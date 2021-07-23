SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





OLYMPICS

Coates defends comments

Australian Olympic Committee president John Coates yesterday defended an exchange with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk after ordering her to attend the Tokyo Games opening ceremony. Coates, an International Olympic Committee vice president, told Palaszczuk at a news conference that she needed to attend today’s ceremony along with other members of Australia’s delegation. The exchange came after Brisbane was named host of the 2032 Olympics. “You are going to the opening ceremony,” Coates said to Palaszczuk, who traveled to Tokyo as a representative of Brisbane’s bid. “I am still the deputy chair of the candidature leadership group. And so far as I understand, there will be an opening and a closing ceremony in 2032, and all of you have got to get along there and understand the traditional parts of that, what’s involved in an opening ceremony. So none of you are staying and hiding in your rooms, all right.” Coates’ was accused of misogyny by some Australian media pundits. “He gave a masterclass in how to be an arrogant powerbroker,” academic Jenna Price wrote in the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper. Coates said that his comments had been “misinterpreted” by people who were not in the room.

CRICKET

Whirlwind tour announced

Australia are to play five Twenty20 International matches in seven days in a whirlwind tour of Bangladesh next month, the cricket boards of both countries said yesterday. Aaron Finch’s men are to arrive on Thursday next week and play five matches at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka from Aug. 3 to Aug. 9, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said in a statement.

GYMNASTICS

Simone Biles gets emoji

Simone Biles has become the first athlete to be awarded their own emoji on Twitter. The social media platform on Wednesday announced that it had given Biles her own emoji — a goat wearing a leotard and a gold medal. The symbol is a reference to Biles’ status as the “greatest of all time.” The symbol is generated by inputting #SimoneBiles or #Simone in a message on Twitter.

WRESTLING

Virus-Nazi post slammed

The US Olympic & Paralympic Committee has condemned a social media post shared by an unaccredited USA Wrestling staff member that compared COVID-19 protocols to Nazi Germany. Media reported that chiropractor Rosie Gallegos-Main shared a post on Instagram that read: “We went from ‘Flattening the curve in 14 days’ to ‘Going door-to-door to see your papers’ ... Gotta admit, I did N-A-Z-I that one coming,” with Nazi an apparent replacement for “not see.” The committee said that “the post that this volunteer shared is completely inconsistent with our values.”

RUGBY LEAGUE

Cup teams pull out

Australia and New Zealand yesterday pulled out of the Rugby League World Cup in England, citing “player welfare and safety” amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They urged the organizers to delay the tournament until next year. They said the decision came after considering the risk of infection in England, the virus situation in Australia and the time players would be away from home.