a very good job of it.”

Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen has blown each of his past three save opportunities, including two in consecutive games on Wednesday and Thursday against the San Francisco Giants.

Brusdar Graterol and Nunez were recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City before Friday’s game.

Graterol was charged with two runs in the eighth before Nunez gave up Hilliard’s homer.

Jansen was given the night off.

The Rockies’ three runs in the 10th inning came against James Sherfy (2-1).

Hilliard’s home run into the Rockies bullpen in right field was his third of the season and the third pinch-hit homer of his career.

It came after Blackmon had an RBI double off Graterol in the eighth to get Colorado within a run and Ryan McMahon had a tying single off Nunez.

Elias Diaz also hit a home run for the Rockies, his eighth.

“We feel like we can come in and compete and beat these guys,” acting manager Mike Redmond said. “And we know we haven’t had a ton of success [against the Dodgers] the last few years, but that can change. And hopefully, as we win some of these tight games, we’ll be able to keep the streak going.”

Turner added a home run for the Dodgers, while Cody Bellinger ended an 0-for-25 drought with an RBI double in the first.

David Price went a season-high 5-2/3 innings on 74 pitches, while giving up three runs on four hits as the Dodgers lefty continued to build into a starting role after starting the season in the bullpen.

“A loss is a loss, but to lose them late is obviously tough,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “With what we had, we still had a chance to win the game until that 10th inning when it got away from us. Guys have to step up and get outs. It started with David, who I thought did a great job, and some guys came in and didn’t get that first hitter, which is important.”

In other games on Friday, it was:

‧ Red Sox 6, Yankees 2

‧ Mets 3, Blue Jays 0

‧ Indians 5, Rays 10

‧ Cubs 8, Diamondbacks 3

‧ Astros 7, Rangers 3

‧ Phillies 5, Braves 1

‧ Orioles 6, Nationals 1

‧ Marlins 2, Padres 5

‧ Reds 6, Cardinals 5

‧ Brewers 7, White Sox 1

‧ Royals 5, Tigers 3

‧ Twins 5, Angels 4

‧ Mariners 4, Athletics 3

‧ Giants 4, Pirates 6