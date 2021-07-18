Red Sox, COVID-19 down NY Yankees

The New York Yankees felt like they were hit by a truck this week.

“An invisible, microscopic truck,” Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole said.

It was not so hard to see what was missing on Friday night. Eduardo Rodriguez shut down short-handed New York into the sixth inning, Christian Arroyo and J.D. Martinez homered, and the Boston Red Sox three-hit their rivals 4-0 with slugger Aaron Judge and five other Yankees sidelined due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates gather for a pushing match at the conclusion of the fifth inning of their MLB game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Friday. Photo: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY

A day after the series opener was postponed for testing and contact tracing, Judge, third baseman Gio Urshela and catcher Kyle Higashioka were added to the COVID-19 injured list. They joined Yankees pitchers Jonathan Loaisiga, Nestor Cortes Jr and Wandy Peralta, who have also tested positive over the past week.

Fourth-place New York was also without first baseman Luke Voit, who went on the injured list with a bone bruise in his left knee.

Rodriguez allowed two hits over 5-2/3 innings, retiring 10 straight during one stretch and finishing with eight strikeouts. Hirokazu Sawamura had the final out of the sixth, and Tanner Houck pitched the final three innings to close out Boston’s three-hitter for his first big league save.

The American League East-leading Red Sox improved to 7-0 in the 19-game season series and beat New York for the eighth consecutive time, their best run in the rivalry since winning eight straight meetings from 2008 to 2009.

“We have to have that focus walking in the ballpark every day, walking in those doors every day, and rinse and repeat,” Boone said. “The urgency has got to be absolutely there every single day.”

The Yankees were coming off a disappointing first half that ended on Sunday last week, when Houston’s Jose Altuve hit a walk-off homer in an 8-7 New York defeat.

They are nine games back of Boston and likely to be without Judge and their other COVID-19-positive players for at least 10 days.

“The competitive side, yeah, of course we want to come here and win the series,” Boston manager Alex Cora said. “But the other stuff, it really sucks.”

“It’s not about competition,” he added. “It’s about human beings.”

In Pittsburgh, Francisco Lindor left injured moments before Marcus Stroman and his New York Mets teammates got into a heated shoving match with the Pirates, who won in a rain-delayed 4-1 victory.

Coming off their first All-Star appearances, Bryan Reynolds homered and Adam Frazier hit a two-run single to lead the Pirates in a game delayed 39 minutes by showers in the bottom of the second inning.

Lindor exited in the fifth with soreness on his right side. Mets manager Luis Rojas had no further update following the game other than to say the star shortstop would be examined in the morning.

Lindor winced after grounding out to second base in the fifth. The four-time All-Star took a few steps out of the batter’s box, but then peeled off toward the Mets’ dugout on the first base side.

“You never want to lose anyone in your lineup, but especially Francisco Lindor,” Mets catcher James McCann said. “That’s a guy you hope everything is OK and he’s back out there soon.”

In the bottom half, tempers flared and the benches cleared after Stroman jumped high in the air when John Nogowski lined out to first base to end the inning.

Nogowski began shouting and pointing at the New York starter, who walked toward him and barked back. It appeared no punches were thrown during a large scrum on the field, and there were no ejections.

McCann said the dustup was a “miscommunication” and that Stroman was initially upset with plate umpire Larry Vanover. Stroman, though, called Nogowski “a clown” following the game.

“That was uncalled for,” Stroman said. “I’ll never let any man talk to me like that. I’m not scared of anyone. Hitters get on first base and do the Macarena when they get a broken-bat single. I don’t say anything. If he has a problem with it, I’m right here. I’m 60 feet, 6 inches away.”

Nogowski called it “no big deal.”

“That was a huge out for him to keep his team in the game,” Nogowski said. “Reynolds hit a big home run. Frazier had his big hit. That’s the focus for me.”

Reynolds’ homer came in the seventh and pushed the lead to 4-1. It was his 17th of the season, setting a career high.

In other games on Friday, it was:

‧ Phillies 5, Marlins 2

‧ Padres 24, Nationals 8

‧ Blue Jays 10, Rangers 2

‧ Brewers 11, Reds 6

‧ Rays 7, Braves 6

‧ Marlins 7, Phillies 0

‧ Astros 7, White Sox 1

‧ Royals 9, Orioles 2

‧ Giants 7, Cardinals 7

‧ Dodgers 10, Rockies 4

‧ Mariners 6, Angels 5

‧ Cubs 5, Diamondbacks 1

‧ Athletics 5, Indians 4