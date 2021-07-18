Mohoric takes 19th stage of Tour after raid

AFP, LIBOURNE, France





Team Bahrain Victorious’ Slovenian rider Matej Mohoric on Friday won stage 19 of the Tour de France, a day after his team hotel and bus were subject to an anti-doping raid.

It was Mohoric’s second win on this edition of the Tour, and was achieved after he joined an early break and then broke clear for a solo win at Libourne, with the main peloton several minutes adrift.

Mohoric made a gesture at the finish line running a finger across his lips horizontally as if he were closing a zip, after the team’s third victory of this year’s race.

Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey, center, rides in the pack during the 19th stage of the Tour de France over 207km, starting in Mourenx and finishing in Libourne on Friday. Photo: AP

Overall leader Tadej Pogacar’s UAE Team led the peloton over the line 20 minutes and 49 seconds later with no change in the overall top ten ahead of yesterday’s decisive 30km individual time trial.

Mohoric said his gesture was meant as a message for people to be careful about jumping to conclusions after the raid, which has led to a preliminary enquiry that the authorities said was to see “whether or not there has been, acquisition, transport or possession of banned substances.”

Mohoric faced the press calmly after celebrating on the podium.

“It was a sign to show all people to be mindful that we are making sacrifices with our work away from home and family and on training camps, we have a good level here and also had it in the past,” he said.

The 26-year-old former junior world champion was trying to remain positive after the police raid, although he admitted it was deeply upsetting at the time.

“If someone needs to go through my stuff and take my phone, well if this eventually proves my innocence then so much the better,” he said.

“I felt weird about my integrity being questioned, but then I felt it was good for the integrity of a sport that has had big problems in the past,” he said.

Mohoric said that he felt the raid had helped unite his team.

“We are so determined to show we have nothing to hide. We are here to focus on a bike race and show we are one of the best teams in the world,” he said.

The winner raced the 207km at a high average speed of 47.9kph, often riding into a headwind through the Bordeaux vineyards, and as well as winning the stage he also took the combativity award.

Christophe Laporte of Cofidis was second at 58 seconds and Casper Pedersen of DSM was third on the day.

The 19th stage had been billed as the day Mark Cavendish would set a new record of 35 Tour de France stage wins with his fifth win this year.

An early mass fall and lack of will from other teams to stop a breakaway allowed a large group to build up a big lead over the main pack.

Cavendish was unperturbed by the day’s action.

“I still have Paris,” he said of today’s sprint finish on the Champs-Elysees.

“And I still have the jersey,” he said as he stepped down from the awards ceremony in the sprint points leader’s green tunic.

The 36-year-old was a late inclusion on the Team Deceuninck Quick-Step’s roster, but has won four stages on the Tour with a fifth possible today, when the race winds up in the French capital.

Cavendish was given a fright as a mass domino-effect pileup swept through the peloton shortly after leaving start town Mourenx on Friday, but the Briton was unhurt.