BASKETBALL
Australia put US to shame
The US men’s team on Monday suffered its second straight shocking defeat, losing 91-83 to Australia in a pre-Olympic friendly tournament in Las Vegas. The US team, whose roster includes a host of NBA all-stars, also lost 90-87 to unheralded Nigeria on Saturday. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was held to 17 points, and Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers finished with a team high of 22. Patty Mills, of Canberra, scored 22 points, and Adelaide’s Joe Ingles scored 17 for the Aussies, who shot 53 percent from the floor as a team in the tuneup event for the Tokyo Olympics. Australia outscored the US 6-0 in the final 30 seconds. Australia are aiming to win an Olympic medal for the first time. “Getting out in transition and making easy lay-ups and dunks, for us to take away that was pretty impressive for our second game, but we’re not satisfied. We’ve got a long way to go,” Mills told NBC.
TENNIS
Osaka Barbie to hit shelves
Four-time Grand Slam singles champion Naomi Osaka now has her own line of Barbie dolls. The 23-year-old world No. 2 tennis player, who has used her position to call attention to issues of police violence and racial inequality, became a part of Mattel Inc’s push to make its iconic toy line more diverse with dolls based on different role models and professions. “It’s such an honor to be a part of the Barbie Role Model series, and to remind young girls that they can make a difference in the world. I want young girls everywhere to feel empowered to dream big,” Osaka said in a statement.
SWIMMING
Uzbekistan caught cheating
An attempt at cheating to qualify Uzbekistan swimmers for the Tokyo Olympics has been blocked by sport’s highest court. World swim body FINA denounced Uzbekistan’s “nefarious behavior.” FINA on Monday said the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected an appeal by the Uzbek swimming federation against its refusal to authorize manipulated results from two race meets. They included home racers achieving Olympic qualifying times. The alleged cheating was alerted by a swimmer from India who took part in the second meet in Uzbekistan in April. Likith Prema made the allegations, including that he was offered bribes by Uzbek officials, in a film he posted online including race footage and results sheets.
OLYMPICS
IOC’s Bach hits wrong note
International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) president Thomas Bach yesterday appeared in public for the first time since arriving in Tokyo last week with the Olympics opening in just 10 days. His first stop was the headquarters of the organizing committee to deliver a pep talk. “You have managed to make Tokyo the best-ever prepared city for the Olympic Games,” Bach said in his opening remarks to Tokyo Organizing Committee president Seiko Hashimoto and chief executive Toshiro Muto. “Our common target is safe and secure games for everybody; for the athletes, for all the delegations, and most importantly also for the Chinese people — Japanese people,” Bach said, quickly catching his error. Bach’s comments in the briefing were interpreted from English to Japanese, but the slip was not included in the interpretations. However, much of the Japanese media quickly reported it and there was a backlash on social media.
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens of Belgium on Friday advanced to the final of the women’s doubles at Wimbledon with victory over Japanese duo Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara 6-4, 1-6, 6-3. The final was to begin shortly after press time last night. Hsieh had won two Wimbledon doubles titles, along with the French Open in 2014, while the semi-final result means Mertens is set to return to No. 1 in the women’s doubles rankings after the tournament. Mertens was looking for her third Grand Slam doubles title and first at Wimbledon. They were to play unseeded Russians Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina,
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and her Belgian partner Elise Mertens on Wednesday advanced to the semi-finals of the women’s doubles at Wimbledon, after routing their opponents in straight sets. Seeded third in the tournament, the pair defeated the unseeded Nina Stojanovic and Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia 6-1, 6-3 in a match that lasted just 1 hour and 14 minutes. With the win, Hsieh and Mertens move on to the semi-finals to face fifth-seeded Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara of Japan, who advanced after pulling off a 7-6 (7-3), 7-5 victory against the 16th-ranked Czech duo of Marie Bouzkova and Lucie Hradecka. Hsieh, 35, partnered
Ashleigh Barty was almost off Centre Court, the Venus Rosewater Dish balanced on one arm as she strode toward the tunnel, an aisle of ball boys and girls standing sentry and the heartened crowd giving their final ovation to a Wimbledon winner who had captured their consciousness. To observe small details in such a big setting, on such a big occasion, is not easy, but several rows back, tucked behind a throng of photographers, was a woman wearing a T-shirt bearing the design of the Aboriginal flag. Barty pointed toward that woman, Mel Jones, cochair of Cricket Australia’s first nations advisory
ENGLAND PARTY OVER: Wembley was frenzied before the match, but the mood turned sour after the loss, and police are probing racist posts against England players Italy wrecked England’s UEFA Euro 2020 party at Wembley Staduim on Sunday, winning a tense final on penalties to plunge the host nation into despair and prolong their 55-year wait for a second major title. Italy manager Roberto Mancini’s men recovered from the shock of conceding the quickest goal ever in a European Championship final to equalize and held their nerve to claim a 3-2 shoot-out victory after a 1-1 draw following extra time. It is the second time Italy have been crowned European champions. Three players fluffed penalties for England, extending their poor record in shoot-outs and leaving the hosts waiting for