Team Bahrain Victorious’ Slovenian rider Matej Mohoric on Friday won stage 19 of the Tour de France, a day after his team hotel and bus were subject to an anti-doping raid.
It was Mohoric’s second win on this edition of the Tour, and was achieved after he joined an early break and then broke clear for a solo win at Libourne, with the main peloton several minutes adrift.
Mohoric made a gesture at the finish line running a finger across his lips horizontally as if he were closing a zip, after the team’s third victory of this year’s race.
Photo: AP
Overall leader Tadej Pogacar’s UAE Team led the peloton over the line 20 minutes and 49 seconds later with no change in the overall top ten ahead of yesterday’s decisive 30km individual time trial.
Mohoric said his gesture was meant as a message for people to be careful about jumping to conclusions after the raid, which has led to a preliminary enquiry that the authorities said was to see “whether or not there has been, acquisition, transport or possession of banned substances.”
Mohoric faced the press calmly after celebrating on the podium.
“It was a sign to show all people to be mindful that we are making sacrifices with our work away from home and family and on training camps, we have a good level here and also had it in the past,” he said.
The 26-year-old former junior world champion was trying to remain positive after the police raid, although he admitted it was deeply upsetting at the time.
“If someone needs to go through my stuff and take my phone, well if this eventually proves my innocence then so much the better,” he said.
“I felt weird about my integrity being questioned, but then I felt it was good for the integrity of a sport that has had big problems in the past,” he said.
Mohoric said that he felt the raid had helped unite his team.
“We are so determined to show we have nothing to hide. We are here to focus on a bike race and show we are one of the best teams in the world,” he said.
The winner raced the 207km at a high average speed of 47.9kph, often riding into a headwind through the Bordeaux vineyards, and as well as winning the stage he also took the combativity award.
Christophe Laporte of Cofidis was second at 58 seconds and Casper Pedersen of DSM was third on the day.
The 19th stage had been billed as the day Mark Cavendish would set a new record of 35 Tour de France stage wins with his fifth win this year.
An early mass fall and lack of will from other teams to stop a breakaway allowed a large group to build up a big lead over the main pack.
Cavendish was unperturbed by the day’s action.
“I still have Paris,” he said of today’s sprint finish on the Champs-Elysees.
“And I still have the jersey,” he said as he stepped down from the awards ceremony in the sprint points leader’s green tunic.
The 36-year-old was a late inclusion on the Team Deceuninck Quick-Step’s roster, but has won four stages on the Tour with a fifth possible today, when the race winds up in the French capital.
Cavendish was given a fright as a mass domino-effect pileup swept through the peloton shortly after leaving start town Mourenx on Friday, but the Briton was unhurt.
Ashleigh Barty was almost off Centre Court, the Venus Rosewater Dish balanced on one arm as she strode toward the tunnel, an aisle of ball boys and girls standing sentry and the heartened crowd giving their final ovation to a Wimbledon winner who had captured their consciousness. To observe small details in such a big setting, on such a big occasion, is not easy, but several rows back, tucked behind a throng of photographers, was a woman wearing a T-shirt bearing the design of the Aboriginal flag. Barty pointed toward that woman, Mel Jones, cochair of Cricket Australia’s first nations advisory
ENGLAND PARTY OVER: Wembley was frenzied before the match, but the mood turned sour after the loss, and police are probing racist posts against England players Italy wrecked England’s UEFA Euro 2020 party at Wembley Staduim on Sunday, winning a tense final on penalties to plunge the host nation into despair and prolong their 55-year wait for a second major title. Italy manager Roberto Mancini’s men recovered from the shock of conceding the quickest goal ever in a European Championship final to equalize and held their nerve to claim a 3-2 shoot-out victory after a 1-1 draw following extra time. It is the second time Italy have been crowned European champions. Three players fluffed penalties for England, extending their poor record in shoot-outs and leaving the hosts waiting for
American brawler Dustin Poirier on Saturday overpowered Conor McGregor in Las Vegas, winning their lightweight UFC trilogy fight by a TKO after the Irishman appeared to snap his left leg in the waning moments of the opening round. The fight was officially ruled as a “doctor’s stoppage” at the end of the first round after a bloodied McGregor swung and missed a punch then stumbled backward, his lower leg grotesquely buckling under him near the edge of the octagon. Poirier then pounced on a helpless McGregor, raining down a series of punches and elbows until McGregor was saved by the bell
NO MORE WAITING: After last tasting major tournament success in 1993, Argentina have lifted the cup once again, ending Brazil’s 2,500-day unbeaten home record Superstar Lionel Messi on Saturday won his first trophy with his national team as Angel Di Maria’s goal gave Argentina a 1-0 win over hosts Brazil in the Copa America final. The victory at Rio de Janeiro’s Maracana Stadium ended Argentina’s 28-year wait for a major trophy, and also ended Brazil’s unbeaten home record that stretched back more than 2,500 days. Argentina had last tasted success at a major tournament in 1993, when the great Gabriel Batistuta’s brace gave them a 2-1 win over Mexico in the Copa final in Ecuador. “It’s a great title, especially for our people. The fans support the