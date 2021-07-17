TENNIS
Taiwan’s Liang falls to Wang
Taiwan’s Liang En-shuo exited the Prague Open on Thursday after China’s Wang Xinyu recovered from an early scare to win 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 in the round-of-16. Wang sent down nine aces and won 69 percent of points on her first serve to advance to a quarter-final against Grace Min of the US. Second seed Barbora Krejcikova also advanced to the quarter-finals by defeating Ysaline Bonaventure of Belgium 7-6 (7/2), 6-4. The French Open champion was to face her doubles partner and Czech compatriot Katerina Siniakova. Ninth seed Greet Minnen beat Russia’s Anastasia Gasanova 6-3, 7-6 (7/3). The Belgian was to play Storm Sanders after the Australian rallied to eliminate Nuria Parrizas Diaz of Spain 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.
TENNIS
Taiwan’s Jung crashes out
Taiwan’s Jason Jung crashed out of the Hall of Fame Open on Thursday after a 6-2, 6-4 defeat to top seed Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan in Newport, Rhode Island. Bublik sent down 14 aces and saved the only break point he faced to set up a semi-final against eighth seed Kevin Anderson of South Africa, who rallied from a set down to defeat Jack Sock of the US 6-7 (5/7), 6-2, 6-4.
GOLF
Jutanugarn sisters lead
Thai sisters Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn on Thursday combined to shoot an 11-under 59 for a two-stroke lead after the second round of the LPGA Great Lakes Bay Invitational. The Jutanugarns moved to 14-under to lead India’s Aditi Ashok and Thailand’s Pajaree Anannarukarn in Midland, Michigan. Taiwanese duo Hsu Wei-ling and Min Lee carded one of the best rounds of the day, a 10-under 60, but were back in joint 31st place on four-under. The tournament follows an alternate shot or foursome format in the first and third rounds, and a better ball or fourball format in the second and final round. The Thai sisters rolled in six birdies on the front nine and five more on the back, including No. 18. It was one off the tournament’s best score, a 58 recorded in 2019. South Korean duo Hur Mi-jung and Lee6 Jeon-geun (62), and Thai pairing Wichanee Meechai and Pavarisa Yoktuan (63) were tied for third at 11-under.
BOXING
Fury-Wilder bout postponed
England’s Tyson Fury has tested positive for COVID-19 and his heavyweight title showdown with Deontay Wilder has been postponed from July 24 to Oct. 9, the promoters announced on Thursday. The bout for Fury’s World Boxing Council crown is still to be fought at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Fury, 30-0 with one drawn and 21 knockouts, fought Wilder to a draw in their first fight in 2018, allowing Wilder to keep the crown, but Fury, who turns 33 in August, stopped Wilder in the seventh round in February last year to deliver the first loss to the American, who stands 42-1-1 with 41 knockouts. “I wanted nothing more than to smash the ‘Big Dosser’ on July 24, but I guess the beating will have to wait,” Fury said. “Make no mistake, I will be back and better than ever. We will fight October 9 and I will knock him spark out.” Fury was planning on fighting for an undisputed crown against Anthony Joshua, but Wilder activated a rematch clause in his contract for a third matchup with Fury. Arbitration judge Daniel Weinstein in May ruled that Fury had to give Wilder a rematch.
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens of Belgium on Friday advanced to the final of the women’s doubles at Wimbledon with victory over Japanese duo Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara 6-4, 1-6, 6-3. The final was to begin shortly after press time last night. Hsieh had won two Wimbledon doubles titles, along with the French Open in 2014, while the semi-final result means Mertens is set to return to No. 1 in the women’s doubles rankings after the tournament. Mertens was looking for her third Grand Slam doubles title and first at Wimbledon. They were to play unseeded Russians Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina,
Ashleigh Barty was almost off Centre Court, the Venus Rosewater Dish balanced on one arm as she strode toward the tunnel, an aisle of ball boys and girls standing sentry and the heartened crowd giving their final ovation to a Wimbledon winner who had captured their consciousness. To observe small details in such a big setting, on such a big occasion, is not easy, but several rows back, tucked behind a throng of photographers, was a woman wearing a T-shirt bearing the design of the Aboriginal flag. Barty pointed toward that woman, Mel Jones, cochair of Cricket Australia’s first nations advisory
ENGLAND PARTY OVER: Wembley was frenzied before the match, but the mood turned sour after the loss, and police are probing racist posts against England players Italy wrecked England’s UEFA Euro 2020 party at Wembley Staduim on Sunday, winning a tense final on penalties to plunge the host nation into despair and prolong their 55-year wait for a second major title. Italy manager Roberto Mancini’s men recovered from the shock of conceding the quickest goal ever in a European Championship final to equalize and held their nerve to claim a 3-2 shoot-out victory after a 1-1 draw following extra time. It is the second time Italy have been crowned European champions. Three players fluffed penalties for England, extending their poor record in shoot-outs and leaving the hosts waiting for
American brawler Dustin Poirier on Saturday overpowered Conor McGregor in Las Vegas, winning their lightweight UFC trilogy fight by a TKO after the Irishman appeared to snap his left leg in the waning moments of the opening round. The fight was officially ruled as a “doctor’s stoppage” at the end of the first round after a bloodied McGregor swung and missed a punch then stumbled backward, his lower leg grotesquely buckling under him near the edge of the octagon. Poirier then pounced on a helpless McGregor, raining down a series of punches and elbows until McGregor was saved by the bell