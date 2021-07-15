SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





TENNIS

Two Taiwanese advance

Taiwan’s Jason Jung on Tuesday defeated Brayden Schnur of Canada at the Hall of Fame Open in Newport, Rhode Island, in a 3 hour, 21 minute marathon. Jung was to play Tennys Sandgren of the US after prevailing 7-5, 6-7 (1/7), 7-6 (7/4) in the first round of the ATP event. In the WTA, Liang En-shuo beat Conny Perrin of Switzerland 6-3, 6-4 in the singles at the Prague Open, but fell 6-2, 6-2 in the doubles, losing alongside Grace Min of the US against Czech pair Lucie Hradecka and Marie Bouzkova. She was to play China’s Wang Xinyu in the second round of the singles.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Diaz to fight Lawler

Nick Diaz, who has not fought competitively since January 2015, is to face former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler in a five-round fight at UFC 266 on Sept. 25. Yahoo Sports’ Kevin Iole announced the news on Tuesday, citing UFC president Dana White as his source. White subsequently shared Iole’s Twitter post.

SOCCER

Maguire’s father injured

England defender Harry Maguire said that his father sustained rib injuries and was struggling to breathe after being trampled during disturbances at Wembley Stadium before the Euro 2020 final against Italy on Sunday. Supporters clashed with each other and officials, breached security cordons and charged into the perimeter area of Wembley before the start of the game. British police said that 19 officers were injured, while 86 people, including 53 at the venue, were arrested. UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings and charged the Football Association. “I think he was involved in a stampede and suffered a couple of injuries to his ribs. I spoke to him, he said he was scared,” Maguire told the Sun newspaper. “I don’t want anyone to experience that going to watch football, especially a major final.”

RUGBY UNION

Cooper’s application denied

Quade Cooper has had his application for Australian citizenship denied, despite playing 70 times for the Wallabies. The fly-half was born in New Zealand, but moved to Australia with his family as a 13-year-old and has never represented the nation of his birth. He posted a screenshot of the decision on Twitter on Tuesday. “Awkward moment @ausgov refuse your citizenship application (again). Wearing the green and gold 70 times apparently is not enough these days...” Cooper wrote. Officials said that he had not provided sufficient evidence to satisfy their requirements.

CRICKET

New WTC rules announced

The International Cricket Council (ICC) yesterday said that it has changed its points system ahead of the second edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) after receiving feedback that it needed to be “simplified.” Teams are to be awarded 12 points for every match victory, four for a draw and six in the event of a tie, with the percentage of points won used to determine the standings. “We received feedback that the previous points system needed to be simplified,” ICC acting chief executive Geoff Allardice said in a statement.