Djokovic, Federer into quarters as first-timers shine

AFP, LONDON





Novak Djokovic marched into his 50th Grand Slam quarter-final, while Roger Federer became the oldest man in the modern era to make the last-eight at Wimbledon on “Manic Monday” at the All England Club.

Federer, who will be 40 in just under five weeks, brushed aside Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego 7-5, 6-4, 6-2 to make the quarter-finals at Wimbledon for the 18th time and 58th overall at the majors.

He is set to be the oldest man in the last-eight since the dawn of the Open era in 1968.

Switzerland’s Roger Federer jumps to return against Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego in their men’s singles match at Wimbledon in London on Monday. Photo: AFP

World No. 1 Djokovic, chasing a sixth Wimbledon and record-equaling 20th major, eased into the last-eight for the 12th time with a 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 win over Chile’s Cristian Garin.

Djokovic is halfway to a calendar Grand Slam. Only two men have swept all four majors in the same year, with Rod Laver the most recent back in 1969.

“Confidence levels are very high after winning the French Open,” Djokovic said. “It was one of my biggest wins in the circumstances — two five-setters, two four-setters in the second week... They took a lot out of me but they also gave me wings.”

Britain’s Emma Raducanu catches her breath in her women’s singles match against Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic at Wimbledon in London on Monday. Raducanu withdrew from the match. Photo: AFP

Djokovic next faces Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics, one of a host of players booking last-eight spots at the tournament for the first time.

The list includes women’s top seed Ashleigh Barty, second seed Aryna Sabalenka, Karolina Pliskova and Viktorija Golubic, as well as Matteo Berrettini, Denis Shapovalov, Karen Khachanov and Felix Auger-Aliassime in the men’s draw.

Barty reached the quarter-finals for the first time, beating French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic 7-5, 6-3.

The 25-year-old Australian is to play compatriot Ajla Tomljanovic who was leading Emma Raducanu 6-4, 3-0 when the British teenager, ranked at 338 in the world, retired due to medical reasons.

Raducanu, 18, had lit up Wimbledon in the same fashion 15-year-old Coco Gauff had two years ago, but she was clearly struggling, clutching her stomach and gasping for breath.

She received medical attention at the break for 3-0 and was taken off for further examination before it was announced she could not continue.

“I am really kind of shocked. Emma must be really hurt being a Briton playing at home,” Tomljanovic said. “I am really sorry, but it’s sport, it happens, I am really wishing her all the best.”

“It did not really sink in that I am in the quarter-finals given the circumstances, but two Aussies playing each other and one to go through to the last four is great” Tomljanovic said.

In the women’s doubles, Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and Belgium’s Elise Mertens swiftly eliminated Asia Muhammad and Jessica Pegula of the US 7-5, 6-3.

Additional reporting by staff writer