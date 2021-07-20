Carboard beds at Tokyo Games ‘are sturdy’: IOC

AFP, TOKYO





The cardboard beds at the Tokyo Olympic Village are “sturdy,” organizers said yesterday, after a report warned that they were not strong enough for sex.

Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan filmed himself jumping repeatedly on a bed to prove the point, after the report in the New York Post said that the beds were deliberately flimsy to promote social distancing.

“The beds are meant to be anti-sex. They’re made out of cardboard, yes, but apparently they’re meant to break with sudden movements. It’s fake — fake news,” McClenaghan said in the video on Twitter.

The Olympics Twitter account thanked McClenaghan for “debunking the myth,” adding that the “sustainable beds are sturdy.”

The report in the New York Post was based on a post, apparently tongue-in-cheek, by US distance runner Paul Chelimo who wrote on Twitter that the beds were meant to curb “intimacy among athletes.”

“Beds will [only] be able to withstand the weight of a single person to avoid situations beyond sports,” he wrote.

It is not the first time that the beds, which signal a commitment to sustainability, have come into question.

In January, manufacturer Airweave said they can withstand 200kg and have been through rigorous stress tests, after Australian basketball player Andrew Bogut doubted their durability.

“We’ve conducted experiments, like dropping weights on top of the beds,” a spokesperson said. “As long as they stick to just two people in the bed, they should be strong enough to support the load.”

Thousands of athletes are to stay at the Olympic Village during the Games, which start on Friday.

Despite warnings to “avoid unnecessary forms of physical contact,” organizers are expected to hand out 160,000 condoms, but the organizing committee said: “The distributed condoms are not meant to be used at the Olympic Village.”

Instead, they are supposed to be “brought back by athletes to their respective home countries and to help them support the campaign to raise awareness [about HIV/AIDS],” it added.