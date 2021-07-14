SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





BASKETBALL

Australia put US to shame

The US men’s team on Monday suffered its second straight shocking defeat, losing 91-83 to Australia in a pre-Olympic friendly tournament in Las Vegas. The US team, whose roster includes a host of NBA all-stars, also lost 90-87 to unheralded Nigeria on Saturday. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was held to 17 points, and Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers finished with a team high of 22. Patty Mills, of Canberra, scored 22 points, and Adelaide’s Joe Ingles scored 17 for the Aussies, who shot 53 percent from the floor as a team in the tuneup event for the Tokyo Olympics. Australia outscored the US 6-0 in the final 30 seconds. Australia are aiming to win an Olympic medal for the first time. “Getting out in transition and making easy lay-ups and dunks, for us to take away that was pretty impressive for our second game, but we’re not satisfied. We’ve got a long way to go,” Mills told NBC.

TENNIS

Osaka Barbie to hit shelves

Four-time Grand Slam singles champion Naomi Osaka now has her own line of Barbie dolls. The 23-year-old world No. 2 tennis player, who has used her position to call attention to issues of police violence and racial inequality, became a part of Mattel Inc’s push to make its iconic toy line more diverse with dolls based on different role models and professions. “It’s such an honor to be a part of the Barbie Role Model series, and to remind young girls that they can make a difference in the world. I want young girls everywhere to feel empowered to dream big,” Osaka said in a statement.

SWIMMING

Uzbekistan caught cheating

An attempt at cheating to qualify Uzbekistan swimmers for the Tokyo Olympics has been blocked by sport’s highest court. World swim body FINA denounced Uzbekistan’s “nefarious behavior.” FINA on Monday said the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected an appeal by the Uzbek swimming federation against its refusal to authorize manipulated results from two race meets. They included home racers achieving Olympic qualifying times. The alleged cheating was alerted by a swimmer from India who took part in the second meet in Uzbekistan in April. Likith Prema made the allegations, including that he was offered bribes by Uzbek officials, in a film he posted online including race footage and results sheets.

OLYMPICS

IOC’s Bach hits wrong note

International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) president Thomas Bach yesterday appeared in public for the first time since arriving in Tokyo last week with the Olympics opening in just 10 days. His first stop was the headquarters of the organizing committee to deliver a pep talk. “You have managed to make Tokyo the best-ever prepared city for the Olympic Games,” Bach said in his opening remarks to Tokyo Organizing Committee president Seiko Hashimoto and chief executive Toshiro Muto. “Our common target is safe and secure games for everybody; for the athletes, for all the delegations, and most importantly also for the Chinese people — Japanese people,” Bach said, quickly catching his error. Bach’s comments in the briefing were interpreted from English to Japanese, but the slip was not included in the interpretations. However, much of the Japanese media quickly reported it and there was a backlash on social media.