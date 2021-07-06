Taiwanese sisters Latisha Chan and Chan Hao-ching yesterday defeated Britain’s Heather Watson and Harriet Dart to advance to the women’s doubles quarter-finals at Wimbledon.
The seventh-seeded Chan sisters ousted Dart and Watson 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in 1 hour, 53 minutes.
Third seeds Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens of Belgium were last night to face Asia Muhammad and Jessica Pegula of the US.
In women’s singles, Ons Jabeur’s historic Wimbledon campaign saw her reach the quarter-finals, beating last year’s French Open champion Iga Swiatek of Poland 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 in their fourth round match.
The 26-year-old is the first Tunisian woman to reach the last eight at Wimbledon and would face Belarus second seed Aryna Sabalenka who defeated Elena Rybakina 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.
Sabalenka would be playing in her first Grand Slam quarter-final.
She broke in the opening game, but the Kazakh, who has won a tournament-high 96 percent of her service games in the first three rounds, let her opponent off immediately as she failed to hold.
Belarusian Sabalenka grew in confidence, sending down two straight aces to go up 4-2 before clinching the first set when world No. 20 Rybakina double-faulted.
Sabalenka trailed 3-1 in the second set before battling back to draw level, but then lost her momentum.
Having made it one set apiece with her ninth ace, Rybakina held firm until 3-3 in the deciding set before dropping serve, as Sabalenka raised her level to run away with the match.
US legend Serena Williams' dreams of winning an eighth Wimbledon singles title and equaling Margaret Court's Grand Slam record of 24 ended in tears on Tuesday as further doubt was cast on her future in the sport. The 39-year-old was leading 3-1 in the first set of her first round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus when she slipped and injured her right leg. Williams returned from receiving medical attention, but called it a day at 3-3 and walked off Centre Court in tears. "I was heartbroken to have to withdraw today after injuring my right leg," she said in a statement posted
CLIPPERS OUSTED: Coach Monty Williams said he was in tears before the game thinking what might be, while Chris Paul was emotional after their victory in Game 6 Monty Williams was not named NBA Coach of the Year, but he has something more monumental, a trip to the NBA Finals, after the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday eliminated the Los Angeles Clippers 130-103 in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals. While Chris Paul was emotional after the game, Williams was taking joy in seeing his players celebrate. "I really enjoyed watching him and his emotions after the game. I was like: I must be getting old now, because I'm enjoying watching other people," Williams said. "It used to be about me. Now, I'm looking at everybody else having a good
The NHL on Wedneday named 19-year-old content creator and social media influencer Josh Richards as special adviser, with the aim of expanding its fan base. Richards, a Toronto native and avid Maple Leafs fan, is to attend NHL marquee events and assist in "fan development efforts for the next generation," the league said in a news release. "I want to thank the National Hockey League for giving me an opportunity to share my love of hockey with a whole new generation of fans," Richards said. "I have always wanted to use my platform to educate and inspire, and I look forward to