The Yankees’ post-All-Star break opener against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday was postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests for vaccinated New York pitchers Jonathan Loaisiga, Nestor Cortes Jr and Wandy Peralta.
“It’s a fluid situation that could spread. It has spread to some degree,” Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said. “We have three positives and we have three pending that we’ve had rapid tests on... We’ll wait now for the lab tests to come back, which I’m assuming is going to be positive as well. So that would increase our number to six, but we’re not at six yet. We’re at three confirmed.”
Loaisiga went on the COVID-19 injured list on Saturday last week when the Yankees were in Houston, Texas, and he did not travel home with the team the following day. Cortes and Peralta went on the COVID-19 injured list on Thursday.
Photo: AFP
Cashman said all three were fully vaccinated.
“Those players are doing well thus far and that would speak again to the belief that those vaccinations are working, and ultimately they’re to protect us from severe illness and/or death,” he said.
The three players awaiting lab results are in quarantine. Cashman would not say whether they include the Yankees’ All-Stars who were in Denver, Colorado: Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole and Aroldis Chapman.
The MLB was conducting contact tracing under its protocols.
“The vaccines that we encourage everybody to get guarantee not getting hospitalized and not getting death coming from COVID, which is important, but it doesn’t prevent you from contracting COVID,” Cashman said. “It just obviously protects you from the severe worst-case scenario effects from COVID.”
Cashman said the league had not yet decided whether to postpone yesterday’s second game of the four-game series.
“The last year, year and a half, has kind of in some ways kind of prepared you for this kind of stuff,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “Certainly disappointing and frustrating.”
It was the eighth virus-related postponement this season, but the first in nearly three months.
