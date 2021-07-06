COMPETITIVE EATING
Chestnut sets another record
Reigning champion Joey “Jaws” Chestnut on Sunday wolfed down 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes to break his own record in winning a 14th Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest. The world’s top-ranked hot dog devourer gulped down 26 more frankfurters and buns than runner-up Geoffrey Esper, and one more than Chesnut ate in winning the annual Fourth of July holiday event last year. “It just felt good,” Chestnut told broadcaster ESPN of chowing down in front of fans at a Nathan’s shop in New York City’s Coney Island, after last year’s contest was held indoors without spectators because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Even if I was uncomfortable, having everybody cheer me and push me, it made me feel good,” he added. Chestnut has won 14 of the past 15 contests since he defeated six-time defending champion Takeru Kobayashi of Japan in 2007. Michelle Lesco downed 30 and three-quarter hot dogs and buns to win the women’s title ahead of Sarah Rodriguez.
OLYMPICS
Japan selects flagbearer
Japan has selected basketball player Rui Hachimura and wrestler Yui Susaki as joint flagbearers for the Tokyo Olympics, organizers said yesterday, placing representatives of a younger, more diverse generation of Japanese at the head of its national team. Hachimura, 23, was raised in Japan as the child of a Japanese mother and Beninese father, and plays for the NBA’s Washington Wizards. He joins female wrestling medal hope Susaki, 22, as flagbearers leading the host nation’s team at the opening ceremony on July 23, the Japanese Olympic Committee announced. The joint flagbearer role for Japan and other teams is a break with tradition after the International Olympic Committee changed the rules to send a message of gender parity. Hachimura, one of a growing number of mixed race Japanese as international marriages increase, has commented publicly about his experience of racist abuse. In May his younger brother, Allen, who plays basketball at university, posted a screenshot of a racist message he had received. “People say Japan is not a racist country,” Allen Hachimura wrote in the Twitter post. “I want everyone to care about the problem of racism,” he added. “I get messages like this almost every day,” Rui Hachimura wrote in a reply to his brother’s post.
RUGBY UNION
Folau joins Japanese side
Dual-code international Israel Folau, who was sacked by Rugby Australia in 2019 for saying “hell awaits” gay people, is to play club rugby in Japan next season, the Japan Rugby Football Union announced yesterday. Folau has signed with the NTT Communications Shining Arcs in the premier domestic competition when it starts its new season in January next year. At his new club, based in Chiba near Tokyo, he would be coached by Rob Penney, who was sacked by NSW Waratahs in March after a nightmare five-loss start to the Super Rugby AU season. Folau was released “with immediate effect” by French rugby league side Catalans Dragons last week. The 32-year-old had informed the club he wanted to stay in Australia for what the Dragons said was “a personal family situation,” and also play for small-town club Southport Tigers, alongside his two brothers.
US legend Serena Williams’ dreams of winning an eighth Wimbledon singles title and equaling Margaret Court’s Grand Slam record of 24 ended in tears on Tuesday as further doubt was cast on her future in the sport. The 39-year-old was leading 3-1 in the first set of her first round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus when she slipped and injured her right leg. Williams returned from receiving medical attention, but called it a day at 3-3 and walked off Centre Court in tears. “I was heartbroken to have to withdraw today after injuring my right leg,” she said in a statement posted
ASSIGNMENT: The third-seeded Taiwanese-Belgian duo in the second round face another Asian-European pairing in Misaki Doi of Japan and Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland Taiwanese-Belgian duo Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens on Thursday advanced to the second round of the women’s doubles at Wimbledon, while British teenager Emma Raducanu continued her unlikely run in the women’s singles. Hsieh and Mertens defeated Vitalia Diatchenko of Russia and Galina Voskoboeva of Kazakhstan 7-6, 6-2 in 1 hour, 23 minutes on Court 9 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. The third seeds won 72 percent of points on their first serve and converted six of 13 break points to advance to a second-round match against Misaki Doi of Japan and Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland. In
CLIPPERS OUSTED: Coach Monty Williams said he was in tears before the game thinking what might be, while Chris Paul was emotional after their victory in Game 6 Monty Williams was not named NBA Coach of the Year, but he has something more monumental, a trip to the NBA Finals, after the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday eliminated the Los Angeles Clippers 130-103 in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals. While Chris Paul was emotional after the game, Williams was taking joy in seeing his players celebrate. “I really enjoyed watching him and his emotions after the game. I was like: I must be getting old now, because I’m enjoying watching other people,” Williams said. “It used to be about me. Now, I’m looking at everybody else having a good
The NHL on Wedneday named 19-year-old content creator and social media influencer Josh Richards as special adviser, with the aim of expanding its fan base. Richards, a Toronto native and avid Maple Leafs fan, is to attend NHL marquee events and assist in “fan development efforts for the next generation,” the league said in a news release. “I want to thank the National Hockey League for giving me an opportunity to share my love of hockey with a whole new generation of fans,” Richards said. “I have always wanted to use my platform to educate and inspire, and I look forward to