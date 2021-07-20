Surfing gives Brazilians with disabilities hope

AFP, SANTOS, Brazil





Doctors told Malu Mendes that she would never walk normally again, but she has become a world champion at riding waves. Miguel Almeida can barely see, but has been able to sense the formation of waves since he was a child.

Like many Brazilians, the two have managed to overcome life’s issues thanks to surfing.

They head to the beaches of Santos in the middle of the morning to enjoy the waves.

Surfist Malu Mendes, who has cerebral palsy and was the parasurfing world champion last year, rides a wave at Gonzaga Beach in Santos, Brazil, on June 2. Photo: AFP

The waters off the coast of Sao Paulo state are calm and there are few imposing giants to surf, but it is the passion for the sport that pushes them into the water.

“I feel free. It’s a great pleasure, an inexplicable sensation. There’s a great connection with nature,” said Mendes, 28, who suffers from cerebral palsy.

The cheerful blonde with an infectious smile heard from a young age that she would always have problems with mobility, let alone balancing on a board being carried by powerful waves.

Hamilton Fernandes, 63, who had a stroke four years ago, rides a wave at Gonzaga Beach in Santos, Brazil, on June 2. Photo: AFP

Yet last year she became parasurfing world champion.

“I can speak with all the authority in the world: Surfing cures,” she said, beaming with pride.

Mendes, the daughter of surfer Paulo Kid, attends the Adapted Surfing School, which was opened two years ago, and caters to children and adults with autism, Down syndrome, an amputation or effects of a stroke.

Run by Francisco Arana, a Brazilian surfing great, the school has given free tuition to 280 people with disabilities.

Some supplement their therapy with surfing, while for others, it is their therapy.

“Surfing has an incredible power. You can do anything, but you can’t be healthy without happiness,” Arana said. “That’s our reason to exist: to create happiness through surfing.”

The 64-year-old, who began surfing in 1968, launched a regular surf school in 1991, but soon came across students with disabilities.

Those with disabilities cannot use regular surf boards, so he creates different boards: Some make sounds to help those with impaired sight and others have special velcro straps for paraplegics.

Demand increased, so he opened the adapted surfing school.

“With surfing, we managed a much better evolution than with other therapies. I think it is due to the contact with nature,” said Adriana de Souza, who has been giving classes to her autistic son, Joao Vitor, 13, for the past seven years.

Joao Vitor was not very sociable and shied away from getting his hair wet, but now he speaks more fluently and mixes with others.

“I love it. It’s incredible,” said Joao Victor, who was exempted from regular therapy by healthcare professionals to concentrate on surfing, the sea and the beach.

Hamilton Fernandes plunges into the seawater as his wife watches his progress.

Four years ago, he had a stroke that affects the right side of his body and prevents him from climbing onto a board, something he fell in love with a half-century ago.

Two years ago, he got back in touch with Arana, an old comrade of the waves, and was soon out in the sea on an adapted board.

He said that surfing has improved his mobility 90 percent.

“I was in hospital and now I’m here. It’s another opportunity,” the 63-year-old said.

The athletic Almeida, 23, pushes the limits farther from the shore than Joao Vitor or Fernandes.

He contracted toxoplasmosis when he was eight months old and quickly lost most of his sight: His left eye retains five percent vision and his right eye 10 percent.

From the age of five, and encouraged by his cousin — professional surfer Deivid Silva — he threw himself into the sea, gradually overcoming fear of the ocean.

“I have great awareness. Without sight, my hearing improved a lot. I can visualize the wave as it forms,” Almeida said.

He dreams of competing in the parasurf world championships in California in December.

“Many people don’t believe in people with disabilities, but through the school, we’re showing that disability can overcome anything,” Almeida said.