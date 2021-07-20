The cardboard beds at the Tokyo Olympic Village are “sturdy,” organizers said yesterday, after a report warned that they were not strong enough for sex.
Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan filmed himself jumping repeatedly on a bed to prove the point, after the report in the New York Post said that the beds were deliberately flimsy to promote social distancing.
“The beds are meant to be anti-sex. They’re made out of cardboard, yes, but apparently they’re meant to break with sudden movements. It’s fake — fake news,” McClenaghan said in the video on Twitter.
The Olympics Twitter account thanked McClenaghan for “debunking the myth,” adding that the “sustainable beds are sturdy.”
The report in the New York Post was based on a post, apparently tongue-in-cheek, by US distance runner Paul Chelimo who wrote on Twitter that the beds were meant to curb “intimacy among athletes.”
“Beds will [only] be able to withstand the weight of a single person to avoid situations beyond sports,” he wrote.
It is not the first time that the beds, which signal a commitment to sustainability, have come into question.
In January, manufacturer Airweave said they can withstand 200kg and have been through rigorous stress tests, after Australian basketball player Andrew Bogut doubted their durability.
“We’ve conducted experiments, like dropping weights on top of the beds,” a spokesperson said. “As long as they stick to just two people in the bed, they should be strong enough to support the load.”
Thousands of athletes are to stay at the Olympic Village during the Games, which start on Friday.
Despite warnings to “avoid unnecessary forms of physical contact,” organizers are expected to hand out 160,000 condoms, but the organizing committee said: “The distributed condoms are not meant to be used at the Olympic Village.”
Instead, they are supposed to be “brought back by athletes to their respective home countries and to help them support the campaign to raise awareness [about HIV/AIDS],” it added.
South Korea’s Olympic committee yesterday removed banners at the Olympic Athletes’ Village in Tokyo that referred to a 16th-century war between Korea and Japan after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) ruled they were provocative. In agreeing to take down the banners, the South Koreans said they received a promise from the IOC that the displaying of the Japanese “rising sun” flag would be banned at stadiums and other Olympic venues. The flag, portraying a red sun with 16 rays extending outward, is resented by many people in South Korea and other parts of Asia who see it as a symbol of Japan’s
EYE ON MORE: The Japanese player said being part of the game was a memorable experience, but added that the playoffs or a World Series would probably surpass it Shohei Ohtani on Tuesday unleashed the heat while pitching a perfect inning for the win in becoming the MLB’s first two-way All-Star, while Vladimir Guerrero Jr rocked Coors Field with a 468-foot (143m) home run as the American League breezed to their eighth straight victory, winning 5-2. Near and far, the sport’s entire focus was on Ohtani from the start of the All-Star Game. Players on both sides climbed to the dugout rails to watch him, and the Japanese sensation went 0 for 2, grounding out twice as the AL’s leadoff man and designated hitter. Jared Walsh, Ohtani’s teammate on the Los Angeles
‘BE BETTER’: An impressive performance by Devin Booker, who scored 42 points, was thwarted by the number of turnovers, which the Suns’ coach said crushed them The ball was in the hands of the Phoenix Suns’ Chris Paul with 35 seconds left in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday and his team needed a bucket to tie or take the lead. The 11-time All-Star would not have wanted it any other way. The point guard did one crossover dribble to shake the Milwaukee Bucks’ Jrue Holiday then immediately did another to try to lose Giannis Antetokounmpo. What happened next was not what the Suns or Paul expected. He fell down. The ball bounced away and so did Phoenix’s chances of taking a commanding lead in the series. Holiday scooped up
‘PRELIMINARY INQUIRY’: The peloton set off from Pau under a shadow after an overnight anti-doping raid on Team Bahrain Victorious at their hotel by French police Overall leader Tadej Pogacar on Thursday again proved his dominance on the Tour de France as he won a second consecutive mountain stage in the Pyrenees and said “it’s a game for me.” On a short final mountain stage of 130km, Pogacar outlasted his two closest rivals, Jonas Vingegaard and Richard Carapaz, just as he did the previous day. The reigning champion continued the most dominant run in recent Tour memory, by climbing onto the podium four times — as stage winner, best young rider, best climber and general classification leader. The peloton left Pau under a shadow after an overnight anti-doping raid