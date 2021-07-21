A Nashville Predators prospect has come out as gay, a milestone moment for the sport of hockey as the first player under contract to an NHL team to declare that publicly.
Luke Prokop said he was proud to say that he is gay.
The 19-year-old Canadian who was a third-round pick in the NHL draft last fall, posted his announcement on Twitter on Monday.
Photo: AFP
“It has been quite the journey to get to this point in my life, but I cannot be happier with my decision to come out,” he said. “From a young age, I have dreamed of being an NHL player, and I believe that living my authentic life will allow me to bring my whole self to the rink, improving my chances for fulfilling my dreams.”
No active NHL player has come out as gay.
Prokop said he hopes that his example shows that gay people are welcome in the hockey community.
NHL Players’ Association executive director Don Fehr said: “We know the NHL hockey community will support Luke as he strives toward his goal of playing in the NHL, and we applaud the example he is setting for those in the game of hockey and beyond.”
This comes on the heels of Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib becoming the first active NFL player to come out last month.
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman commended Prokop “for sharing his truth and for being so brave.”
“I share his hope that these announcements can become more common in the hockey community,” Bettman said in a statement. “LGBTQ players, coaches and staff can only perform at their absolute best if they live their lives as their full and true selves. We do not take the meaning and importance of this announcement lightly.”
The Predators said in a statement that the club was “proud of Luke for the courage he is displaying in coming out today, and we will support him unequivocally in the days, weeks and years to come as he continues to develop as a prospect.”
Owner Harris Turner and president Jon Greenberg of the American Hockey League’s Milwaukee Admirals, Nashville’s top minor league affiliate, lauded Prokop for his decision.
Prokop — at 193cm tall and 99kg — could be a part of Nashville’s youth movement in the coming years. The defenseman, who is from Edmonton, Alberta, played parts of the past four seasons with Calgary in the Western Hockey League (WHL).
“Representation matters, and your courage will help so many others,” the WHL’s Calgary Hitmen said in a statement.
Bettman pledged that the NHL would “do everything possible to ensure Luke’s experience is a welcoming and affirmative one,” and work to ensure support for players who follow in his footsteps.
The past one-and-a-half years gave him the opportunity to find his true self, Prokop said.
“I am no longer scared to hide who I am,” he said. “I may be new to the community, but I’m eager to learn about the strong and resilient people who came before me, and pave the way so I could be more comfortable today.”
Word of Prokop’s announcement went beyond hockey, with tennis legend Billie Jean King writing on Twitter: “His bravery will help so many, as he seizes the power of living authentically.”
South Korea’s Olympic committee yesterday removed banners at the Olympic Athletes’ Village in Tokyo that referred to a 16th-century war between Korea and Japan after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) ruled they were provocative. In agreeing to take down the banners, the South Koreans said they received a promise from the IOC that the displaying of the Japanese “rising sun” flag would be banned at stadiums and other Olympic venues. The flag, portraying a red sun with 16 rays extending outward, is resented by many people in South Korea and other parts of Asia who see it as a symbol of Japan’s
After complaining about flying economy class to the Olympic Games, Taiwanese badminton player Tai Tzu-ying appeared satisfied with her hotel room in Tokyo, praising its proximity to the badminton venue. “It saves commuting time and allows more time to rest,” the 27-year-old Tai wrote on Instagram yesterday morning. “It’s very good.” The Athletes’ Village is about 50 minutes by car from the badminton venue, but the hotel is only a 10-minute drive, she said. “It’ll give me more time to rest and prepare, whether before or after a match,” Tai added. Taiwan’s badminton team is staying at the Marroad Inn Tokyo in Chofu City,
‘BE BETTER’: An impressive performance by Devin Booker, who scored 42 points, was thwarted by the number of turnovers, which the Suns’ coach said crushed them The ball was in the hands of the Phoenix Suns’ Chris Paul with 35 seconds left in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday and his team needed a bucket to tie or take the lead. The 11-time All-Star would not have wanted it any other way. The point guard did one crossover dribble to shake the Milwaukee Bucks’ Jrue Holiday then immediately did another to try to lose Giannis Antetokounmpo. What happened next was not what the Suns or Paul expected. He fell down. The ball bounced away and so did Phoenix’s chances of taking a commanding lead in the series. Holiday scooped up
EYE ON MORE: The Japanese player said being part of the game was a memorable experience, but added that the playoffs or a World Series would probably surpass it Shohei Ohtani on Tuesday unleashed the heat while pitching a perfect inning for the win in becoming the MLB’s first two-way All-Star, while Vladimir Guerrero Jr rocked Coors Field with a 468-foot (143m) home run as the American League breezed to their eighth straight victory, winning 5-2. Near and far, the sport’s entire focus was on Ohtani from the start of the All-Star Game. Players on both sides climbed to the dugout rails to watch him, and the Japanese sensation went 0 for 2, grounding out twice as the AL’s leadoff man and designated hitter. Jared Walsh, Ohtani’s teammate on the Los Angeles