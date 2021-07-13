Djokovic wins record-equaling 20th Grand Slam

AFP, LONDON





Novak Djokovic on Sunday won a record-equaling 20th Grand Slam title and sixth Wimbledon with a four-set victory over Italian slugger Matteo Berrettini, while rival superstar Roger Federer hailed the achievement as a “wonderful performance.”

The world No. 1 triumphed 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 to move level on 20 majors with Federer and Rafael Nadal.

His win also put him three-quarters of the way to the first calendar Grand Slam of all four majors since 1969.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning the men’s singles final against Italy’s Matteo Berrettini at Wimbledon in London on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

“I could definitely envisage that happening, and I hope I will give it a shot. I’m in great form and played well, and having my best form at Grand Slams is my number one priority,” Djokovic said.

A sixth victory at the All England Club for Djokovic, who was playing in his 30th final at the Slams, added to his nine Australian Opens, two Roland Garros titles and three at the US Open.

Should he win a fourth title in New York in September, he would become just the third man in history after Don Budge in 1938 and Rod Laver in 1962 and 1969 to complete the calendar Grand Slam.

“It was more than a battle. He is a true Italian hammer I felt it on my skin,” said Djokovic of Berrettini.

Of sharing the record with Federer and Nadal, he said: “It means none of us three will stop. Roger and Rafa are legends, they are the reason I am where I am today.”

“They showed me what I needed to do to get stronger, physically, tactically and mentally. Over the last 10 years it has been an incredible journey that’s not stopping here,” he said.

Federer, who bowed out in the quarter-finals, congratulated Djokovic on Twitter.

“Congrats Novak on your 20th major,” wrote Federer, an eight-time champion at Wimbledon. “I’m proud to have the opportunity to play in a special era of tennis champions. Wonderful performance, well done.”

Djokovic also now has 85 career titles while he has become the first man to break the US$150 million prize money barrier.

“Novak is a great champion, he is writing history on this court,” Berrettini said.

“It is not the end, it is the beginning for me,” he said. “Without my family, friends and team all this would not have been possible so I just say grazie grazie.”

In the mixed doubles, the UK welcomed a new Grand Slam champion in the form of Neal Skupski as he partnered with the US’ Desirae Krawczyk to beat the all-British duo of Harriet Dart and Joe Salisbury 6-2, 7-6 (7/1) on Centre Court.

It was Krawczyk’s second successive Grand Slam success after she and Salisbury won the French Open in June.

Additional reporting by Reuters