Oosthuizen fires 64 to lead Open, C.T. Pan 1-over

AFP, SANDWICH, England





Louis Oosthuizen on Thursday led after the first round of the Open Championship after a six-under 64 from the South African put him one shot clear of American duo Jordan Spieth and Brian Harman.

The 149th Open Championship began under blue skies at Royal St George’s in Kent after last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Up to 32,000 fans took to the course in Sandwich after virus restrictions were eased in England, despite a spike in infections.

Taiwan’s C.T. Pan tees off during the first round of the 149th Open Championship at Royal St George’s in Sandwich, England, on Thursday. Photo: AFP

“It feels the most normal of any tournament I think that we’ve played thus far relative to that same tournament in previous years pre-COVID,” said Spieth, aiming to emulate his 2017 Open victory at Royal Birkdale.

Oosthuizen has been frustrated so far this year in his attempt to add to his only major triumph, a dominant victory in the 2010 Open at St Andrews in Scotland.

The world No. 13 finished second in the two previous majors, the US PGA Championship and US Open, and is in contention again.

After starting with seven straight pars, Oosthuizen accelerated around the turn with seven birdies in 10 holes.

“The perfect round I could have played,” Oosthuizen said. “I didn’t make many mistakes. When I had good opportunities for birdie, I made the putts. So just a very good solid round.”

Spieth has rediscovered his form of late with a victory at the Texas Open in April his first in nearly four years.

“Golf is a game played between the ears,” the three-time major champion said. “When it’s not going great, you can certainly lose quite a bit of confidence. That was the first time I’ve had to really try and build confidence back up, and it takes time.”

Spieth shot up the leaderboard thanks to four consecutive birdies between the fifth and eighth holes, and finished strongly by picking up two more shots at 15 and 16.

Canada’s Mackenzie Hughes, on his Open debut, South African Dylan Frittelli, Americans Stewart Cink and Webb Simpson, and France’s Benjamin Hebert were two off the lead after rounds of 66.

World No. 4 Colin Morikawa, and English trio Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood and Danny Willett were among those on three-under.

Taiwan’s C.T. Pan shot a one-over 71 to join a group that included favorite Jon Rahm, the US Open champion, who was stung by a double-bogey at the par-four ninth, but finished with a birdie.

Bryson DeChambeau accepted before teeing off that his booming drives might have to be tempered this week, but he consistently found himself hacking out from what he said were “diabolical” positions from off the fairway during a mixed round of 71 featuring four birdies and five bogeys.

“If I can hit it down the middle of the fairway, that’s great, but with the driver right now, the driver sucks,” DeChambeau said.

However, his round was as nothing compared with that of Phil Mickelson who, less than two months from becoming the oldest major winner at 50, carded an 80 that left him bottom of the field.

Additional reporting by staff writer