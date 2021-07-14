Melvyn Jaminet yesterday booted seven penalties as a beefed-up France stunned the Wallabies 28-26 to post their first win on Australian soil in more than 30 years and keep the three-Test series alive.
Fabien Galthie’s depleted but resolute Les Bleus, boasting a new heavyweight pack, stamped their mark on the game early and went to the break with a 16-13 lead.
Despite Australia fighting back, they clung on at Melbourne’s AAMI Park to clock their first victory Down Under since 1990 in Sydney, when they came out 28-19.
Photo: AFP
It was a battling effort from the French, who were stung by a painful last-gasp 23-21 defeat in the opening Test at Brisbane.
Yesterday’s loss has piled pressure on Australian coach Dave Rennie ahead of the decider in just four days’ time.
Rennie had demanded his team cut out the mistakes that marred their game last week, but they gave away far too many penalties, with Jaminet nailing seven plus a conversion to go with Damian Penaud’s try.
Jake Gordon and captain Michael Hooper both crossed for Australia, and Noah Lolesio slotted four penalties, but it was not enough.
“I don’t have the words, but I’m really proud of what we have done tonight,” France skipper Anthony Jelonch said. “We managed to do what we didn’t do last week. That was a very strong Australian team that we fought against tonight, and we are proud of what we have done.”
Disappointed Hooper said they had plenty to review.
“There are a lot of disappointing things there, and we had them under a lot of pressure, but we released the pressure on the opposition,” he said. “We can be better in that zone.”
Stung by defeat last week, France opened the scoring on a cool Melbourne night, with Jaminet drilling a long-range penalty on two minutes after Rob Valetini missed a simple cleanout.
The Wallabies were fired up and thought they had the opening try when Matt To’omua offloaded to star winger Marika Koroibete, who weaved through the splintered defense in an electric run, but a replay showed a knock-on and it was disallowed, with Jaminet rubbing salt in their wounds with another penalty to move France 6-0 in front.
Australia proved dangerous on the attack and Koroibete was denied again, this time by a forward pass, but they were playing advantage and Lolesio got them off the mark with a simple penalty-kick.
However, France stormed back, turning over the ball and spreading it wide for Penaud to exchange passes with Pierre-Henri Azagoh before dotting down.
Lolesio and Jaminet traded penalties for 16-6 before Australia finally got their breakthrough.
Big prop Taniela Tupou acted as scrumhalf to pluck the ball from a ruck and spin it wide to Gordon for a straightforward try, with Lolesio adding the extras to take them to the break 16-13 behind.
Lolesio nailed another penalty soon after the restart to level the scores, but Jaminet was his equal with three more pinpoint kicks.
Hooper set up a tense finish after Tom Banks found a hole and looped a pass to replacement winger Andrew Kellaway, who put his captain over in the left corner.
When Lolesio converted a pressure penalty from 40m with five minutes left, Australia thought they had done enough for a 26-25 win — only for a scrum penalty to be awarded to France with three minutes left, with hero Jaminet making no mistake.
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens of Belgium on Friday advanced to the final of the women’s doubles at Wimbledon with victory over Japanese duo Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara 6-4, 1-6, 6-3. The final was to begin shortly after press time last night. Hsieh had won two Wimbledon doubles titles, along with the French Open in 2014, while the semi-final result means Mertens is set to return to No. 1 in the women’s doubles rankings after the tournament. Mertens was looking for her third Grand Slam doubles title and first at Wimbledon. They were to play unseeded Russians Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina,
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and her Belgian partner Elise Mertens on Wednesday advanced to the semi-finals of the women’s doubles at Wimbledon, after routing their opponents in straight sets. Seeded third in the tournament, the pair defeated the unseeded Nina Stojanovic and Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia 6-1, 6-3 in a match that lasted just 1 hour and 14 minutes. With the win, Hsieh and Mertens move on to the semi-finals to face fifth-seeded Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara of Japan, who advanced after pulling off a 7-6 (7-3), 7-5 victory against the 16th-ranked Czech duo of Marie Bouzkova and Lucie Hradecka. Hsieh, 35, partnered
Ashleigh Barty was almost off Centre Court, the Venus Rosewater Dish balanced on one arm as she strode toward the tunnel, an aisle of ball boys and girls standing sentry and the heartened crowd giving their final ovation to a Wimbledon winner who had captured their consciousness. To observe small details in such a big setting, on such a big occasion, is not easy, but several rows back, tucked behind a throng of photographers, was a woman wearing a T-shirt bearing the design of the Aboriginal flag. Barty pointed toward that woman, Mel Jones, cochair of Cricket Australia’s first nations advisory
ENGLAND PARTY OVER: Wembley was frenzied before the match, but the mood turned sour after the loss, and police are probing racist posts against England players Italy wrecked England’s UEFA Euro 2020 party at Wembley Staduim on Sunday, winning a tense final on penalties to plunge the host nation into despair and prolong their 55-year wait for a second major title. Italy manager Roberto Mancini’s men recovered from the shock of conceding the quickest goal ever in a European Championship final to equalize and held their nerve to claim a 3-2 shoot-out victory after a 1-1 draw following extra time. It is the second time Italy have been crowned European champions. Three players fluffed penalties for England, extending their poor record in shoot-outs and leaving the hosts waiting for