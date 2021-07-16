SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies





TENNIS

Taiwan’s Jung advances

Taiwan’s Jason Jung on Wednesday defeated Tennys Sandgren of the US 6-2, 6-2 at the ATP’s Hall of Fame Open in Newport, Rhode Island. He faces Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik in the quarter-finals after he ousted Croatian Ivo Karlovic 7-6 (7/5), 4-6, 6-1. Other winners in the singles were Kevin Anderson, Jenson Brooksby, Jack Sock, Peter Gojowczyk, Maxime Cressy and Jordan Thompson. At the WTA’s Prague Open, Grace Min came from a set down to eliminate seventh-seeded Nina Stojanovic 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 and advance to the quarter-finals. Min’s doubles partner at the event, Kaohsiung-born Liang En-shuo, was to play China’s Wang Xinyu at about press time last night. Eighth-seeded Tereza Martincova knocked out US qualifier Asia Muhammad 6-3, 6-4 and faces Viktoria Kuzmova, who defeated fellow Slovak Rebecca Sramkova 6-4, 7-5. The match between Katerina Siniakova and fellow Czech Tereza Smitkova was interrupted by rain on Wednesday. Siniakova won 2-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 after it resumed yesterday.

CRICKET

India’s Pant tests positive

India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has tested positive for COVID-19 as the squad prepares for a Test series in England, a cricket official told reporters yesterday. The India players, led by Virat Kohli, are in London, but were to enter a biosecure bubble and leave for Durham for a tour match next week. The first Test is scheduled for Aug. 4 in Nottingham. “Pant has tested positive and will not travel to Durham with the rest of the team,” a cricket official told reporters on condition of anonymity. Pant has been in quarantine for the past week, the official said. The India squad remained in England after losing to New Zealand in the World Test Championship final last month. The players were given a 20-day break before regrouping for the Test series, which marks the start of the second World Test Championship. England have also been hit by the virus and were forced to field a second-string side, led by Ben Stokes, for their limited-overs series against Pakistan.

SOCCER

Bundesliga rules announced

The Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 are to permit five substitutions per match this season, while away fans will be allowed to attend games from matchday 3 on Aug. 27, the German Football League (DFL) said on Wednesday. The International Football Association Board gave competition organizers the option of allowing teams to continue using up to five substitutes per game until the end of next year and the DFL’s Extraordinary Members Assembly took up the option. Most matches last season were played without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic — with away fans barred — and the DFL said that matchday 3 was selected for their return as teams would need to get used to welcoming back crowds again. “For as long as spectator capacity is still subject to legal restrictions, 5 percent of the tickets for each game are to be reserved for away fans,” the DFL said. “Once restrictions are lifted completely, there will be an automatic return to the intended contingent of 10 percent.” The new Bundesliga season is to begin on Aug. 13 with defending champions Bayern Munich playing away against Borussia Moenchengladbach.