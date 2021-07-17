SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies





TENNIS

Taiwan’s Liang falls to Wang

Taiwan’s Liang En-shuo exited the Prague Open on Thursday after China’s Wang Xinyu recovered from an early scare to win 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 in the round-of-16. Wang sent down nine aces and won 69 percent of points on her first serve to advance to a quarter-final against Grace Min of the US. Second seed Barbora Krejcikova also advanced to the quarter-finals by defeating Ysaline Bonaventure of Belgium 7-6 (7/2), 6-4. The French Open champion was to face her doubles partner and Czech compatriot Katerina Siniakova. Ninth seed Greet Minnen beat Russia’s Anastasia Gasanova 6-3, 7-6 (7/3). The Belgian was to play Storm Sanders after the Australian rallied to eliminate Nuria Parrizas Diaz of Spain 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.

TENNIS

Taiwan’s Jung crashes out

Taiwan’s Jason Jung crashed out of the Hall of Fame Open on Thursday after a 6-2, 6-4 defeat to top seed Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan in Newport, Rhode Island. Bublik sent down 14 aces and saved the only break point he faced to set up a semi-final against eighth seed Kevin Anderson of South Africa, who rallied from a set down to defeat Jack Sock of the US 6-7 (5/7), 6-2, 6-4.

GOLF

Jutanugarn sisters lead

Thai sisters Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn on Thursday combined to shoot an 11-under 59 for a two-stroke lead after the second round of the LPGA Great Lakes Bay Invitational. The Jutanugarns moved to 14-under to lead India’s Aditi Ashok and Thailand’s Pajaree Anannarukarn in Midland, Michigan. Taiwanese duo Hsu Wei-ling and Min Lee carded one of the best rounds of the day, a 10-under 60, but were back in joint 31st place on four-under. The tournament follows an alternate shot or foursome format in the first and third rounds, and a better ball or fourball format in the second and final round. The Thai sisters rolled in six birdies on the front nine and five more on the back, including No. 18. It was one off the tournament’s best score, a 58 recorded in 2019. South Korean duo Hur Mi-jung and Lee6 Jeon-geun (62), and Thai pairing Wichanee Meechai and Pavarisa Yoktuan (63) were tied for third at 11-under.

BOXING

Fury-Wilder bout postponed

England’s Tyson Fury has tested positive for COVID-19 and his heavyweight title showdown with Deontay Wilder has been postponed from July 24 to Oct. 9, the promoters announced on Thursday. The bout for Fury’s World Boxing Council crown is still to be fought at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Fury, 30-0 with one drawn and 21 knockouts, fought Wilder to a draw in their first fight in 2018, allowing Wilder to keep the crown, but Fury, who turns 33 in August, stopped Wilder in the seventh round in February last year to deliver the first loss to the American, who stands 42-1-1 with 41 knockouts. “I wanted nothing more than to smash the ‘Big Dosser’ on July 24, but I guess the beating will have to wait,” Fury said. “Make no mistake, I will be back and better than ever. We will fight October 9 and I will knock him spark out.” Fury was planning on fighting for an undisputed crown against Anthony Joshua, but Wilder activated a rematch clause in his contract for a third matchup with Fury. Arbitration judge Daniel Weinstein in May ruled that Fury had to give Wilder a rematch.