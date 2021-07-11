Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant on Friday said that the US men’s basketball team has Kobe Bryant’s DNA embedded in it and will honor the Los Angeles Lakers great with their play at the Tokyo Olympics, which starts this month.
Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and twice Olympic gold medal winner, died last year aged 41 in a helicopter crash with his daughter and seven others, shocking the world of sport and sending legions of fans into mourning.
Durant, who was the team’s leading scorer at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games and the 2012 London Games, leads a 12-member US squad looking to claim their 16th gold medal at the Olympics, which are to begin on July 23.
Photo: AFP
“Kobe Bryant is the guy all of us looked up to and watched as kids. Even when he was alive and playing, his DNA was embedded in us as players. From afar he taught us what the game is about, what work ethic is about,” Durant told reporters. “And we all kind of pulled from him when he was playing and when he was alive. And now that he’s not with us, we all want to honor his teachings by going out there and playing with that passion, with that energy every single play.”
On Thursday, organizers said that the Olympics would take place without spectators.
“I was definitely disappointed once I heard that, but I understand ... we already pushed the games back a year, so we don’t want to cause more trouble with COVID,” Durant said.
“That’s going to be the part that’s going to sting a bit, but it’s still an honor and pleasure to represent your country and to do it on a big stage,” he said.
Forty-five years after Bjorn Borg won the first of his five Wimbledon titles, his teenage son Leo Borg kept the family flag flying in the boys tournament on Monday. Leo Borg, 18, reached the second round with a 6-3, 6-7 (2/7), 6-0 win over 17-year-old Marko Topo of Serbia. Leo Borg fired six aces and 34 winners in his win out on Court Nine. Bjorn Borg won the boys tournament at Wimbledon in 1972 before winning five successive men’s titles from 1976 to 1980. Only one father and son have previously won the boys title at Wimbledon — India’s Ramanathan Krishnan triumphed in 1954,
TAIWAN’S HOPE: Kuo Hsing-chun said that at the 2016 Games she was self-conscious and did not maintain focus, but this time she does not want to let everyone down Kuo Hsing-chun believes her biggest rival “is myself” as Taiwan pins its hopes for an Olympic gold medal in Tokyo on the record-breaking “goddess of weightlifting.” Taiwan has become a power in women’s weightlifting in the past few years — Hsu Shu-ching won her second gold medal in the 53kg class in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, while Kuo took bronze in the 58kg division to secure two of the nation’s only three medals at those Games. Hsu retired three years ago, leaving the 28-year-old Kuo — dubbed “the goddess of weightlifting” by local media — as Taiwan’s best hope for gold
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and her Belgian partner Elise Mertens on Wednesday advanced to the semi-finals of the women’s doubles at Wimbledon, after routing their opponents in straight sets. Seeded third in the tournament, the pair defeated the unseeded Nina Stojanovic and Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia 6-1, 6-3 in a match that lasted just 1 hour and 14 minutes. With the win, Hsieh and Mertens move on to the semi-finals to face fifth-seeded Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara of Japan, who advanced after pulling off a 7-6 (7-3), 7-5 victory against the 16th-ranked Czech duo of Marie Bouzkova and Lucie Hradecka. Hsieh, 35, partnered
WIMBLEDON: Latisha Chan and Chan Hao-ching next face Harriet Dart and Heather Watson, while Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens face Asia Muhammad and Jessica Pegula Taiwanese sisters Latisha Chan and Chan Hao-ching, as well as Hsieh Su-wei, eased past their opponents on Saturday to advance to the last 16 at Wimbledon. The seventh-seeded Chan sisters ousted the pairing of Elixane Lechemia of France and Ingrid Neel of the US 6-4, 6-1 in 73 minutes. They kept an early 3-2 lead in the first set after breaking their opponents’ serve, when the match had to be suspended due to rain. After the game resumed, they managed to secure a break point and finished the set 6-4. The pairing overwhelmed their opponents in the second set, breaking three of their