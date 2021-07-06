Max Verstappen on Sunday reeled off his third consecutive win from pole in the Austrian Grand Prix to consolidate his world championship lead over Lewis Hamilton, who after finishing fourth said his toiling Mercedes team were “miles away from Red Bull.”
Second place in the ninth round of the season went to Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, with McLaren’s Lando Norris a fine third after picking up a five second time penalty.
Verstappen’s latest step toward ending Hamilton’s hold on the drivers’ title triggered a carnival atmosphere in Formula One’s first capacity crowd since the COVID-19 pandemic struck, with most of the 100,000 in attendance decked out in his Dutch orange colors.
Photo: AFP
“To see so much orange in the stands is incredible; it’s an extra motivation. Thank you,” Verstappen told his cheering congregation at the Red Bull-owned Spielberg circuit.
“The car was unreal,” added the 21-year-old threat to Hamilton’s bid for an unprecedented eighth world crown, who was following up his win at the track last week.
“It’s insane — I’m a bit amazed myself how today went. I didn’t expect it to be like this. Incredible job by everyone to deliver something like this,” he said.
After his fifth win of the season Verstappen moved on to 182 points in the standings, 32 clear of Hamilton ahead of the seven-time world champion’s home British Grand Prix next month.
Hamilton, without a win since Barcelona in early May, had forecast after qualifying on Saturday that beating Verstappen looked unlikely.
Aside from his Red Bull rival’s superior pace, damage to Hamilton’s car late on in the race cost him a likely second place.
“We’re miles away from them Red Bull. We need all hands on deck. They have brought a lot of upgrades over the last few races — and we haven’t brought any,” he said.
US legend Serena Williams’ dreams of winning an eighth Wimbledon singles title and equaling Margaret Court’s Grand Slam record of 24 ended in tears on Tuesday as further doubt was cast on her future in the sport. The 39-year-old was leading 3-1 in the first set of her first round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus when she slipped and injured her right leg. Williams returned from receiving medical attention, but called it a day at 3-3 and walked off Centre Court in tears. “I was heartbroken to have to withdraw today after injuring my right leg,” she said in a statement posted
ASSIGNMENT: The third-seeded Taiwanese-Belgian duo in the second round face another Asian-European pairing in Misaki Doi of Japan and Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland Taiwanese-Belgian duo Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens on Thursday advanced to the second round of the women’s doubles at Wimbledon, while British teenager Emma Raducanu continued her unlikely run in the women’s singles. Hsieh and Mertens defeated Vitalia Diatchenko of Russia and Galina Voskoboeva of Kazakhstan 7-6, 6-2 in 1 hour, 23 minutes on Court 9 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. The third seeds won 72 percent of points on their first serve and converted six of 13 break points to advance to a second-round match against Misaki Doi of Japan and Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland. In
CLIPPERS OUSTED: Coach Monty Williams said he was in tears before the game thinking what might be, while Chris Paul was emotional after their victory in Game 6 Monty Williams was not named NBA Coach of the Year, but he has something more monumental, a trip to the NBA Finals, after the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday eliminated the Los Angeles Clippers 130-103 in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals. While Chris Paul was emotional after the game, Williams was taking joy in seeing his players celebrate. “I really enjoyed watching him and his emotions after the game. I was like: I must be getting old now, because I’m enjoying watching other people,” Williams said. “It used to be about me. Now, I’m looking at everybody else having a good
The NHL on Wedneday named 19-year-old content creator and social media influencer Josh Richards as special adviser, with the aim of expanding its fan base. Richards, a Toronto native and avid Maple Leafs fan, is to attend NHL marquee events and assist in “fan development efforts for the next generation,” the league said in a news release. “I want to thank the National Hockey League for giving me an opportunity to share my love of hockey with a whole new generation of fans,” Richards said. “I have always wanted to use my platform to educate and inspire, and I look forward to