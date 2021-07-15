James Vince on Tuesday posted his maiden international century to help England to a three-wicket win over a Pakistan and a sweep of the three-match one-day international series.
Vince scored 102 from 95 deliveries as a depleted England lineup chased down 332 at Edgbaston with two overs to spare.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam scored 158 as his team tallied 331-9 after being sent in to bat.
Photo: Reuters
Most of England’s first-choice ODI lineup had to isolate after a COVID-19 outbreak just over a week ago following the Sri Lanka series, giving 30-year-old Vince another chance in the international arena.
“I hadn’t given up on this moment, but this time last week I didn’t expect it at all,” Vince said.
“I wasn’t sure it was going to come. There was probably a realization I wasn’t going to be in the squad or be high up in the pecking order, so I was delighted I got another opportunity,” he said.
Vince said that scoring a hundred for his country “was one of my dreams growing up.”
It took until his 50th innings across all formats in international cricket to reach the century milestone.
“I don’t know when the next will be or if there will be another one, but that was without doubt one of the best days I’ve had,” he said.
England were 165-5 in the 24th over before Vince shared a stand of 129 with Lewis Gregory (77) to accelerate the chase.
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens of Belgium on Friday advanced to the final of the women’s doubles at Wimbledon with victory over Japanese duo Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara 6-4, 1-6, 6-3. The final was to begin shortly after press time last night. Hsieh had won two Wimbledon doubles titles, along with the French Open in 2014, while the semi-final result means Mertens is set to return to No. 1 in the women’s doubles rankings after the tournament. Mertens was looking for her third Grand Slam doubles title and first at Wimbledon. They were to play unseeded Russians Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina,
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and her Belgian partner Elise Mertens on Wednesday advanced to the semi-finals of the women’s doubles at Wimbledon, after routing their opponents in straight sets. Seeded third in the tournament, the pair defeated the unseeded Nina Stojanovic and Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia 6-1, 6-3 in a match that lasted just 1 hour and 14 minutes. With the win, Hsieh and Mertens move on to the semi-finals to face fifth-seeded Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara of Japan, who advanced after pulling off a 7-6 (7-3), 7-5 victory against the 16th-ranked Czech duo of Marie Bouzkova and Lucie Hradecka. Hsieh, 35, partnered
Ashleigh Barty was almost off Centre Court, the Venus Rosewater Dish balanced on one arm as she strode toward the tunnel, an aisle of ball boys and girls standing sentry and the heartened crowd giving their final ovation to a Wimbledon winner who had captured their consciousness. To observe small details in such a big setting, on such a big occasion, is not easy, but several rows back, tucked behind a throng of photographers, was a woman wearing a T-shirt bearing the design of the Aboriginal flag. Barty pointed toward that woman, Mel Jones, cochair of Cricket Australia’s first nations advisory
ENGLAND PARTY OVER: Wembley was frenzied before the match, but the mood turned sour after the loss, and police are probing racist posts against England players Italy wrecked England’s UEFA Euro 2020 party at Wembley Staduim on Sunday, winning a tense final on penalties to plunge the host nation into despair and prolong their 55-year wait for a second major title. Italy manager Roberto Mancini’s men recovered from the shock of conceding the quickest goal ever in a European Championship final to equalize and held their nerve to claim a 3-2 shoot-out victory after a 1-1 draw following extra time. It is the second time Italy have been crowned European champions. Three players fluffed penalties for England, extending their poor record in shoot-outs and leaving the hosts waiting for