Tokyo Olympics 2020: Djokovic to play Olympic Games ‘with much pride’

AFP, PARIS





World No. 1 Novak Djokovic on Thursday said that he would play at the Tokyo Olympic Games, giving him the opportunity to achieve the first calendar Golden Slam by a male player.

“I booked my flight for Tokyo and will proudly be joining #TeamSerbia for the Olympics,” Djokovic wrote on Twitter in English.

“With much pride I’m packing for Tokyo and joining our national team in the fight for the brightest medals at the Olympic arenas,” he then wrote in Serbian.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates winning the Wimbledon men’s singles final against Matteo Berrettini of Italy in London on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“For me playing for Serbia was always a special joy and motivation and I will give my best to make us all happy. Let’s go,” he wrote.

The 34-year-old has already won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles this year.

He needs Olympic gold and then the US Open to become the first man to capture the Golden Grand Slam.

The calendar Golden Slam has only ever been achieved once in the women’s game when Steffi Graf swept the board of all four majors and Olympic gold in Seoul in 1988.

Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal and Andre Agassi have claimed career Golden Slams.

Djokovic’s path to potential gold in Tokyo had already been eased by the decision of rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to skip the tournament. US Open champion Dominic Thiem is also an absentee.

Djokovic won a bronze medal in singles at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, where he was defeated by Nadal in the semi-finals before beating James Blake of the US for third place.

In London in 2012, he carried Serbia’s flag at the opening ceremony, but was again a semi-final loser at the hands of Andy Murray.

He was defeated by Juan Martin del Potro in the bronze medal match. Del Potro also beat him in the first round in Rio de Janeiro four years later.

The Olympics tennis event will also be missing Serena Williams, Victoria Azarenka, Angelique Kerber and Bianca Andreescu — all major winners — from the women’s tournament.

Other absentees from the men’s side include British No. 1 Dan Evans, Australian Nick Kyrgios, David Goffin of Belgium, and Canadian duo Milos Raonic and Vasek Pospisil.