Denis Shapovalov on Friday left Centre Court at Wimbledon to a standing ovation, but in tears due to what he felt was a missed opportunity to beat world No. 1 Novak Djokovic and reach the men’s final.
The 22-year-old Canadian, who said that he was mentally exhausted owing largely to having to live in a bubble due to COVID-19 restrictions, had good reason to rue his missed chances.
Djokovic saved 10 of 11 break points to go through to defend his title after running out a 7-6 (7/3), 7-5, 7-5 winner.
Photo: AP
Shapovalov had become an “adopted Briton” due to his engaging personality and expressive behavior on court.
Children at a London school had recorded a song in his honor — a revised version of MC Hammer’s U Can’t Touch This, as their teacher Adam Kohlbeck knows Shapovalov from his days as a tennis coach.
Shapovalov, though, could not hold back the emotion at the end of his first Grand Slam semi-final.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“I think what hurt so much this time was just that I felt like the game is there and it’s possible to go and play for the trophy,” Shapovalov said. “It’s a feeling I’ve never had before, so that’s why it just hurt so much. I felt like I was outplaying Novak in parts of the match. If you’re outplaying Novak, you can beat anyone. It just hurt a lot.”
He said the intensity of his campaign had taken a toll.
“It’s been a long two weeks,” Shapovalov said. “It’s been a lot of pressure, a lot of mental fatigue. Like, it all kind of spilled out on the court before I could control myself.”
Photo: Reuters
Djokovic said he expects a “great battle” against Italian powerhouse Matteo Berrettini in today’s final.
Seventh seed Berrettini is to contest his first Grand Slam final, but Djokovic is fully aware that the 25-year-old who bangs down serves at close to 225kph is credible threat to his hopes of drawing level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 Grand Slam titles.
“Anything is possible in the finals,” Djokovic said. “Obviously experience is on my side, but Berrettini has been winning a lot of matches on grass courts this year, winning Queen’s. He’s in great form. He’s serving big, playing big.”
“So it’s going to be a very tough match I think for both of us, but I’m looking forward to a great battle,” he said.
Berrettini became the first Italian man to reach the Wimbledon final after beating Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 6-0, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4 with his big serve and powerful forehand.
Berrettini won 11 straight games from 3-2 down in the first set, taking full advantage of a shaky performance from the 14th-seeded Hurkacz.
The Polish player beat Roger Federer in straight sets in the quarter-finals, but did not hit a single groundstroke winner against Berrettini until midway through the third set.
Forty-five years after Bjorn Borg won the first of his five Wimbledon titles, his teenage son Leo Borg kept the family flag flying in the boys tournament on Monday. Leo Borg, 18, reached the second round with a 6-3, 6-7 (2/7), 6-0 win over 17-year-old Marko Topo of Serbia. Leo Borg fired six aces and 34 winners in his win out on Court Nine. Bjorn Borg won the boys tournament at Wimbledon in 1972 before winning five successive men’s titles from 1976 to 1980. Only one father and son have previously won the boys title at Wimbledon — India’s Ramanathan Krishnan triumphed in 1954,
TAIWAN’S HOPE: Kuo Hsing-chun said that at the 2016 Games she was self-conscious and did not maintain focus, but this time she does not want to let everyone down Kuo Hsing-chun believes her biggest rival “is myself” as Taiwan pins its hopes for an Olympic gold medal in Tokyo on the record-breaking “goddess of weightlifting.” Taiwan has become a power in women’s weightlifting in the past few years — Hsu Shu-ching won her second gold medal in the 53kg class in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, while Kuo took bronze in the 58kg division to secure two of the nation’s only three medals at those Games. Hsu retired three years ago, leaving the 28-year-old Kuo — dubbed “the goddess of weightlifting” by local media — as Taiwan’s best hope for gold
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and her Belgian partner Elise Mertens on Wednesday advanced to the semi-finals of the women’s doubles at Wimbledon, after routing their opponents in straight sets. Seeded third in the tournament, the pair defeated the unseeded Nina Stojanovic and Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia 6-1, 6-3 in a match that lasted just 1 hour and 14 minutes. With the win, Hsieh and Mertens move on to the semi-finals to face fifth-seeded Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara of Japan, who advanced after pulling off a 7-6 (7-3), 7-5 victory against the 16th-ranked Czech duo of Marie Bouzkova and Lucie Hradecka. Hsieh, 35, partnered
WIMBLEDON: Latisha Chan and Chan Hao-ching next face Harriet Dart and Heather Watson, while Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens face Asia Muhammad and Jessica Pegula Taiwanese sisters Latisha Chan and Chan Hao-ching, as well as Hsieh Su-wei, eased past their opponents on Saturday to advance to the last 16 at Wimbledon. The seventh-seeded Chan sisters ousted the pairing of Elixane Lechemia of France and Ingrid Neel of the US 6-4, 6-1 in 73 minutes. They kept an early 3-2 lead in the first set after breaking their opponents’ serve, when the match had to be suspended due to rain. After the game resumed, they managed to secure a break point and finished the set 6-4. The pairing overwhelmed their opponents in the second set, breaking three of their