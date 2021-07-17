Daryl Dike scored twice on Thursday as the US thrashed Martinique 6-1 in Group B of the Gold Cup in Kansas City to advance to the quarter-finals alongside Canada, who earlier defeated shorthanded Haiti 4-1.
The US and Canada qualified from Group B with 2-0-0 records and six points, with one match remaining. They face off in Kansas City tomorrow with top spot at stake.
Haiti and Martinique, each with a pair of losses, also play tomorrow in Frisco, Texas.
Photo: AFP
Dike, in his second start and fifth appearance for the US, scored in the 14th minute, before an own-goal by Martinique defender Samuel Camille made it 2-0 in the 23rd.
Miles Robinson’s header extended the lead to 3-0 in the 50th minute, before Dike made it 4-0 in the 59th.
Matt Turner lost his shutout bid in the 64th minute when Emmanuel Riviere converted a penalty, but Gyasi Zardes upped the lead to 5-1 six minutes later, before Nicholas Gioacchini scored a critical goal in the 90th minute to see the US to equal Canada on goal-difference at plus-6.
After an unimpressive 1-0 win against Haiti on Sunday, the US looked to start strongly and Dike provided the spark with his header from the middle of the penalty area. Matthew Hoppe, on his debut, provided the assist.
The second goal was a scramble after a shot by Gianluca Busio hit the crossbar. Dike’s header pushed the rebound toward the goal and it went in off Camille.
Eryk Williamson’s cross set up Robinson’s second career goal, before Dike added the fourth to become the second-youngest US player (21 years, 42 days) to score two goals in a Gold Cup match, bettered only by Christian Pulisic (20 years, 288 days).
After Riviere’s goal, Zardes scored his 13th goal two minutes after coming on as a substitute.
Earlier, Cyle Larin scored twice in the second half as Canada defeated Haiti 4-1.
Stephen Eustaquio and Junior Hoilett also scored for Canada.
Stephane Lambese scored for Haiti, who were down seven players due to COVID-19.
Eustaquio scored Canada’s first goal after five minutes.
Larin made it 2-0 at 51 minutes, before he and Hoilett added goals from penalties in the 74th and 79th minutes.
