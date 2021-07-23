OLYMPICS
Coates defends comments
Australian Olympic Committee president John Coates yesterday defended an exchange with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk after ordering her to attend the Tokyo Games opening ceremony. Coates, an International Olympic Committee vice president, told Palaszczuk at a news conference that she needed to attend today’s ceremony along with other members of Australia’s delegation. The exchange came after Brisbane was named host of the 2032 Olympics. “You are going to the opening ceremony,” Coates said to Palaszczuk, who traveled to Tokyo as a representative of Brisbane’s bid. “I am still the deputy chair of the candidature leadership group. And so far as I understand, there will be an opening and a closing ceremony in 2032, and all of you have got to get along there and understand the traditional parts of that, what’s involved in an opening ceremony. So none of you are staying and hiding in your rooms, all right.” Coates’ was accused of misogyny by some Australian media pundits. “He gave a masterclass in how to be an arrogant powerbroker,” academic Jenna Price wrote in the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper. Coates said that his comments had been “misinterpreted” by people who were not in the room.
CRICKET
Whirlwind tour announced
Australia are to play five Twenty20 International matches in seven days in a whirlwind tour of Bangladesh next month, the cricket boards of both countries said yesterday. Aaron Finch’s men are to arrive on Thursday next week and play five matches at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka from Aug. 3 to Aug. 9, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said in a statement.
GYMNASTICS
Simone Biles gets emoji
Simone Biles has become the first athlete to be awarded their own emoji on Twitter. The social media platform on Wednesday announced that it had given Biles her own emoji — a goat wearing a leotard and a gold medal. The symbol is a reference to Biles’ status as the “greatest of all time.” The symbol is generated by inputting #SimoneBiles or #Simone in a message on Twitter.
WRESTLING
Virus-Nazi post slammed
The US Olympic & Paralympic Committee has condemned a social media post shared by an unaccredited USA Wrestling staff member that compared COVID-19 protocols to Nazi Germany. Media reported that chiropractor Rosie Gallegos-Main shared a post on Instagram that read: “We went from ‘Flattening the curve in 14 days’ to ‘Going door-to-door to see your papers’ ... Gotta admit, I did N-A-Z-I that one coming,” with Nazi an apparent replacement for “not see.” The committee said that “the post that this volunteer shared is completely inconsistent with our values.”
RUGBY LEAGUE
Cup teams pull out
Australia and New Zealand yesterday pulled out of the Rugby League World Cup in England, citing “player welfare and safety” amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They urged the organizers to delay the tournament until next year. They said the decision came after considering the risk of infection in England, the virus situation in Australia and the time players would be away from home.
After complaining about flying economy class to the Olympic Games, Taiwanese badminton player Tai Tzu-ying appeared satisfied with her hotel room in Tokyo, praising its proximity to the badminton venue. “It saves commuting time and allows more time to rest,” the 27-year-old Tai wrote on Instagram yesterday morning. “It’s very good.” The Athletes’ Village is about 50 minutes by car from the badminton venue, but the hotel is only a 10-minute drive, she said. “It’ll give me more time to rest and prepare, whether before or after a match,” Tai added. Taiwan’s badminton team is staying at the Marroad Inn Tokyo in Chofu City,
South Korea’s Olympic committee yesterday removed banners at the Olympic Athletes’ Village in Tokyo that referred to a 16th-century war between Korea and Japan after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) ruled they were provocative. In agreeing to take down the banners, the South Koreans said they received a promise from the IOC that the displaying of the Japanese “rising sun” flag would be banned at stadiums and other Olympic venues. The flag, portraying a red sun with 16 rays extending outward, is resented by many people in South Korea and other parts of Asia who see it as a symbol of Japan’s
ANGER: Red Bull team principal Cristian Horner decried Lewis Hamilton’s driving in the first lap, which ousted Max Verstappen from the race, saying: ‘That’s just dirty driving’ Lewis Hamilton was accused of being “dangerous and disrespectful” in reviving his Formula One title defense by winning the British Grand Prix on Sunday, after a first lap crash left championship leader Max Verstappen complaining that he had been “taken out.” Hamilton said after the race that he would “not be bullied.” Roared on by a crowd of more than 140,000, Hamilton attempted to overtake Verstappen on Copse corner on the first lap, but Verstappen refused to yield. When the two touched wheels, the Red Bull went careening off the track and into the barrier. Hamilton drove on with just a broken
‘PRELIMINARY INQUIRY’: The peloton set off from Pau under a shadow after an overnight anti-doping raid on Team Bahrain Victorious at their hotel by French police Overall leader Tadej Pogacar on Thursday again proved his dominance on the Tour de France as he won a second consecutive mountain stage in the Pyrenees and said “it’s a game for me.” On a short final mountain stage of 130km, Pogacar outlasted his two closest rivals, Jonas Vingegaard and Richard Carapaz, just as he did the previous day. The reigning champion continued the most dominant run in recent Tour memory, by climbing onto the podium four times — as stage winner, best young rider, best climber and general classification leader. The peloton left Pau under a shadow after an overnight anti-doping raid