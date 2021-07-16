Two goals on Wednesday from Rogelio Funes Mori helped Mexico get their CONCACAF Gold Cup title defense back on track with a 3-0 victory over Guatemala at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas.
Held to a goalless draw in their opener, Mexico bounced back on the same night that Group A rivals El Salvador became the first team into the quarter-finals with a win over Trinidad and Tobago.
Argentina-born striker Funes Mori in the 29th and 55th minutes, and Orbelin Pineda with a 79th-minute header, were plenty for Mexico, who face El Salvador on Sunday in a Group A showdown in the 16-nation championship for teams from North and Central America, and the Caribbean.
Photo: AP
It was a vindication for Funes Mori, the 30-year-old whose selection by Mexico manager Gerardo “Tata” Martino had sparked criticism from former coach Tuca Ferretti and former Mexico striker Luis Hernandez because of his Argentine roots.
In a match delayed more than half an hour by a thunderstorm, Funes Mori opened the scoring in spectacular style, falling on a long ball from Hector Herrera and eluding Guatemala defender Kervin Garcia as he turned to bend a shot past goalkeeper Nicholas Hagen for Mexico’s first goal of the tournament.
Funes Mori struck again in the second half with a precise finish off a pass from Pineda — who put the finishing touches on El Tri’s victory when he leaped to head home a cross from Luis Rodriguez.
Earlier in Frisco, Texas, goals from Jairo Henriquez and Walmer Martinez lifted El Salvador to a second straight victory to ensure they will move on from Group A.
Midfielder Henriquez opened the scoring on the half-hour mark with an outstanding solo effort, making a crisp turn and firing a shot from outside the area that skimmed the far post on its way into the net.
Trinidad and Tobago pressed for the equalizer in the second half, but could not find it and Martinez sealed the 2-0 result late in the game when he slotted in a rebound.
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens of Belgium on Friday advanced to the final of the women’s doubles at Wimbledon with victory over Japanese duo Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara 6-4, 1-6, 6-3. The final was to begin shortly after press time last night. Hsieh had won two Wimbledon doubles titles, along with the French Open in 2014, while the semi-final result means Mertens is set to return to No. 1 in the women’s doubles rankings after the tournament. Mertens was looking for her third Grand Slam doubles title and first at Wimbledon. They were to play unseeded Russians Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina,
Ashleigh Barty was almost off Centre Court, the Venus Rosewater Dish balanced on one arm as she strode toward the tunnel, an aisle of ball boys and girls standing sentry and the heartened crowd giving their final ovation to a Wimbledon winner who had captured their consciousness. To observe small details in such a big setting, on such a big occasion, is not easy, but several rows back, tucked behind a throng of photographers, was a woman wearing a T-shirt bearing the design of the Aboriginal flag. Barty pointed toward that woman, Mel Jones, cochair of Cricket Australia’s first nations advisory
ENGLAND PARTY OVER: Wembley was frenzied before the match, but the mood turned sour after the loss, and police are probing racist posts against England players Italy wrecked England’s UEFA Euro 2020 party at Wembley Staduim on Sunday, winning a tense final on penalties to plunge the host nation into despair and prolong their 55-year wait for a second major title. Italy manager Roberto Mancini’s men recovered from the shock of conceding the quickest goal ever in a European Championship final to equalize and held their nerve to claim a 3-2 shoot-out victory after a 1-1 draw following extra time. It is the second time Italy have been crowned European champions. Three players fluffed penalties for England, extending their poor record in shoot-outs and leaving the hosts waiting for
American brawler Dustin Poirier on Saturday overpowered Conor McGregor in Las Vegas, winning their lightweight UFC trilogy fight by a TKO after the Irishman appeared to snap his left leg in the waning moments of the opening round. The fight was officially ruled as a “doctor’s stoppage” at the end of the first round after a bloodied McGregor swung and missed a punch then stumbled backward, his lower leg grotesquely buckling under him near the edge of the octagon. Poirier then pounced on a helpless McGregor, raining down a series of punches and elbows until McGregor was saved by the bell