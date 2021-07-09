SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





ATHLETICS

SEA Games postponed

The Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games), which were to take place in Vietnam this year, have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and would most likely be held next year, a member of the organizing council said yesterday. The regional Olympics were scheduled to be held in Hanoi and 11 other locations from Nov. 21 to Dec. 2. Vietnam is struggling to contain a new COVID-19 outbreak, and many SEA Games events were planned in provinces hard hit by the fresh wave of infections. “Definitely, the 31st SEA Games will not [be hosted] this year as scheduled in November,” said Varin Tansuphasiri, Games Council member and deputy secretary of the Thai Olympic Committee. “Vietnam wants to postpone the Games until next year, 2022.”

SWIMMING

Podium protests banned

Athletes would be allowed to express their opinions at news conferences and through media at the Tokyo Olympics, but protests during medal ceremonies are prohibited, FINA said on Wednesday. Podium protests have emerged as a controversial issue ahead of the Games with the International Olympic Committee deciding to retain a regulation forbidding any kind of “demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda” in venues and other Olympic areas. That has prompted criticism from some athletes, including Britain’s Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty, who said they have a right to express their opinions without being punished. FINA’s latest guidelines were issued just two weeks ahead of the start of the Games following discussions with the commission, the swimming federation said in a news release.

CYCLING

Van Aert towers on Tour

Raucous crowds on Wednesday cheered Wout van Aert to a frantic stage 11 win on the Tour de France after a double ascent of Mont Ventoux. UAE Team Emirates leader Tadej Pogacar retained the overall lead by more than five minutes over his pursuers after a long, daredevil descent to the finish line with Colombian Rigoberto Uran and Ecuadoran Richard Carapaz. Jumbo rider Van Aert crossed the summit of “the Giant of Provence” alone in his Belgian champion’s shirt on a baking day, and was greeted after his expert descent by a partisan pack at the finish line.

BASEBALL

Ohtani breaks homer record

Los Angeles Angels dual-threat Shohei Ohtani on Wednesday hit his major-league leading 32nd home run of the season, breaking Hideki Matsui’s record for long balls in a single season by a Japanese player. Ohtani, who has been electrifying in the batter’s box, on the mound and on the basepaths, crushed a pitch from the Boston Red Sox’s Eduardo Rodriguez over the right-field wall to help his team to a 5-4 victory as the club improved to 44-42. Matsui, who smacked 31 homers as a member of the New York Yankees in 2004 and took home World Series MVP honors in 2009, had nothing but praise for his fellow slugger. “Thirty-two home runs in a season is just a passing point for a hitter like Shohei,” Matsui said in a statement put out by the Angels, where he spent a season in 2010. “I was once considered a long ball hitter in the majors, but I believe that he truly is a long ball hitter.”