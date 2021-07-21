Nashville prospect comes out as gay in NHL milestone

AP





A Nashville Predators prospect has come out as gay, a milestone moment for the sport of hockey as the first player under contract to an NHL team to declare that publicly.

Luke Prokop said he was proud to say that he is gay.

The 19-year-old Canadian who was a third-round pick in the NHL draft last fall, posted his announcement on Twitter on Monday.

The Calgary Hitmen’s Luke Prokop, right, collides with the Medicine Hat Tigers’ Oasiz Wiesblatt in their Western Hockey League game at the Seven Chiefs Sportsplex in Calgary, Alberta, on March 12. Photo: AFP

“It has been quite the journey to get to this point in my life, but I cannot be happier with my decision to come out,” he said. “From a young age, I have dreamed of being an NHL player, and I believe that living my authentic life will allow me to bring my whole self to the rink, improving my chances for fulfilling my dreams.”

No active NHL player has come out as gay.

Prokop said he hopes that his example shows that gay people are welcome in the hockey community.

NHL Players’ Association executive director Don Fehr said: “We know the NHL hockey community will support Luke as he strives toward his goal of playing in the NHL, and we applaud the example he is setting for those in the game of hockey and beyond.”

This comes on the heels of Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib becoming the first active NFL player to come out last month.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman commended Prokop “for sharing his truth and for being so brave.”

“I share his hope that these announcements can become more common in the hockey community,” Bettman said in a statement. “LGBTQ players, coaches and staff can only perform at their absolute best if they live their lives as their full and true selves. We do not take the meaning and importance of this announcement lightly.”

The Predators said in a statement that the club was “proud of Luke for the courage he is displaying in coming out today, and we will support him unequivocally in the days, weeks and years to come as he continues to develop as a prospect.”

Owner Harris Turner and president Jon Greenberg of the American Hockey League’s Milwaukee Admirals, Nashville’s top minor league affiliate, lauded Prokop for his decision.

Prokop — at 193cm tall and 99kg — could be a part of Nashville’s youth movement in the coming years. The defenseman, who is from Edmonton, Alberta, played parts of the past four seasons with Calgary in the Western Hockey League (WHL).

“Representation matters, and your courage will help so many others,” the WHL’s Calgary Hitmen said in a statement.

Bettman pledged that the NHL would “do everything possible to ensure Luke’s experience is a welcoming and affirmative one,” and work to ensure support for players who follow in his footsteps.

The past one-and-a-half years gave him the opportunity to find his true self, Prokop said.

“I am no longer scared to hide who I am,” he said. “I may be new to the community, but I’m eager to learn about the strong and resilient people who came before me, and pave the way so I could be more comfortable today.”

Word of Prokop’s announcement went beyond hockey, with tennis legend Billie Jean King writing on Twitter: “His bravery will help so many, as he seizes the power of living authentically.”