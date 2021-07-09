Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and her Belgian partner Elise Mertens on Wednesday advanced to the semi-finals of the women’s doubles at Wimbledon, after routing their opponents in straight sets.
Seeded third in the tournament, the pair defeated the unseeded Nina Stojanovic and Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia 6-1, 6-3 in a match that lasted just 1 hour and 14 minutes.
With the win, Hsieh and Mertens move on to the semi-finals to face fifth-seeded Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara of Japan, who advanced after pulling off a 7-6 (7-3), 7-5 victory against the 16th-ranked Czech duo of Marie Bouzkova and Lucie Hradecka.
Hsieh, 35, partnered with Mertens for the first time this year after the Wimbledon tournament was canceled last year.
She is the top-ranked female doubles player in Taiwan and has won the Wimbledon women’s doubles competition twice before — in 2013 and 2019.
Taiwanese sisters Latisha Chan and Chan Hao-ching crashed out in the quarter-finals, after falling 5-7, 2-6 to American Caroline Dolehide and Australian Storm Sanders.
In men’s singles, eight-time champion Roger Federer bowed out 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-0 against 14th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in a surprisingly lopsided finish to Federer’s 22nd appearance in the tournament.
Asked whether it might have been his last appearance here, Federer replied: “I don’t know. I really don’t know. I’ve got to regroup.”
That likely was on thousands of minds in the stadium when Federer stepped to the baseline to serve while trailing 5-0 in the third set: He waited while fans in the full-to-capacity stands applauded and cheered, some rising to their feet.
Soon enough, it was over, only the third shutout set ceded by Federer in 429 career Grand Slam matches; both of the others came at the French Open.
“The last few games, obviously, you can feel that you’re not coming back from it,” said Federer, who spoke steadily and did not betray any emotion in his news conference. “I’m not used to that kind of situation, obviously, very much. Especially not here.”
Hurkacz, a 24-year-old who has called Federer his idol, was asked whether he could have imagined this result.
“Probably not,” he said.
Hurkacz’s opponent today is seventh-seeded Matteo Berrettini of Italy, who eliminated No. 16 Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, 6-3 to reach his second major semi-final.
Hurkacz had never made it beyond the third round at any Slam.
Additional reporting by AP
