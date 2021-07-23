Spain frustrated in draw with Egypt

MEN’S SOCCER STARTS: Mexico scored a convincing win over France, while a Chris Wood goal gave NZ their first ever victory in men’s soccer at an Olympics

Reuters, TOKYO





Spain’s Olympic men’s soccer campaign yesterday got off to a rocky start after they lost two players to injury in a goalless draw with Egypt, while Mexico stunned France 4-1 as the group stage began.

Spain, the last European men’s team to claim gold in 1992, arrived in Japan with a number of players from the senior team who reached the UEFA Euro 2020 semi-finals this month.

However, despite the wealth of options on the pitch, Spain failed to take their opportunities in front of goal against a dogged Egypt defense in their Group C match at the Sapporo Dome.

Egypt substitute Ammar Hamdy, right, looks to kick as Jesus Vallejo of Spain defends during their Tokyo Olympics men’s Group C match at the Sapporo Dome yesterday. Photo: AP

Dani Ceballos hit the post on the half-hour mark before the Real Madrid playmaker joined fullback Oscar Mingueza on the sidelines due to injuries at the end of first half.

Ceballos hobbled off following a heavy tackle from Egypt forward Taher Mohamed, while Barcelona’s Mingueza pulled up with what appeared to be a thigh injury.

In the other Group C match last night, Australia defeated Argentina 2-0.

Saudi Arabia’s Ayman al-Khulaif, left, and Ismael Diallo of Ivory Coast vie for the ball during their Tokyo Olympics men’s Group D match at the International Stadium Yokohama yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Unlike the women’s tournament featuring all the senior players, the men’s teams are usually restricted to under-23 sides, with three over-age players allowed per team.

With the Tokyo Olympic Games pushed back by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the age limit was tweaked to under-24.

Having won the CONCACAF qualifying tournament, Mexico justified their dark-horse status with a convincing win over France in Group A, courtesy of second-half goals from Alexis Vega, Sebastian Cordova, Uriel Antuna and Erick Aguirre.

New Zealand forward Chris Wood celebrates scoring a goal against South Korea during their Tokyo Olympics men’s Group B match at the Ibaraki Kashima Stadium yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Also at the Tokyo Stadium, hosts Japan downed South Africa 1-0 in Group A.

In Group B, Burnley striker Chris Wood fired a late goal as New Zealand beat South Korea 1-0 at the Ibaraki Kashima Stadium — earning the Pacific island nation their first win in Olympic men’s soccer.

Later in Kashima, Romania beat Honduras 1-0 in Group B.

In Group D, Ivory Coast defeated Saudi Arabia 2-1 at the International Stadium Yokohama, while the final match of the night saw Brazil beat Germany 4-2.