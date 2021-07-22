Will Smith on Tuesday connected for a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied from five runs down to defeat the San Francisco Giants 8-6 in the second game of a pivotal series between National League West rivals.
“That was huge for us. This is a huge series. We stuck with it and came back and found a way to win a game. That’s our biggest win of the year so far,” said Chris Taylor, who hit two home runs, while going three for four with three RBIs.
Los Angeles evened the four-game set at one apiece and moved within one game of the first-place Giants, despite missing Mookie Betts, Justin Turner and Max Muncy. Betts was out of the lineup for the third straight day due to a hip pointer, while Turner and Muncy eventually ended up leaving the game after each getting hit by a pitch.
“We have a lot of depth and guys that we can run out there,” Smith said. “With the lineup and taking good at-bats, that keeps us in the game and we can walk away with the win.”
Taylor and Matt Beaty drew walks from Tyler Rogers (1-1) before Smith drove an 0-1 slider into the stands in left-center field for the third walk-off homer and first pitch-hit shot of his career.
“I’m going to have a Bud Light and rinse this one off and be ready to get back at it tomorrow,” Rogers said after his fifth blown save of the season.
In a game that featured seven home runs, Los Angeles trailed 6-1 in the fifth inning before coming back. Taylor — who had the third multi-homer game of his career — hit a solo shot off Alex Wood in the fifth inning and a two-run drive against John Brebbia during a three-run sixth inning.
Giants manager Gabe Kapler said that he still has faith in Rogers.
“Everybody has a hiccup. So obviously, it’s a disappointing loss,” Kapler said. “I can’t wait to get him back out there, so we can turn the page and put this one behind us.”
Alex Dickerson and Mike Yastrzemski each hit a two-run homer for San Francisco, while LaMonte Wade Jr and Thairo Estrada added solo shots for the Giants, who lead the majors in home runs (142) and percentage of runs scored via the long ball (52.9 percent).
Jimmie Sherfy (2-0) got the win.
The Dodgers grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI single up the middle by Muncy with the infield drawn in.
The Giants quickly responded in the second inning. After Wilmer Flores started the inning with a double off the center-field wall, Dickerson lofted a changeup from Darien Nunez into the right-field seats for a 2-1 lead.
Also on Tuesday, it was:
‧ Diamondbacks 11, Pirates 6
‧ Cubs 7, Cardinals 6
‧ Mariners 6, Rockies 4
‧ White Sox 9, Twins 5
‧ Astros 9, Indians 3
‧ Braves 2, Padres 1
‧ Yankees 6, Phillies 4
‧ Tigers 4, Rangers 1
‧ Nationals 6, Marlins 3
‧ Royals 5, Brewers 2
‧ Reds 4, Mets 3
‧ Athletics 6, Angels 0
‧ Rays 9, Orioles 3
After complaining about flying economy class to the Olympic Games, Taiwanese badminton player Tai Tzu-ying appeared satisfied with her hotel room in Tokyo, praising its proximity to the badminton venue. “It saves commuting time and allows more time to rest,” the 27-year-old Tai wrote on Instagram yesterday morning. “It’s very good.” The Athletes’ Village is about 50 minutes by car from the badminton venue, but the hotel is only a 10-minute drive, she said. “It’ll give me more time to rest and prepare, whether before or after a match,” Tai added. Taiwan’s badminton team is staying at the Marroad Inn Tokyo in Chofu City,
South Korea’s Olympic committee yesterday removed banners at the Olympic Athletes’ Village in Tokyo that referred to a 16th-century war between Korea and Japan after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) ruled they were provocative. In agreeing to take down the banners, the South Koreans said they received a promise from the IOC that the displaying of the Japanese “rising sun” flag would be banned at stadiums and other Olympic venues. The flag, portraying a red sun with 16 rays extending outward, is resented by many people in South Korea and other parts of Asia who see it as a symbol of Japan’s
‘BE BETTER’: An impressive performance by Devin Booker, who scored 42 points, was thwarted by the number of turnovers, which the Suns’ coach said crushed them The ball was in the hands of the Phoenix Suns’ Chris Paul with 35 seconds left in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday and his team needed a bucket to tie or take the lead. The 11-time All-Star would not have wanted it any other way. The point guard did one crossover dribble to shake the Milwaukee Bucks’ Jrue Holiday then immediately did another to try to lose Giannis Antetokounmpo. What happened next was not what the Suns or Paul expected. He fell down. The ball bounced away and so did Phoenix’s chances of taking a commanding lead in the series. Holiday scooped up
ANGER: Red Bull team principal Cristian Horner decried Lewis Hamilton’s driving in the first lap, which ousted Max Verstappen from the race, saying: ‘That’s just dirty driving’ Lewis Hamilton was accused of being “dangerous and disrespectful” in reviving his Formula One title defense by winning the British Grand Prix on Sunday, after a first lap crash left championship leader Max Verstappen complaining that he had been “taken out.” Hamilton said after the race that he would “not be bullied.” Roared on by a crowd of more than 140,000, Hamilton attempted to overtake Verstappen on Copse corner on the first lap, but Verstappen refused to yield. When the two touched wheels, the Red Bull went careening off the track and into the barrier. Hamilton drove on with just a broken