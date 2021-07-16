Starc helps Australia snap streak

AP, GROS ISLET, St Lucia





Mitchell Marsh on Wednesday struck 75 and then took three wickets to get Australia into a winning position, but in the end it came down to paceman Mitchell Starc’s fearless last-over bowling to end the West Indies’ winning streak.

The West Indies had won the first three games to clinch the five-match Twenty20 international series with two games to spare, and went within one scoring shot of making it four straight wins.

The hosts needed 11 runs off the last over, but Starc bowled five consecutive dot balls, cramping Andre Russell’s scoring options, before conceding a six on the final ball to secure a four-run win for Australia.

West Indies wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran, left, tosses the ball away after completing a stumping of Australia batsman Ashton Turner during the fourth Twenty20 international at the Darren Sammy Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

Australia captain Aaron Finch said that the last over was more about trust than jitters.

“We knew that if Mitchell Starc executes, he’s as good as anyone in the world,” Finch said. “He’s done it for the best part of 10 years, so we had a lot of faith in him. He’s got a lot of faith in himself. Just great to get across the line.”

Australia batted first and posted 189-6 in an innings twice interrupted by rain breaks, with Marsh belting his 75 from 44 deliveries for his third half-century of the series and sharing a 114-run second-wicket stand with Finch, who contributed 53.

Australia paceman Mitchell Starc, right, celebrates their win in the fourth Twenty20 international against the West Indies at the Darren Sammy Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

Marsh raised his 50 from 24 balls with a straight six against Fabian Allen as light rain started falling in the ninth over.

The West Indies were better after the interruption. Hayden Walsh Jr (3-27), the leading wicket taker in the series, bowled Finch and took a return catch to remove Alex Carey (0) on the next delivery to put Australia on 126-3. The runs dried up as the West Indies’ slow bowlers contained the middle order.

The hosts started aggressively in reply, with openers Lendl Simmons (72) and Evin Lewis racing to 62, taking 15 from the second over, bowled by Riley Meredith, and 23 in the fourth over, bowled by Dan Christian.

Wrist-spinner Adam Zampa was introduced in the fifth over and had almost immediate success when he bowled Lewis for 31 from 14 deliveries.

Marsh’s first wicket was a big one, having Chris Gayle (1) caught just inside the long-on boundary.

“To defend what we defended tonight against a very good West Indies team was a great performance,” Marsh said. “It was a great finish and Starc’s last over was excellent.”

When Marsh removed Nicholas Pooran (16) and ended Simmons’s 48-ball innings on consecutive deliveries in the 16th over, it appeared that the West Indies counterattack had withered.

However, there was a sting in the tail.

Needing 36 off the final two overs to win, Russell and Fabian Allen (29) took on the bowling and plundered Meredith for 25.

Russell struck a six on the first ball of the over and Allen hit three consecutive sixes before edging the last ball behind, making the equation 11 runs required off six balls.

Enter left-armer Starc, one of the best fast bowlers in the world when he is on form.

Bowling from wide around the wicket and angling into Russell’s pads, he swung the game back for Australia.

Russell hit the last ball for six to finish on 24 not out, but left the home side on 185-6.

Pooran said that on most other days, Russell and Allen would have got the West Indies across the line.

“Maybe we could have got more singles in the middle overs — that last over was well executed by Mitchell Starc, so well bowled to him,” Pooran said.

However, Russell turned down possible runs in the final over, apparently backing himself to reach the target.

“The way Hayden bowled again, well done to him. Fabien Allen with the bat ... so a lot of positives,” Pooran said.

Additional reporting by staff writer