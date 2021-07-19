Kim Kwang-hyun on Saturday did not necessarily need a translator. His smile said it all.
The St Louis left-hander tossed six shutout innings, Tyler O’Neill and Paul Goldschmidt homered and the Cardinals beat San Francisco 3-1, snapping the Giants’ five-game winning streak.
The South Korean-born Kim (5-5) has not allowed a run over his past 21 innings, covering three-plus starts. He was pitching in front of his wife and two children for the first time in the US, which made the performance extra special.
“I tried to be calm, not to get too excited,” Kim said through an interpreter.
St Louis has won eight of its past 10 games at home against the Giants.
Kim allowed three hits in an 85-pitch outing. He struck out one, walked two and left with a 3-0 lead. Kim has allowed one run or less in six of his past seven starts. His wife, Lee Sang-hee, and two children, Minjoo and Minjae, arrived in St Louis earlier this week.
“I can’t imagine how good a feeling that has to be,” St Louis manager Mike Shildt said. “It’s wonderful to have his family here, his kids here. It’s clearly good to see him pitch so well.”
Kim tossed seven shutout innings against the Giants on July 5. He was in total command again on Saturday.
“He’s been huge for us,” Goldschmidt said. “He gives us a good chance to win any time he’s on the mound.”
Kim planed on celebrating with some of his mother’s home cooking, which includes his favorite dish of Kimchi Chigae, a fermented chili pepper cabbage soup.
“My mother and I use the same oven,” Kim said. “But somehow she makes it better than I do.”
In New York, the Yankees finally beat the Boston Red Sox this season, after a long night and a shortened game that was interrupted several times.
Gerrit Cole struck out 11 for the Yankees to beat the Red Sox 3-1 in a contest called after six innings because of heavy rain.
Play was also halted before the Yankees took a 3-1 lead when a fan threw a ball at Boston left fielder Alex Verdugo, hitting him in the back.
“It felt like it was targeted towards me and it don’t sit well with me,” Verdugo said.
Verdugo began yelling at fans and was restrained by first base coach Tom Goodwin. Red Sox manager Alex Cora briefly pulled his players off the field, and the game resumed after a discussion with umpires.
“This is just a game,” Cora said. “It’s a game. It’s not life and death and it’s not this drama, and the fact that people come to the ballpark and they decided to throw a baseball [at] one of the players, I was in shock that that happened.”
Verdugo said he threw the ball into the stands to a young Red Sox fan, but a Yankees fan intercepted it and threw it back onto the field and hit Verdugo.
“It’s awful, embarrassing, unacceptable,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.
In other games on Saturday, it was:
‧ Tigers 1, Twins 0
‧ Indians 3, Athletics 2
‧ Cubs 4, Diamondbacks 2
‧ Tigers 5, Twins 4
‧ Pirates 9, Mets 7
‧ Orioles 8, Royals 4
‧ Brewers 7, Reds 4
‧ White Sox 10, Astros 1
‧ Braves 9, Rays 0
‧ Dodgers 9, Rockies 2
‧ Angels 9, Mariners 4
Ashleigh Barty was almost off Centre Court, the Venus Rosewater Dish balanced on one arm as she strode toward the tunnel, an aisle of ball boys and girls standing sentry and the heartened crowd giving their final ovation to a Wimbledon winner who had captured their consciousness. To observe small details in such a big setting, on such a big occasion, is not easy, but several rows back, tucked behind a throng of photographers, was a woman wearing a T-shirt bearing the design of the Aboriginal flag. Barty pointed toward that woman, Mel Jones, cochair of Cricket Australia’s first nations advisory
South Korea’s Olympic committee yesterday removed banners at the Olympic Athletes’ Village in Tokyo that referred to a 16th-century war between Korea and Japan after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) ruled they were provocative. In agreeing to take down the banners, the South Koreans said they received a promise from the IOC that the displaying of the Japanese “rising sun” flag would be banned at stadiums and other Olympic venues. The flag, portraying a red sun with 16 rays extending outward, is resented by many people in South Korea and other parts of Asia who see it as a symbol of Japan’s
ENGLAND PARTY OVER: Wembley was frenzied before the match, but the mood turned sour after the loss, and police are probing racist posts against England players Italy wrecked England’s UEFA Euro 2020 party at Wembley Staduim on Sunday, winning a tense final on penalties to plunge the host nation into despair and prolong their 55-year wait for a second major title. Italy manager Roberto Mancini’s men recovered from the shock of conceding the quickest goal ever in a European Championship final to equalize and held their nerve to claim a 3-2 shoot-out victory after a 1-1 draw following extra time. It is the second time Italy have been crowned European champions. Three players fluffed penalties for England, extending their poor record in shoot-outs and leaving the hosts waiting for
EYE ON MORE: The Japanese player said being part of the game was a memorable experience, but added that the playoffs or a World Series would probably surpass it Shohei Ohtani on Tuesday unleashed the heat while pitching a perfect inning for the win in becoming the MLB’s first two-way All-Star, while Vladimir Guerrero Jr rocked Coors Field with a 468-foot (143m) home run as the American League breezed to their eighth straight victory, winning 5-2. Near and far, the sport’s entire focus was on Ohtani from the start of the All-Star Game. Players on both sides climbed to the dugout rails to watch him, and the Japanese sensation went 0 for 2, grounding out twice as the AL’s leadoff man and designated hitter. Jared Walsh, Ohtani’s teammate on the Los Angeles