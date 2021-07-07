Paqueta pushes Brazil past Peru to Copa America final

AFP, RIO DE JANEIRO





Star forward Neymar on Monday set up Lucas Paqueta to score the only goal as hosts Brazil beat Peru 1-0 to qualify for the Copa America final.

The semi-final was a repeat of the last final two years ago, when a Brazil team shorn of the injured Neymar also triumphed on home soil.

The Selecao are to play either Lionel Messi’s Argentina or Colombia in Saturday’s final in Rio de Janeiro.

Brazil’s Lucas Paqueta and Peru’s Yoshimar Yotun interact during their Copa America semi-final in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“I want Argentina. I’m supporting Argentina because I have friends there and Brazil will win the final,” Neymar said.

“Paqueta is a great player, he’s getting better in every game and in every game with the national team,” he said about the 23-year-old match winner, who plays for Lyon in France.

“He’s just had a great season with his club and is showing that he can be a very important player for the Brazilian national team,” Neymar added.

Brazil totally dominated the first half at the empty Estadio Nilton Santos, but had to survive some nervous moments after the break before securing a spot in the final.

Brazil deservedly took the lead 10 minutes before halftime after Peru gave the ball away in midfield for the umpteenth time.

Neymar’s twinkling toes got him free of three defenders in the box and he teed up Paqueta to fire the ball home.

Peru coach Ricardo Gareca rued his team’s slow start.

“We paid for being slow to settle into the game,” Gareca said. “The team reacted well in the second half and it was even.”

However, he said the 4-0 group stage thumping Brazil handed Peru earlier in the tournament, and a 4-2 home defeat in FIFA World Cup qualifying in October last year, had affected their approach.

“We have to admit that we wanted to protect ourselves a bit given we’ve conceded a lot of goals against Brazil,” Gareca said.