Jeff McNeil hit a tie-breaking single in the 11th inning and Kevin Pillar added a three-run homer, as the New York Mets went deep seven times on Monday to pull out a wild 15-11 win over the slumping Cincinnati Reds.
Michael Conforto connected twice, including a solo shot that capped a five-run outburst in the 11th inning, as the National League East leaders finally put this one away and handed Cincinnati its fourth consecutive loss to open the second half of the season.
The Mets shook off a season-high four errors — all in the first two innings. Three were committed by shortstop Luis Guillorme, subbing for injured Francisco Lindor.
Photo: AP
“No one flinched,” Pillar said. “We didn’t play very good baseball early. We shot ourselves in the foot, but no one pointed fingers. We picked each other up. That’s what we’ve been doing all year. It was one of those crazy games that you kind of anticipate coming here.”
While manager Luis Rojas served the first game of his two-game suspension, McNeil, Home Run Derby champ Pete Alonso, Dominic Smith and pinch-hitter James McCann also homered for New York in a game that lasted 4 hours, 45 minutes.
“You don’t even realize it’s a five-hour game because of all the action going on,” McCann said.
The seven home runs allowed by the Reds matched a franchise record.
“It doesn’t feel great losing four coming out of the break,” said second baseman Jonathan India, who reached base six times. “We swung the bat well. That’s a positive.”
McCann came off the bench in the eighth inning and twice gave leads to the Mets that were coughed up by the bullpen.
Tyler Naquin drove in four runs for Cincinnati with a career-high five hits, including a tying single in the 10th inning.
All-Star outfielder Jesse Winker gave Cincinnati an 8-7 lead with a two-run double in the seventh inning, before handing closer Edwin Diaz his third blown save with a tying double in the ninth inning.
Anthony Banda (1-0) was the winner in his Mets debut, after getting called up from the minors earlier in the day. Trevor May got two outs for his third save.
Edgar Garcia (0-1) took the loss.
Alonso, who won his second consecutive Home Run Derby on Monday last week at Coors Field, gave the Mets a quick 2-0 lead with his first homer of the second half two batters into the game.
Guillorme’s error on a possible double-play ball opened the door for the Reds to grab a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the first inning.
Naquin drove in two runs with a soft double down the left field line — the second straight day that the Mets gave up multiple runs on a soft first-inning hit.
Bench coach Dave Jauss served as acting manager.
Wild games are becoming a Mets habit: They blew a six-run lead to lose in Pittsburgh on Saturday before overcoming a 6-0 first-inning deficit to win on Sunday.
Cincinnati added four unearned runs in a second inning that included three more New York errors, two by Guillorme on one play. That helped shorten starter Jerad Eickhoff’s night. Only two of the seven runs he permitted were earned.
Also on Monday, it was:
‧ Tigers 14, Rangers 0
‧ Red Sox 13, Blue Jays 4
‧ Nationals 18, Marlins 1
‧ Giants 7, Dodgers 2
‧ Athletics’ 4, Angels 1
‧ Twins 3, White Sox 2 (Game 1)
‧ White Sox 5, Twins 3 (Game 2)
‧ Cardinals 8, Cubs 3
‧ Astros 4, Indians 3
‧ Orioles 6, Rays 1
‧ Diamondbacks 4, Pirates 2
