Smith’s pinch three-run home run in ninth rallies Dodgers past Giants 8-6

AP, LOS ANGELES





Will Smith on Tuesday connected for a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied from five runs down to defeat the San Francisco Giants 8-6 in the second game of a pivotal series between National League West rivals.

“That was huge for us. This is a huge series. We stuck with it and came back and found a way to win a game. That’s our biggest win of the year so far,” said Chris Taylor, who hit two home runs, while going three for four with three RBIs.

Los Angeles evened the four-game set at one apiece and moved within one game of the first-place Giants, despite missing Mookie Betts, Justin Turner and Max Muncy. Betts was out of the lineup for the third straight day due to a hip pointer, while Turner and Muncy eventually ended up leaving the game after each getting hit by a pitch.

“We have a lot of depth and guys that we can run out there,” Smith said. “With the lineup and taking good at-bats, that keeps us in the game and we can walk away with the win.”

Taylor and Matt Beaty drew walks from Tyler Rogers (1-1) before Smith drove an 0-1 slider into the stands in left-center field for the third walk-off homer and first pitch-hit shot of his career.

“I’m going to have a Bud Light and rinse this one off and be ready to get back at it tomorrow,” Rogers said after his fifth blown save of the season.

In a game that featured seven home runs, Los Angeles trailed 6-1 in the fifth inning before coming back. Taylor — who had the third multi-homer game of his career — hit a solo shot off Alex Wood in the fifth inning and a two-run drive against John Brebbia during a three-run sixth inning.

Giants manager Gabe Kapler said that he still has faith in Rogers.

“Everybody has a hiccup. So obviously, it’s a disappointing loss,” Kapler said. “I can’t wait to get him back out there, so we can turn the page and put this one behind us.”

Alex Dickerson and Mike Yastrzemski each hit a two-run homer for San Francisco, while LaMonte Wade Jr and Thairo Estrada added solo shots for the Giants, who lead the majors in home runs (142) and percentage of runs scored via the long ball (52.9 percent).

Jimmie Sherfy (2-0) got the win.

The Dodgers grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI single up the middle by Muncy with the infield drawn in.

The Giants quickly responded in the second inning. After Wilmer Flores started the inning with a double off the center-field wall, Dickerson lofted a changeup from Darien Nunez into the right-field seats for a 2-1 lead.

