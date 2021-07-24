Wild Kriske inning hands Red Sox win

NEW RECORD: Brooks Kriske allowed Boston’s final two runs for a blown save, becoming the first major league player to throw four wild pitches in a single extra inning

AP, BOSTON





It took most of a rainy night at Fenway Park for the Red Sox to find their offense. It took one wild inning by reliever Brooks Kriske for the Yankees to squander an opportunity to gain valuable ground on their longtime rivals.

Kike Hernandez on Thursday hit a two-run double that tied the game with two outs in the ninth inning, as Boston took advantage of a record four wild pitches by Kriske in the 10th to rally past New York 5-4.

“That’s why you play until the last out is made,” Hernandez said. “Pitchers did a good job of keeping us in the game.”

Hunter Renfroe of the Boston Red Sox hits the game-winning sacrifice fly against the New York Yankees in the 10th inning of their MLB game at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, on Thursday. Photo: AFP

Xander Bogaerts scored on a sacrifice fly by Hunter Renfroe in the 10th inning to win the opener of a four-game series. The victory was Boston’s third straight and snapped New York’s four-game winning streak.

Boston also remained one game up on Tampa Bay in the American League East. The third-placed Yankees, who have lost eight of 10 to the Red Sox this season, are eight games back.

Matt Barnes (5-2), the sixth Red Sox pitcher of the night, gave up a run in the 10th inning, but got the win.

Kriske (1-1) allowed Boston’s final two runs for a blown save, becoming the first major league player to throw four wild pitches in a single extra inning, according to STATS.

All of them came on splitters that bounced.

“It was just pure execution,” said Kriske, optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after the loss. “It’s part of the game. I’ve got to do a better job.”

New York took a 4-3 lead in the 10th inning on a sacrifice fly by Brett Gardner that scored Tyler Wade.

Boston quickly tied it in the bottom half thanks in large part to Kriske’s quartet of wild pitches. His first one moved automatic runner Rafael Devers to third base and a second pitch in the dirt allowed him to score.

After Bogaerts walked, Kriske’s control issues continued. Two more wild pitches got Bogaerts to third, setting up Renfroe’s game-ending fly to right.

New York took a 3-1 lead into the ninth inning, but after striking out Christian Vazquez for the first out, right-hander Chad Green gave up back-to-back singles to Alex Verdugo and Bobby Dalbec.

One out later, Hernandez tied the game when his double to deep left-center scored Verdugo and pinch-runner Jarren Duran.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that he had no regrets going to Green in the ninth, despite Luis Cessa pitching a scoreless eighth inning. Boone said the plan was for Cessa to go one inning after throwing 30 pitches two nights ago.

“I felt good about [Green] in a save situation tonight,” Boone said.

The Red Sox came in having totaled 20 runs in back-to-back wins over the Blue Jays, but they were kept at bay early by starter Jordan Montgomery, who allowed three hits with six strikeouts and one walk over 5-2/3 scoreless innings.

The Yankees also might have been aided by a 55-minute rain delay in the fifth inning while clinging to a 1-0 lead. The long pause prompted Red Sox manager Alex Cora to pull starter Tanner Houck, who had been pitching well in his first major league start since April.

Houck allowed one run and two hits over 4-2/3 innings, struck out eight and walked two before taking a seat for the night.

New York took a 1-0 lead into the seventh inning when Boston loaded the bases for Hernandez with one out after Wade mishandled Michael Chavis’ hard grounder to third base.

Hernandez popped out to short center, but it was enough for Verdugo to beat Estevan Florial’s throw home with a headfirst slide to tie the game.

Elsewhere, the Giants downed the Dodgers 5-3, the Athletics mastered the Mariners 4-1, the Angels tamed the Twins 3-2, the Braves battered the Phillies 7-2, the Padres pipped the Marlins 3-2, the Tigers mauled the Rangers 7-5, the Cardinals beat the Cubs 3-2 and the Rays edged the Indians 5-4 in 10 innings.

