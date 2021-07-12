CRICKET
Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe
Seamer Taskin Ahmed and off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz yesterday took four wickets each, as Bangladesh bowled Zimbabwe out for 256 to claim victory by 220 runs just before tea on the fifth day of the only Test at the Harare Sports Club. Zimbabwe had been set an imposing target of 477 for the win, and made a good start by reaching 110-1, before the wicket of the experienced Brendan Taylor started their slide. They resumed on the fifth morning on 140-3, but lost four quick wickets when Mehidy and Taskin ripped through the middle-order. Donald Tiripano held up the Bangladeshi charge, but when he was the ninth wicket to fall, the tourists were able to record just their fifth ever away test win in 59 matches, and their first since beating Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2017.
FOOTBALL
LB charged with indecency
NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo, most recently with the Atlanta Falcons, has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact, police said on Saturday. Mingo, 30, was arrested on Thursday in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Arlington Police said in a statement that the agency could provide no further information about the investigation, citing “the nature of the charges and age of the victim.” Mingo was released after posting a US$25,000 bond. The Falcons terminated Mingo’s contract on Saturday night “after being made aware today of allegations involving Barkevious Mingo and gathering information on the matter.”
BASEBALL
Pepitone sues over bat
Former New York Yankees star Joe Pepitone has filed a lawsuit against the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum seeking the return of the Louisville Slugger bat that Mickey Mantle used to hit his 500th career home run more than five decades ago. In an 11-page lawsuit filed this week in federal court in upstate New York, Pepitone also is seeking compensatory damages of at least US$1 million. The bat is valued at more than US$500,000, according to the lawsuit. The suit claims that Pepitone agreed to lend the bat to the Hall of Fame “with the understanding and upon the condition that it would be returned to him at any time upon his request.” The Hall of Fame says the bat was donated and that it has owned it for more than 50 years. “The Hall of Fame has preserved it and proudly put it on display for millions of fans to see,” the museum said in a statement. Pepitone claims the bat was taken from his locker after the game without his knowledge or consent before he agreed to loan it to the museum, which took possession a few days later.
BASKETBALL
16-year-old signs pro deal
Five-star basketball player Jalen Lewis, 16, has become the youngest prospect in US history to turn pro, signing a deal with Overtime Elite, per multiple reports. The league, funded by sports media company Overtime, aims to offer kids an alternative to university basketball as they transition to professional basketball. Lewis, a 6-8 center set to graduate in 2023, held offers from Kansas, Kentucky, Arkansas, University of California, Los Angeles and University of Southern California, among others. He was the No. 12 composite ranked recruit in the country, according to 247sports.com.
TAIWAN’S HOPE: Kuo Hsing-chun said that at the 2016 Games she was self-conscious and did not maintain focus, but this time she does not want to let everyone down Kuo Hsing-chun believes her biggest rival “is myself” as Taiwan pins its hopes for an Olympic gold medal in Tokyo on the record-breaking “goddess of weightlifting.” Taiwan has become a power in women’s weightlifting in the past few years — Hsu Shu-ching won her second gold medal in the 53kg class in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, while Kuo took bronze in the 58kg division to secure two of the nation’s only three medals at those Games. Hsu retired three years ago, leaving the 28-year-old Kuo — dubbed “the goddess of weightlifting” by local media — as Taiwan’s best hope for gold
Forty-five years after Bjorn Borg won the first of his five Wimbledon titles, his teenage son Leo Borg kept the family flag flying in the boys tournament on Monday. Leo Borg, 18, reached the second round with a 6-3, 6-7 (2/7), 6-0 win over 17-year-old Marko Topo of Serbia. Leo Borg fired six aces and 34 winners in his win out on Court Nine. Bjorn Borg won the boys tournament at Wimbledon in 1972 before winning five successive men’s titles from 1976 to 1980. Only one father and son have previously won the boys title at Wimbledon — India’s Ramanathan Krishnan triumphed in 1954,
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens of Belgium on Friday advanced to the final of the women’s doubles at Wimbledon with victory over Japanese duo Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara 6-4, 1-6, 6-3. The final was to begin shortly after press time last night. Hsieh had won two Wimbledon doubles titles, along with the French Open in 2014, while the semi-final result means Mertens is set to return to No. 1 in the women’s doubles rankings after the tournament. Mertens was looking for her third Grand Slam doubles title and first at Wimbledon. They were to play unseeded Russians Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina,
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and her Belgian partner Elise Mertens on Wednesday advanced to the semi-finals of the women’s doubles at Wimbledon, after routing their opponents in straight sets. Seeded third in the tournament, the pair defeated the unseeded Nina Stojanovic and Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia 6-1, 6-3 in a match that lasted just 1 hour and 14 minutes. With the win, Hsieh and Mertens move on to the semi-finals to face fifth-seeded Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara of Japan, who advanced after pulling off a 7-6 (7-3), 7-5 victory against the 16th-ranked Czech duo of Marie Bouzkova and Lucie Hradecka. Hsieh, 35, partnered