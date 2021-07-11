Durant says team want to honor Bryant in Tokyo

Reuters





Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant on Friday said that the US men’s basketball team has Kobe Bryant’s DNA embedded in it and will honor the Los Angeles Lakers great with their play at the Tokyo Olympics, which starts this month.

Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and twice Olympic gold medal winner, died last year aged 41 in a helicopter crash with his daughter and seven others, shocking the world of sport and sending legions of fans into mourning.

Durant, who was the team’s leading scorer at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games and the 2012 London Games, leads a 12-member US squad looking to claim their 16th gold medal at the Olympics, which are to begin on July 23.

US men’s Olympic basketball team member Kevin Durant attends practice at the Mendenhall Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

“Kobe Bryant is the guy all of us looked up to and watched as kids. Even when he was alive and playing, his DNA was embedded in us as players. From afar he taught us what the game is about, what work ethic is about,” Durant told reporters. “And we all kind of pulled from him when he was playing and when he was alive. And now that he’s not with us, we all want to honor his teachings by going out there and playing with that passion, with that energy every single play.”

On Thursday, organizers said that the Olympics would take place without spectators.

“I was definitely disappointed once I heard that, but I understand ... we already pushed the games back a year, so we don’t want to cause more trouble with COVID,” Durant said.

“That’s going to be the part that’s going to sting a bit, but it’s still an honor and pleasure to represent your country and to do it on a big stage,” he said.