TENNIS
Taiwan’s Jung advances
Taiwan’s Jason Jung on Wednesday defeated Tennys Sandgren of the US 6-2, 6-2 at the ATP’s Hall of Fame Open in Newport, Rhode Island. He faces Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik in the quarter-finals after he ousted Croatian Ivo Karlovic 7-6 (7/5), 4-6, 6-1. Other winners in the singles were Kevin Anderson, Jenson Brooksby, Jack Sock, Peter Gojowczyk, Maxime Cressy and Jordan Thompson. At the WTA’s Prague Open, Grace Min came from a set down to eliminate seventh-seeded Nina Stojanovic 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 and advance to the quarter-finals. Min’s doubles partner at the event, Kaohsiung-born Liang En-shuo, was to play China’s Wang Xinyu at about press time last night. Eighth-seeded Tereza Martincova knocked out US qualifier Asia Muhammad 6-3, 6-4 and faces Viktoria Kuzmova, who defeated fellow Slovak Rebecca Sramkova 6-4, 7-5. The match between Katerina Siniakova and fellow Czech Tereza Smitkova was interrupted by rain on Wednesday. Siniakova won 2-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 after it resumed yesterday.
CRICKET
India’s Pant tests positive
India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has tested positive for COVID-19 as the squad prepares for a Test series in England, a cricket official told reporters yesterday. The India players, led by Virat Kohli, are in London, but were to enter a biosecure bubble and leave for Durham for a tour match next week. The first Test is scheduled for Aug. 4 in Nottingham. “Pant has tested positive and will not travel to Durham with the rest of the team,” a cricket official told reporters on condition of anonymity. Pant has been in quarantine for the past week, the official said. The India squad remained in England after losing to New Zealand in the World Test Championship final last month. The players were given a 20-day break before regrouping for the Test series, which marks the start of the second World Test Championship. England have also been hit by the virus and were forced to field a second-string side, led by Ben Stokes, for their limited-overs series against Pakistan.
SOCCER
Bundesliga rules announced
The Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 are to permit five substitutions per match this season, while away fans will be allowed to attend games from matchday 3 on Aug. 27, the German Football League (DFL) said on Wednesday. The International Football Association Board gave competition organizers the option of allowing teams to continue using up to five substitutes per game until the end of next year and the DFL’s Extraordinary Members Assembly took up the option. Most matches last season were played without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic — with away fans barred — and the DFL said that matchday 3 was selected for their return as teams would need to get used to welcoming back crowds again. “For as long as spectator capacity is still subject to legal restrictions, 5 percent of the tickets for each game are to be reserved for away fans,” the DFL said. “Once restrictions are lifted completely, there will be an automatic return to the intended contingent of 10 percent.” The new Bundesliga season is to begin on Aug. 13 with defending champions Bayern Munich playing away against Borussia Moenchengladbach.
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens of Belgium on Friday advanced to the final of the women’s doubles at Wimbledon with victory over Japanese duo Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara 6-4, 1-6, 6-3. The final was to begin shortly after press time last night. Hsieh had won two Wimbledon doubles titles, along with the French Open in 2014, while the semi-final result means Mertens is set to return to No. 1 in the women’s doubles rankings after the tournament. Mertens was looking for her third Grand Slam doubles title and first at Wimbledon. They were to play unseeded Russians Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina,
Ashleigh Barty was almost off Centre Court, the Venus Rosewater Dish balanced on one arm as she strode toward the tunnel, an aisle of ball boys and girls standing sentry and the heartened crowd giving their final ovation to a Wimbledon winner who had captured their consciousness. To observe small details in such a big setting, on such a big occasion, is not easy, but several rows back, tucked behind a throng of photographers, was a woman wearing a T-shirt bearing the design of the Aboriginal flag. Barty pointed toward that woman, Mel Jones, cochair of Cricket Australia’s first nations advisory
ENGLAND PARTY OVER: Wembley was frenzied before the match, but the mood turned sour after the loss, and police are probing racist posts against England players Italy wrecked England’s UEFA Euro 2020 party at Wembley Staduim on Sunday, winning a tense final on penalties to plunge the host nation into despair and prolong their 55-year wait for a second major title. Italy manager Roberto Mancini’s men recovered from the shock of conceding the quickest goal ever in a European Championship final to equalize and held their nerve to claim a 3-2 shoot-out victory after a 1-1 draw following extra time. It is the second time Italy have been crowned European champions. Three players fluffed penalties for England, extending their poor record in shoot-outs and leaving the hosts waiting for
American brawler Dustin Poirier on Saturday overpowered Conor McGregor in Las Vegas, winning their lightweight UFC trilogy fight by a TKO after the Irishman appeared to snap his left leg in the waning moments of the opening round. The fight was officially ruled as a “doctor’s stoppage” at the end of the first round after a bloodied McGregor swung and missed a punch then stumbled backward, his lower leg grotesquely buckling under him near the edge of the octagon. Poirier then pounced on a helpless McGregor, raining down a series of punches and elbows until McGregor was saved by the bell