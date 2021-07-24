It took most of a rainy night at Fenway Park for the Red Sox to find their offense. It took one wild inning by reliever Brooks Kriske for the Yankees to squander an opportunity to gain valuable ground on their longtime rivals.
Kike Hernandez on Thursday hit a two-run double that tied the game with two outs in the ninth inning, as Boston took advantage of a record four wild pitches by Kriske in the 10th to rally past New York 5-4.
“That’s why you play until the last out is made,” Hernandez said. “Pitchers did a good job of keeping us in the game.”
Photo: AFP
Xander Bogaerts scored on a sacrifice fly by Hunter Renfroe in the 10th inning to win the opener of a four-game series. The victory was Boston’s third straight and snapped New York’s four-game winning streak.
Boston also remained one game up on Tampa Bay in the American League East. The third-placed Yankees, who have lost eight of 10 to the Red Sox this season, are eight games back.
Matt Barnes (5-2), the sixth Red Sox pitcher of the night, gave up a run in the 10th inning, but got the win.
Kriske (1-1) allowed Boston’s final two runs for a blown save, becoming the first major league player to throw four wild pitches in a single extra inning, according to STATS.
All of them came on splitters that bounced.
“It was just pure execution,” said Kriske, optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after the loss. “It’s part of the game. I’ve got to do a better job.”
New York took a 4-3 lead in the 10th inning on a sacrifice fly by Brett Gardner that scored Tyler Wade.
Boston quickly tied it in the bottom half thanks in large part to Kriske’s quartet of wild pitches. His first one moved automatic runner Rafael Devers to third base and a second pitch in the dirt allowed him to score.
After Bogaerts walked, Kriske’s control issues continued. Two more wild pitches got Bogaerts to third, setting up Renfroe’s game-ending fly to right.
New York took a 3-1 lead into the ninth inning, but after striking out Christian Vazquez for the first out, right-hander Chad Green gave up back-to-back singles to Alex Verdugo and Bobby Dalbec.
One out later, Hernandez tied the game when his double to deep left-center scored Verdugo and pinch-runner Jarren Duran.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that he had no regrets going to Green in the ninth, despite Luis Cessa pitching a scoreless eighth inning. Boone said the plan was for Cessa to go one inning after throwing 30 pitches two nights ago.
“I felt good about [Green] in a save situation tonight,” Boone said.
The Red Sox came in having totaled 20 runs in back-to-back wins over the Blue Jays, but they were kept at bay early by starter Jordan Montgomery, who allowed three hits with six strikeouts and one walk over 5-2/3 scoreless innings.
The Yankees also might have been aided by a 55-minute rain delay in the fifth inning while clinging to a 1-0 lead. The long pause prompted Red Sox manager Alex Cora to pull starter Tanner Houck, who had been pitching well in his first major league start since April.
Houck allowed one run and two hits over 4-2/3 innings, struck out eight and walked two before taking a seat for the night.
New York took a 1-0 lead into the seventh inning when Boston loaded the bases for Hernandez with one out after Wade mishandled Michael Chavis’ hard grounder to third base.
Hernandez popped out to short center, but it was enough for Verdugo to beat Estevan Florial’s throw home with a headfirst slide to tie the game.
Elsewhere, the Giants downed the Dodgers 5-3, the Athletics mastered the Mariners 4-1, the Angels tamed the Twins 3-2, the Braves battered the Phillies 7-2, the Padres pipped the Marlins 3-2, the Tigers mauled the Rangers 7-5, the Cardinals beat the Cubs 3-2 and the Rays edged the Indians 5-4 in 10 innings.
Additional reporting by staff writer
After complaining about flying economy class to the Olympic Games, Taiwanese badminton player Tai Tzu-ying appeared satisfied with her hotel room in Tokyo, praising its proximity to the badminton venue. “It saves commuting time and allows more time to rest,” the 27-year-old Tai wrote on Instagram yesterday morning. “It’s very good.” The Athletes’ Village is about 50 minutes by car from the badminton venue, but the hotel is only a 10-minute drive, she said. “It’ll give me more time to rest and prepare, whether before or after a match,” Tai added. Taiwan’s badminton team is staying at the Marroad Inn Tokyo in Chofu City,
South Korea’s Olympic committee yesterday removed banners at the Olympic Athletes’ Village in Tokyo that referred to a 16th-century war between Korea and Japan after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) ruled they were provocative. In agreeing to take down the banners, the South Koreans said they received a promise from the IOC that the displaying of the Japanese “rising sun” flag would be banned at stadiums and other Olympic venues. The flag, portraying a red sun with 16 rays extending outward, is resented by many people in South Korea and other parts of Asia who see it as a symbol of Japan’s
ANGER: Red Bull team principal Cristian Horner decried Lewis Hamilton’s driving in the first lap, which ousted Max Verstappen from the race, saying: ‘That’s just dirty driving’ Lewis Hamilton was accused of being “dangerous and disrespectful” in reviving his Formula One title defense by winning the British Grand Prix on Sunday, after a first lap crash left championship leader Max Verstappen complaining that he had been “taken out.” Hamilton said after the race that he would “not be bullied.” Roared on by a crowd of more than 140,000, Hamilton attempted to overtake Verstappen on Copse corner on the first lap, but Verstappen refused to yield. When the two touched wheels, the Red Bull went careening off the track and into the barrier. Hamilton drove on with just a broken
Australia’s Liz Cambage yesterday spoke about her feelings of relief after withdrawing from her country’s women’s basketball squad for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. The 29-year-old on Friday pulled out of the Opals squad citing mental health issues ahead of the team’s departure from Las Vegas, where they have been completing their pre-Games preparations. Cambage’s move came after Basketball Australia launched an investigation into an altercation involving the Las Vegas Aces center during a warmup game against Nigeria on Thursday. “This decision had been a few days in the making, but I’d been at breaking point for a month or so now,” Cambage