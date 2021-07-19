St Louis’ Kim pitches shutout to defeat Giants

AP, ST LOUIS, Missouri





Kim Kwang-hyun on Saturday did not necessarily need a translator. His smile said it all.

The St Louis left-hander tossed six shutout innings, Tyler O’Neill and Paul Goldschmidt homered and the Cardinals beat San Francisco 3-1, snapping the Giants’ five-game winning streak.

The South Korean-born Kim (5-5) has not allowed a run over his past 21 innings, covering three-plus starts. He was pitching in front of his wife and two children for the first time in the US, which made the performance extra special.

The St Louis Cardinals’ Kim Kwang-hyun pitches against the San Francisco Giants at Busch Stadium in St Louis, Missouri, on Saturday. Photo: AFP

“I tried to be calm, not to get too excited,” Kim said through an interpreter.

St Louis has won eight of its past 10 games at home against the Giants.

Kim allowed three hits in an 85-pitch outing. He struck out one, walked two and left with a 3-0 lead. Kim has allowed one run or less in six of his past seven starts. His wife, Lee Sang-hee, and two children, Minjoo and Minjae, arrived in St Louis earlier this week.

“I can’t imagine how good a feeling that has to be,” St Louis manager Mike Shildt said. “It’s wonderful to have his family here, his kids here. It’s clearly good to see him pitch so well.”

Kim tossed seven shutout innings against the Giants on July 5. He was in total command again on Saturday.

“He’s been huge for us,” Goldschmidt said. “He gives us a good chance to win any time he’s on the mound.”

Kim planed on celebrating with some of his mother’s home cooking, which includes his favorite dish of Kimchi Chigae, a fermented chili pepper cabbage soup.

“My mother and I use the same oven,” Kim said. “But somehow she makes it better than I do.”

In New York, the Yankees finally beat the Boston Red Sox this season, after a long night and a shortened game that was interrupted several times.

Gerrit Cole struck out 11 for the Yankees to beat the Red Sox 3-1 in a contest called after six innings because of heavy rain.

Play was also halted before the Yankees took a 3-1 lead when a fan threw a ball at Boston left fielder Alex Verdugo, hitting him in the back.

“It felt like it was targeted towards me and it don’t sit well with me,” Verdugo said.

Verdugo began yelling at fans and was restrained by first base coach Tom Goodwin. Red Sox manager Alex Cora briefly pulled his players off the field, and the game resumed after a discussion with umpires.

“This is just a game,” Cora said. “It’s a game. It’s not life and death and it’s not this drama, and the fact that people come to the ballpark and they decided to throw a baseball [at] one of the players, I was in shock that that happened.”

Verdugo said he threw the ball into the stands to a young Red Sox fan, but a Yankees fan intercepted it and threw it back onto the field and hit Verdugo.

“It’s awful, embarrassing, unacceptable,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

In other games on Saturday, it was:

‧ Tigers 1, Twins 0

‧ Indians 3, Athletics 2

‧ Cubs 4, Diamondbacks 2

‧ Tigers 5, Twins 4

‧ Pirates 9, Mets 7

‧ Orioles 8, Royals 4

‧ Brewers 7, Reds 4

‧ White Sox 10, Astros 1

‧ Braves 9, Rays 0

‧ Dodgers 9, Rockies 2

‧ Angels 9, Mariners 4