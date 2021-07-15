England clinch a series sweep with a stunning chase

AP, BIRMINGHAM, England





James Vince on Tuesday posted his maiden international century to help England to a three-wicket win over a Pakistan and a sweep of the three-match one-day international series.

Vince scored 102 from 95 deliveries as a depleted England lineup chased down 332 at Edgbaston with two overs to spare.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam scored 158 as his team tallied 331-9 after being sent in to bat.

England batsman James Vince plays a shot during the third ODI against Pakistan at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham, England, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters

Most of England’s first-choice ODI lineup had to isolate after a COVID-19 outbreak just over a week ago following the Sri Lanka series, giving 30-year-old Vince another chance in the international arena.

“I hadn’t given up on this moment, but this time last week I didn’t expect it at all,” Vince said.

“I wasn’t sure it was going to come. There was probably a realization I wasn’t going to be in the squad or be high up in the pecking order, so I was delighted I got another opportunity,” he said.

Vince said that scoring a hundred for his country “was one of my dreams growing up.”

It took until his 50th innings across all formats in international cricket to reach the century milestone.

“I don’t know when the next will be or if there will be another one, but that was without doubt one of the best days I’ve had,” he said.

England were 165-5 in the 24th over before Vince shared a stand of 129 with Lewis Gregory (77) to accelerate the chase.