SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





COMPETITIVE EATING

Chestnut sets another record

Reigning champion Joey “Jaws” Chestnut on Sunday wolfed down 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes to break his own record in winning a 14th Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest. The world’s top-ranked hot dog devourer gulped down 26 more frankfurters and buns than runner-up Geoffrey Esper, and one more than Chesnut ate in winning the annual Fourth of July holiday event last year. “It just felt good,” Chestnut told broadcaster ESPN of chowing down in front of fans at a Nathan’s shop in New York City’s Coney Island, after last year’s contest was held indoors without spectators because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Even if I was uncomfortable, having everybody cheer me and push me, it made me feel good,” he added. Chestnut has won 14 of the past 15 contests since he defeated six-time defending champion Takeru Kobayashi of Japan in 2007. Michelle Lesco downed 30 and three-quarter hot dogs and buns to win the women’s title ahead of Sarah Rodriguez.

OLYMPICS

Japan selects flagbearer

Japan has selected basketball player Rui Hachimura and wrestler Yui Susaki as joint flagbearers for the Tokyo Olympics, organizers said yesterday, placing representatives of a younger, more diverse generation of Japanese at the head of its national team. Hachimura, 23, was raised in Japan as the child of a Japanese mother and Beninese father, and plays for the NBA’s Washington Wizards. He joins female wrestling medal hope Susaki, 22, as flagbearers leading the host nation’s team at the opening ceremony on July 23, the Japanese Olympic Committee announced. The joint flagbearer role for Japan and other teams is a break with tradition after the International Olympic Committee changed the rules to send a message of gender parity. Hachimura, one of a growing number of mixed race Japanese as international marriages increase, has commented publicly about his experience of racist abuse. In May his younger brother, Allen, who plays basketball at university, posted a screenshot of a racist message he had received. “People say Japan is not a racist country,” Allen Hachimura wrote in the Twitter post. “I want everyone to care about the problem of racism,” he added. “I get messages like this almost every day,” Rui Hachimura wrote in a reply to his brother’s post.

RUGBY UNION

Folau joins Japanese side

Dual-code international Israel Folau, who was sacked by Rugby Australia in 2019 for saying “hell awaits” gay people, is to play club rugby in Japan next season, the Japan Rugby Football Union announced yesterday. Folau has signed with the NTT Communications Shining Arcs in the premier domestic competition when it starts its new season in January next year. At his new club, based in Chiba near Tokyo, he would be coached by Rob Penney, who was sacked by NSW Waratahs in March after a nightmare five-loss start to the Super Rugby AU season. Folau was released “with immediate effect” by French rugby league side Catalans Dragons last week. The 32-year-old had informed the club he wanted to stay in Australia for what the Dragons said was “a personal family situation,” and also play for small-town club Southport Tigers, alongside his two brothers.