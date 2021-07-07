Star forward Neymar on Monday set up Lucas Paqueta to score the only goal as hosts Brazil beat Peru 1-0 to qualify for the Copa America final.
The semi-final was a repeat of the last final two years ago, when a Brazil team shorn of the injured Neymar also triumphed on home soil.
The Selecao are to play either Lionel Messi’s Argentina or Colombia in Saturday’s final in Rio de Janeiro.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“I want Argentina. I’m supporting Argentina because I have friends there and Brazil will win the final,” Neymar said.
“Paqueta is a great player, he’s getting better in every game and in every game with the national team,” he said about the 23-year-old match winner, who plays for Lyon in France.
“He’s just had a great season with his club and is showing that he can be a very important player for the Brazilian national team,” Neymar added.
Brazil totally dominated the first half at the empty Estadio Nilton Santos, but had to survive some nervous moments after the break before securing a spot in the final.
Brazil deservedly took the lead 10 minutes before halftime after Peru gave the ball away in midfield for the umpteenth time.
Neymar’s twinkling toes got him free of three defenders in the box and he teed up Paqueta to fire the ball home.
Peru coach Ricardo Gareca rued his team’s slow start.
“We paid for being slow to settle into the game,” Gareca said. “The team reacted well in the second half and it was even.”
However, he said the 4-0 group stage thumping Brazil handed Peru earlier in the tournament, and a 4-2 home defeat in FIFA World Cup qualifying in October last year, had affected their approach.
“We have to admit that we wanted to protect ourselves a bit given we’ve conceded a lot of goals against Brazil,” Gareca said.
Forty-five years after Bjorn Borg won the first of his five Wimbledon titles, his teenage son Leo Borg kept the family flag flying in the boys tournament on Monday. Leo Borg, 18, reached the second round with a 6-3, 6-7 (2/7), 6-0 win over 17-year-old Marko Topo of Serbia. Leo Borg fired six aces and 34 winners in his win out on Court Nine. Bjorn Borg won the boys tournament at Wimbledon in 1972 before winning five successive men’s titles from 1976 to 1980. Only one father and son have previously won the boys title at Wimbledon — India’s Ramanathan Krishnan triumphed in 1954,
TAIWAN’S HOPE: Kuo Hsing-chun said that at the 2016 Games she was self-conscious and did not maintain focus, but this time she does not want to let everyone down Kuo Hsing-chun believes her biggest rival “is myself” as Taiwan pins its hopes for an Olympic gold medal in Tokyo on the record-breaking “goddess of weightlifting.” Taiwan has become a power in women’s weightlifting in the past few years — Hsu Shu-ching won her second gold medal in the 53kg class in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, while Kuo took bronze in the 58kg division to secure two of the nation’s only three medals at those Games. Hsu retired three years ago, leaving the 28-year-old Kuo — dubbed “the goddess of weightlifting” by local media — as Taiwan’s best hope for gold
US legend Serena Williams’ dreams of winning an eighth Wimbledon singles title and equaling Margaret Court’s Grand Slam record of 24 ended in tears on Tuesday as further doubt was cast on her future in the sport. The 39-year-old was leading 3-1 in the first set of her first round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus when she slipped and injured her right leg. Williams returned from receiving medical attention, but called it a day at 3-3 and walked off Centre Court in tears. “I was heartbroken to have to withdraw today after injuring my right leg,” she said in a statement posted
ASSIGNMENT: The third-seeded Taiwanese-Belgian duo in the second round face another Asian-European pairing in Misaki Doi of Japan and Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland Taiwanese-Belgian duo Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens on Thursday advanced to the second round of the women’s doubles at Wimbledon, while British teenager Emma Raducanu continued her unlikely run in the women’s singles. Hsieh and Mertens defeated Vitalia Diatchenko of Russia and Galina Voskoboeva of Kazakhstan 7-6, 6-2 in 1 hour, 23 minutes on Court 9 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. The third seeds won 72 percent of points on their first serve and converted six of 13 break points to advance to a second-round match against Misaki Doi of Japan and Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland. In