Japan announces virus emergency throughout Games

AFP, TOKYO





Japan’s government yesterday announced a new COVID-19 state of emergency stretching throughout the Olympics, as reports said organizers could bar fans from almost all events at the Games.

With just two weeks until the July 23 opening ceremony, COVID-19 infections are rising in the capital, and the spread of the more infectious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 has spooked officials.

The rising cases threaten to derail plans to let up to 10,000 local fans into Olympic venues, and could mean Tokyo 2020 is the first ever Games held behind closed doors.

A woman stands among Olympic Rings and Tokyo 2020 mascots at the Japan Olympic Museum in Tokyo yesterday. Photo: AFP

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the emergency measures — which are far looser than the harsh lockdowns seen in other parts of the world — would be in place until Aug. 22.

The government could lift the emergency earlier “if the effect of vaccines becomes clear and an improvement is seen in the situation of hospital beds,” Suga said.

Earlier in the day, Japanese Minister of State for Economic and Fiscal Policy Yasutoshi Nishimura warned that new COVID-19 cases were rising in the capital.

“As the movement of people increases, the more infectious Delta variant now accounts for around 30 percent of cases. This is expected to expand further,” he added.

Under the virus emergency, alcohol would be banned at bars and restaurants, which would have to close by 8pm, while events such as concerts and conferences would have to end by 9pm, Nishimura said.

Crucially, spectators at events would be capped at 5,000 people or 50 percent venue capacity, whichever is less.

The decision puts pressure on Olympic organizers who are scrambling to make a final ruling on how many local fans, if any, would be in the stands at the Games.

Several Japanese media outlets said that organizers were likely to bar spectators from all competition venues in Tokyo and three surrounding areas.