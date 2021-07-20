Pogacar wins Tour for second time

AFP, PARIS





Tadej Pogacar on Sunday won a second successive Tour de France, hailing his victory as “an incredible adventure,” as Wout van Aert claimed the final stage on the Champs-Elysees in Paris after three weeks of thrills.

Last year, UAE Team Emirates rider Pogacar stole in at the 11th hour to win the race, but this year, he stamped his authority on the event in the first week and pulled on the yellow jersey beneath the Arche de Triomphe as the undisputed champion, aged just 22.

“We did it,” he said. “It was one thing last year, the first win. I didn’t cry this year.”

The peloton rides along the Champs-Elysses in the final stage of the Tour de France, 108.4km from Chatou to Paris on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

“I hope we can all come back next year without masks,” he said, with his parents and siblings all present.

“It’s been an incredible adventure being part of this cycling family,” he said, dedicating his latest triumph to “all cycling fans everywhere.”

Team Jumbo-Visma rider Van Aert stormed past Team Deceuninck Quick-Step rider Mark Cavendish to take the stage, after also winning a time trial at Saint-Emilion and a mountain stage at Mont Ventoux.

“I’ve won a giant Tour de France stage,” Van Aert said. “But I’m just a little cyclist compared with Tadej.”

“It’s a great send-off for Tokyo. I’ll try and win both gold medals,” he said, before flying off to the Olympic Games yesterday, where he is to lead the Belgium team.

Marking the end of the old era, 36-year-old Cavendish narrowly missed out on a fifth stage win on this edition — and a record 35th on the Tour de France.

Jasper Philipsen was second on the day as Cavendish fell just short, punching his handlebars in frustration.

However, four wins in the six stages that ended in a mass bunch sprint were enough for him to equal Eddy Merckx’s record of 34 stage wins on the Tour, and to secure the green jersey given to the rider with the most sprint points.

“It was just too hard,” Cavendish said of the final sprint.

“But it’s just wonderful to be here,” he said on the podium after picking up his award.

Team Jumbo-Visma rider Jonas Vingegaard was a surprising second in the general classification, while Team Ineos Grenadiers rider Richard Carapaz was third, to follow his 2019 triumph on the Giro d’Italia.