Taiwan’s Chan sisters advance to quarter-finals

Taiwanese sisters Latisha Chan and Chan Hao-ching yesterday defeated Britain’s Heather Watson and Harriet Dart to advance to the women’s doubles quarter-finals at Wimbledon.

The seventh-seeded Chan sisters ousted Dart and Watson 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in 1 hour, 53 minutes.

Third seeds Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens of Belgium were last night to face Asia Muhammad and Jessica Pegula of the US.

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur celebrates a point against Poland’s Iga Swiatek during their women’s singles fourth-round match on day seven of Wimbledon in London yesterday. Photo: AP

In women’s singles, Ons Jabeur’s historic Wimbledon campaign saw her reach the quarter-finals, beating last year’s French Open champion Iga Swiatek of Poland 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 in their fourth round match.

The 26-year-old is the first Tunisian woman to reach the last eight at Wimbledon and would face Belarus second seed Aryna Sabalenka who defeated Elena Rybakina 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Sabalenka would be playing in her first Grand Slam quarter-final.

She broke in the opening game, but the Kazakh, who has won a tournament-high 96 percent of her service games in the first three rounds, let her opponent off immediately as she failed to hold.

Belarusian Sabalenka grew in confidence, sending down two straight aces to go up 4-2 before clinching the first set when world No. 20 Rybakina double-faulted.

Sabalenka trailed 3-1 in the second set before battling back to draw level, but then lost her momentum.

Having made it one set apiece with her ninth ace, Rybakina held firm until 3-3 in the deciding set before dropping serve, as Sabalenka raised her level to run away with the match.