Lightning deny Montreal for Cup win

‘CHAMPA BAY’: The victory marked the third professional sports title for Tampa Bay in less than a year, after last season’s Cup win and the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl victory

AFP, MIAMI





The Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday night won their second straight Stanley Cup, edging the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 to win the NHL championship series 4-1.

Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy bounced back from a Game 4 defeat in Montreal with a 22-save shutout.

With his fifth clean sheet of the post-season, Vasilevskiy scooped the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoffs’ Most Valuable Player.

The Tampa Bay Lightning’s Steven Stamkos hoists the Stanley Cup after their 1-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on Wednesday. Photo: Bruce Bennett-USA TODAY

“When the team is playing like this in front of you, you get lots of confidence from them and just try to help them however you can, just try to be at your best every night for the guys,” Vasilevskiy said.

Rookie Ross Colton scored the lone goal as the Lightning became the first back-to-back champions since the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017.

“It’s unbelievable,” Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos said. “I mean, so cliche to say, but there’s no words. This group to go back-to-back after everything we went through last year in the bubble, to go through this year, ups and downs. I mean, it’s amazing.”

After failing to close out the series on Monday the Lightning dominated Game 5 early, but they could not get a shot past Montreal goaltender Carey Price.

Colton changed that at 13 minutes, 27 seconds of the second period, when he slotted a pass from defenseman David Savard past Price to give the Lightning a 1-0 lead.

Tampa Bay had won the puck against the near boards, Colton making his way toward the net where he jostled for position with Montreal defenseman Joel Edmundson and was able to redirect Savard’s pass through traffic into the net.

Colton and Savard were the only two players in the Lightning lineup who did not feature in last season’s championship team.

The Lightning’s title comes just nine months after they beat the Dallas Stars in six games in a quarantine bubble in Edmonton.

This time, they were able to celebrate in front of 18,110 fans at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

“It doesn’t take anything away from last year, but to do it again is just validation into history,” Stamkos said. “And this group accomplished something that not many people thought could happen, and like I said, to do it in front of our family, our friends and our fans was just amazing.”

The win marks the third professional sports title for the city in less than a year, with locals referring to it as “Champa Bay.”

The NFL’s Buccaneers became the first team to win a Super Bowl played in its home stadium in February, with a crowd of 24,385 cheering Tom Brady to a record seventh NFL title.

The latest celebration comes just five months after the Bucs beat the Kansas City Chiefs for their first championship in 18 years.

The region actually had a shot at a fourth title in the past year. The MLB’s Tampa Bay Rays won the American League pennant, but lost the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games, while making most of its playoff run in bubbles set up in San Diego and Arlington, Texas.

The Lightning, who spent the entire post-season in Canada because of the COVID-19 pandemic, became the first team to clinch a Stanley Cup title on home ice since the Chicago Blackhawks in 2015.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor got her wish, too, since she had drawn attention for asking the team to lose Game 4 so they could have a shot at winning at Amalie Arena instead.

Additional reporting by AP