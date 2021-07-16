India’s badminton superstar P.V. Sindhu has her eye on gold at the Olympics, but warned that the road to the final in Tokyo will be tough in a wide-open women’s singles featuring most of the world’s top players.
The 2016 Olympic silver medalist Sindhu, who turned 26 this month, won one of only two Indian medals at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016.
She is determined to go one better five years on and become just the second individual Olympic gold medalist for India in the history of the Games.
Photo: AFP
Apart from Spain’s Carolina Marin, who beat Sindhu to gold in 2016, but will not be able to defend her title because of injury, any one of the world’s leading players could finish on the top step of the podium, Sindhu said.
“It’s not going to be easy. There are other good players, like [Taiwan’s Tai Tzu[-ying], [Japan’s Nozomi] Okuhara, Ratchanok [Intanon of Thailand], [Japanese Akane] Yamaguchi [and China’s] Chen Yufei,” Sindhu said.
“You cannot expect easy wins or easy matches, because it’s the Olympics and everybody is going to be prepared for it,” she said.
The 2019 world champion said that winning gold was on her mind “most of the time.”
Snaring such a top prize would be particularly special for India, with the vast nation only ever winning one individual gold — shooter Abhinav Bindra in the 10m air rifle event at the Beijing Games in 2008.
“I tell myself: ‘It’s OK, I have to do well and not think about what’s going to happen in the future and take one match at a time,’” Sindhu said.
Sindhu has been training under South Korean Park Tae-sang.
At the All England Open in Birmingham this year — the last international competition ahead of the Games, which are to begin on Friday next week — she lost in the semi-finals to Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong.
She is now seventh in the women’s rankings, which are led by Tai.
Many athletes’ preparations for the Games have been badly hit by COVID-19 restrictions, but Sindhu said that badminton players have been using the time to refine their techniques.
“Every athlete would have learnt a new skill or new technique and that is going to be really very tricky,” said Sindhu, who has been training in Hyderabad. “Playing freshly after a couple of months definitely is going to be different. Everybody might come with new strategies.”
