Wary of red cards, the All Blacks train with 14 men

New Zealand have been training to play with 14 men ahead of Tests against Australia to prepare for the loss of red-carded players, All Blacks coach Ian Foster said.

Last year, the All Blacks lost 24-22 to Australia at Lang Park, when both sides received a red card, and were also defeated by the Wallabies in Perth in 2019 when lock Scott Barrett was sent off for a high tackle during the 47-26 clash.

Foster said that last week, he sent lock Brodie Retallick off the training park, so the All Blacks could practice with 14 men.

New Zealand’s Ethan Blackadder, front, runs against Tonga in their Test at the Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland on July 3. Photo: AFP

“I was thinking he was going to come up and smack me because he didn’t think he justified getting a red card,” he told New Zealand media. “But we worked through those scenarios — and often your ability to adapt as a team is not so much dependent on your own tactics, but on how the opposition plays.”

“We’ve learned the last couple of years that playing the Aussies with 14 men is not easy to do, because they’re very much a fast ruck-and-run team and eventually they’ll expose that,” Foster said. “The French probably didn’t play that way.”

On Saturday, Australia were forced to play for 75 minutes with 14 men in their 33-30 win over France, after winger Marika Koroibete was controversially sent off at Lang Park for a high tackle on visiting captain Anthony Jelonch.

On Monday, Koroibete’s red card was quashed by a judiciary panel.

New Zealand, who swept Fiji in two Tests after beating Tonga this month, host the first Bledisloe Cup Test against Australia at Eden Park on Aug. 7, as they bid to retain the annual Super Rugby Trans Tasman trophy for a 19th consecutive year.

New Zealand coach Steve Hansen said that Australia would be feeling good after their 2-1 series win over France and the All Blacks would need to prepare for their “confrontational-type game.”

“They want to do a lot of stuff at the breakdown to disrupt your flow of ball and if you’re not accurate there, you get into a bun-fight,” he said.