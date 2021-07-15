Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll expects to be able to fight for Formula One titles in four or five years’ time after investing heavily in his Silverstone-based team.
They are currently sixth, but Stroll told reporters on Tuesday, ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix, that the building blocks for success were being put in place.
The team are growing fast, recruiting senior technical and engineering talent from other teams and spending significant sums on a new factory, as well as their own wind tunnel for aerodynamic development.
Photo: Reuters
“It takes years to put the right people, the right tools, the right processes in place, but we’re building and investing in our team with the ambition of moving up the grid year by year,” Stroll said. “Our ultimate ambition is to win world championships.”
“We’re going to do whatever it takes, within the rules obviously,” said the Canadian, whose 22-year-old son, Lance, races for a team whose name changed from Racing Point at the end of last year.
“I don’t think you could realistically plan on winning before four or five years,” Lawrence Stroll said when asked about a time frame, with major rule changes due to be introduced next season.
The team would be announcing this week that another “very senior” figure was joining Aston Martin, who will be appearing as a constructor in their home race for the first time since 1959, he said.
The team plan to expand to about 800 people in the near term and Lawrence Stroll said that a “tremendous number” were applying for jobs.
The Mercedes-powered team use the champions’ wind tunnel, but the decision to build their own reflects their ambitions in the sport.
Lawrence Stroll said that decision was made after technical head Andrew Green changed his mind on the merits of having one.
“He said if you really want to be world champion its a tool we’re going to need. He changed his tone,” the owner said. “It cost me a little bit of money that change of tone too. I was happy with his first concept.”
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens of Belgium on Friday advanced to the final of the women’s doubles at Wimbledon with victory over Japanese duo Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara 6-4, 1-6, 6-3. The final was to begin shortly after press time last night. Hsieh had won two Wimbledon doubles titles, along with the French Open in 2014, while the semi-final result means Mertens is set to return to No. 1 in the women’s doubles rankings after the tournament. Mertens was looking for her third Grand Slam doubles title and first at Wimbledon. They were to play unseeded Russians Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina,
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and her Belgian partner Elise Mertens on Wednesday advanced to the semi-finals of the women’s doubles at Wimbledon, after routing their opponents in straight sets. Seeded third in the tournament, the pair defeated the unseeded Nina Stojanovic and Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia 6-1, 6-3 in a match that lasted just 1 hour and 14 minutes. With the win, Hsieh and Mertens move on to the semi-finals to face fifth-seeded Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara of Japan, who advanced after pulling off a 7-6 (7-3), 7-5 victory against the 16th-ranked Czech duo of Marie Bouzkova and Lucie Hradecka. Hsieh, 35, partnered
Ashleigh Barty was almost off Centre Court, the Venus Rosewater Dish balanced on one arm as she strode toward the tunnel, an aisle of ball boys and girls standing sentry and the heartened crowd giving their final ovation to a Wimbledon winner who had captured their consciousness. To observe small details in such a big setting, on such a big occasion, is not easy, but several rows back, tucked behind a throng of photographers, was a woman wearing a T-shirt bearing the design of the Aboriginal flag. Barty pointed toward that woman, Mel Jones, cochair of Cricket Australia’s first nations advisory
ENGLAND PARTY OVER: Wembley was frenzied before the match, but the mood turned sour after the loss, and police are probing racist posts against England players Italy wrecked England’s UEFA Euro 2020 party at Wembley Staduim on Sunday, winning a tense final on penalties to plunge the host nation into despair and prolong their 55-year wait for a second major title. Italy manager Roberto Mancini’s men recovered from the shock of conceding the quickest goal ever in a European Championship final to equalize and held their nerve to claim a 3-2 shoot-out victory after a 1-1 draw following extra time. It is the second time Italy have been crowned European champions. Three players fluffed penalties for England, extending their poor record in shoot-outs and leaving the hosts waiting for