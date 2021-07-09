ATHLETICS
SEA Games postponed
The Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games), which were to take place in Vietnam this year, have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and would most likely be held next year, a member of the organizing council said yesterday. The regional Olympics were scheduled to be held in Hanoi and 11 other locations from Nov. 21 to Dec. 2. Vietnam is struggling to contain a new COVID-19 outbreak, and many SEA Games events were planned in provinces hard hit by the fresh wave of infections. “Definitely, the 31st SEA Games will not [be hosted] this year as scheduled in November,” said Varin Tansuphasiri, Games Council member and deputy secretary of the Thai Olympic Committee. “Vietnam wants to postpone the Games until next year, 2022.”
SWIMMING
Podium protests banned
Athletes would be allowed to express their opinions at news conferences and through media at the Tokyo Olympics, but protests during medal ceremonies are prohibited, FINA said on Wednesday. Podium protests have emerged as a controversial issue ahead of the Games with the International Olympic Committee deciding to retain a regulation forbidding any kind of “demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda” in venues and other Olympic areas. That has prompted criticism from some athletes, including Britain’s Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty, who said they have a right to express their opinions without being punished. FINA’s latest guidelines were issued just two weeks ahead of the start of the Games following discussions with the commission, the swimming federation said in a news release.
CYCLING
Van Aert towers on Tour
Raucous crowds on Wednesday cheered Wout van Aert to a frantic stage 11 win on the Tour de France after a double ascent of Mont Ventoux. UAE Team Emirates leader Tadej Pogacar retained the overall lead by more than five minutes over his pursuers after a long, daredevil descent to the finish line with Colombian Rigoberto Uran and Ecuadoran Richard Carapaz. Jumbo rider Van Aert crossed the summit of “the Giant of Provence” alone in his Belgian champion’s shirt on a baking day, and was greeted after his expert descent by a partisan pack at the finish line.
BASEBALL
Ohtani breaks homer record
Los Angeles Angels dual-threat Shohei Ohtani on Wednesday hit his major-league leading 32nd home run of the season, breaking Hideki Matsui’s record for long balls in a single season by a Japanese player. Ohtani, who has been electrifying in the batter’s box, on the mound and on the basepaths, crushed a pitch from the Boston Red Sox’s Eduardo Rodriguez over the right-field wall to help his team to a 5-4 victory as the club improved to 44-42. Matsui, who smacked 31 homers as a member of the New York Yankees in 2004 and took home World Series MVP honors in 2009, had nothing but praise for his fellow slugger. “Thirty-two home runs in a season is just a passing point for a hitter like Shohei,” Matsui said in a statement put out by the Angels, where he spent a season in 2010. “I was once considered a long ball hitter in the majors, but I believe that he truly is a long ball hitter.”
Forty-five years after Bjorn Borg won the first of his five Wimbledon titles, his teenage son Leo Borg kept the family flag flying in the boys tournament on Monday. Leo Borg, 18, reached the second round with a 6-3, 6-7 (2/7), 6-0 win over 17-year-old Marko Topo of Serbia. Leo Borg fired six aces and 34 winners in his win out on Court Nine. Bjorn Borg won the boys tournament at Wimbledon in 1972 before winning five successive men’s titles from 1976 to 1980. Only one father and son have previously won the boys title at Wimbledon — India’s Ramanathan Krishnan triumphed in 1954,
TAIWAN’S HOPE: Kuo Hsing-chun said that at the 2016 Games she was self-conscious and did not maintain focus, but this time she does not want to let everyone down Kuo Hsing-chun believes her biggest rival “is myself” as Taiwan pins its hopes for an Olympic gold medal in Tokyo on the record-breaking “goddess of weightlifting.” Taiwan has become a power in women’s weightlifting in the past few years — Hsu Shu-ching won her second gold medal in the 53kg class in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, while Kuo took bronze in the 58kg division to secure two of the nation’s only three medals at those Games. Hsu retired three years ago, leaving the 28-year-old Kuo — dubbed “the goddess of weightlifting” by local media — as Taiwan’s best hope for gold
ASSIGNMENT: The third-seeded Taiwanese-Belgian duo in the second round face another Asian-European pairing in Misaki Doi of Japan and Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland Taiwanese-Belgian duo Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens on Thursday advanced to the second round of the women’s doubles at Wimbledon, while British teenager Emma Raducanu continued her unlikely run in the women’s singles. Hsieh and Mertens defeated Vitalia Diatchenko of Russia and Galina Voskoboeva of Kazakhstan 7-6, 6-2 in 1 hour, 23 minutes on Court 9 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. The third seeds won 72 percent of points on their first serve and converted six of 13 break points to advance to a second-round match against Misaki Doi of Japan and Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland. In
WIMBLEDON: Latisha Chan and Chan Hao-ching next face Harriet Dart and Heather Watson, while Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens face Asia Muhammad and Jessica Pegula Taiwanese sisters Latisha Chan and Chan Hao-ching, as well as Hsieh Su-wei, eased past their opponents on Saturday to advance to the last 16 at Wimbledon. The seventh-seeded Chan sisters ousted the pairing of Elixane Lechemia of France and Ingrid Neel of the US 6-4, 6-1 in 73 minutes. They kept an early 3-2 lead in the first set after breaking their opponents’ serve, when the match had to be suspended due to rain. After the game resumed, they managed to secure a break point and finished the set 6-4. The pairing overwhelmed their opponents in the second set, breaking three of their