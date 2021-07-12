SPORTS BRIEFS

CRICKET

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe

Seamer Taskin Ahmed and off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz yesterday took four wickets each, as Bangladesh bowled Zimbabwe out for 256 to claim victory by 220 runs just before tea on the fifth day of the only Test at the Harare Sports Club. Zimbabwe had been set an imposing target of 477 for the win, and made a good start by reaching 110-1, before the wicket of the experienced Brendan Taylor started their slide. They resumed on the fifth morning on 140-3, but lost four quick wickets when Mehidy and Taskin ripped through the middle-order. Donald Tiripano held up the Bangladeshi charge, but when he was the ninth wicket to fall, the tourists were able to record just their fifth ever away test win in 59 matches, and their first since beating Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2017.

FOOTBALL

LB charged with indecency

NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo, most recently with the Atlanta Falcons, has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact, police said on Saturday. Mingo, 30, was arrested on Thursday in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Arlington Police said in a statement that the agency could provide no further information about the investigation, citing “the nature of the charges and age of the victim.” Mingo was released after posting a US$25,000 bond. The Falcons terminated Mingo’s contract on Saturday night “after being made aware today of allegations involving Barkevious Mingo and gathering information on the matter.”

BASEBALL

Pepitone sues over bat

Former New York Yankees star Joe Pepitone has filed a lawsuit against the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum seeking the return of the Louisville Slugger bat that Mickey Mantle used to hit his 500th career home run more than five decades ago. In an 11-page lawsuit filed this week in federal court in upstate New York, Pepitone also is seeking compensatory damages of at least US$1 million. The bat is valued at more than US$500,000, according to the lawsuit. The suit claims that Pepitone agreed to lend the bat to the Hall of Fame “with the understanding and upon the condition that it would be returned to him at any time upon his request.” The Hall of Fame says the bat was donated and that it has owned it for more than 50 years. “The Hall of Fame has preserved it and proudly put it on display for millions of fans to see,” the museum said in a statement. Pepitone claims the bat was taken from his locker after the game without his knowledge or consent before he agreed to loan it to the museum, which took possession a few days later.

BASKETBALL

16-year-old signs pro deal

Five-star basketball player Jalen Lewis, 16, has become the youngest prospect in US history to turn pro, signing a deal with Overtime Elite, per multiple reports. The league, funded by sports media company Overtime, aims to offer kids an alternative to university basketball as they transition to professional basketball. Lewis, a 6-8 center set to graduate in 2023, held offers from Kansas, Kentucky, Arkansas, University of California, Los Angeles and University of Southern California, among others. He was the No. 12 composite ranked recruit in the country, according to 247sports.com.