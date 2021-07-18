SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





OLYMPICS

Missing Ugandan left note

A Ugandan weightlifter who on Friday went missing from an Olympic training camp left a note saying he wanted to stay in Japan, media reports said, adding to confusion ahead of the Games which begin next week. Julius Ssekitoleko was discovered missing from the Ugandan team’s training site in Izumisano. Media reports said he left behind a note saying he wanted to stay and work in Japan, as life in Uganda was difficult. Ssekitoleko had not qualified to take part in the Tokyo Games, and was due to return to Uganda on Tuesday next week. A nearby train station recorded him purchasing a bullet train ticket to Nagoya, the reports said.

OLYMPICS

Runner banned over test

Britain’s 5,000m runner Andrew Butchart is still able to compete in the Tokyo Olympics after UK Athletics handed him a suspended ban for saying he had changed the date on a COVID-19 test result to return to Britain from a meet before clarifying his remarks. In a now-deleted episode of The Sunday Plodcast, Butchart said there was a delay in getting his polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result before his flight home from the US and he had changed the date on an old test as he prepared for check-in, the Times reported. “Everybody has faked PCR tests ... to try to go somewhere, because it’s just so hard,” Butchart was quoted as saying in the podcast. The 29-year-old later told the newspaper that he had “perhaps glorified the situation for the podcast.” UK Athletics said an independent disciplinary committee issued Butchart a 12-month ban from athletics, suspended for two years and fined him ￡5,000 (US$6,887). It said he can compete in the Tokyo Games.

SOCCER

Beijing holds S Korea’s Kim

South Korean defender Kim Min-jae has been forced to withdraw from his country’s squad for the men’s Olympic soccer tournament after Chinese Super League side Beijing Guoan refused to agree to his release. Kim had been included in coach Kim Hak-bum’s lineup as one of three permitted overage members, but clubs are not obligated to allow players to join their Olympic teams, as the tournament is not held during an official FIFA window. The Korean Football Association announced the 24-year-old central defender has been replaced by Park Ji-soo, who plays for South Korean army club Gimcheon Sangmu.

BASEBALL

Blue Jays to return home

The Toronto Blue Jays on Friday received approval from the Canadian government to resume playing their home games in Toronto beginning on July 30. The Blue Jays’ game that day against the Kansas City Royals would mark the first MLB game played at the Rogers Centre since September 2019. The team could not play in Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic due to cross-border travel restrictions. “After nearly two years away, the Toronto Blue Jays are finally coming home to Canada beginning July 30,” the team said in a statement. “The club was granted a National Interest Exemption by the federal government that allows Major League Baseball games to be played at Rogers Centre, with robust health and safety protocols in place.” The Blue Jays last year played in Buffalo, NY, at the home field of their Triple-A affiliate. They began this year’s season at their spring-training facility in Dunedin, Florida, before returning to Buffalo at the start of last month.