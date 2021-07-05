Rafique Mohammed lists the rations doled out every two weeks by UN personnel.
“They would give us 1kg of rice, a bit of oil, dahl and some vegetables,” he said. “There were a lot of people and little food. It was not ever, ever enough.”
It was all Mohammed ate for the first 13 years of his life, having been born inside Kutupalong, the world’s largest and most densely populated refugee camp, and home of almost 1 million stateless Rohingya people who fled from Myanmar to Bangladesh.
However, for the camp kids, just as coveted as any of those food items were the plastic bags that they came in. They would grab them, then take them to their friends and start constructing a ball.
“We’d put them all in one big bag and squeeze it, tie it with rope and make a soccer ball,” Mohammed said. “We would play with that, without shoes, in the dirt.”
A real soccer ball was a rare sighting in Kutupalong, but Mohammed occasionally caught a glimpse of one courtesy of a Bangladeshi visitor.
He memorized its shape as a prototype, but given the materials on hand, the result was not great.
“As soon as you have 10 kicks, it’s ripped off one side,” he said. “So you have to get the plastic again, tie it with rubber bands. But all we did was play. We woke up in the morning and go kick the ball around, go back again, play football again. It was all we looked forward to. We were doing nothing [else], just waiting for someone to take us out of the camp.”
Mohammed did not see a professional soccer match of any description until shortly before he left the camp for Australia.
When a teenaged Mohammed made it to Brisbane with his mother and two brothers, he held a real soccer ball in his hands for the first time. It was a Kmart cheapie, but perfectly full and round, just like he had imagined.
“I was just crying, holding the soccer ball,” he said. “It was the best moment in my life. I cannot describe it.”
The initial challenge was adjusting his first touch to a ball that behaved very differently than a scrunched-up bundle of plastic bags, but the skill was soon mastered.
In general life, those first 18 months were difficult. Some cousins living in Australia offered help, but the English language skills of his immediate family were non-existent and they craved community.
In 2016, Mohammed established Rohingya United.
“We have a lot of youth, so me and my cousin created the club and thought maybe in the future we can get in the league,” he said. “We just got everyone down to kick the ball around in the afternoon. That’s how it started.”
The team became so big that he was forced to create a second one, called QR The Brave.
Both sides play in the recently formed Q-League, a Queensland-based multicultural competition offering migrant and refugee communities a chance to play soccer without paying registration fees.
The league features teams representing not only Rohingya, but also Nepalese, Somali, Punjabi, Bosnian, Vietnamese, Japanese, Spanish, English, South Korean and Sri Lankan, along with Australians.
“Everyone’s loving their life now, better than we used to live. They have their own opportunities, their own goals,” Mohammed said. “But 1.6 million people are still hoping like I was to get somewhere. I’m still fighting to get them to be with me here. We have a lot of space here in Australia. Why can’t they come here as well?”
At the end of June 2017, an estimated 35,480 people from Myanmar were living in Australia, the Refugee Council of Australia said.
There are more in offshore detention centers, such as Abdul Sattar.
Sattar was recently released after spending years on Nauru, in the Brisbane International Transit Centre and in a makeshift detention center at the Kangaroo Point Central Hotel and Apartments.
“He was a refugee running away to save his life, then he came to Australia and got locked up,” Mohammed said.
“My whole team fought and joined protests to get those refugees out of the detention centers and into the community to have a better life,” he added.
“When Abdul got released, he was so happy. We helped him to get a house, a driver’s license and transport,” Mohammed said.
Mohammed, who has a diploma in IT, works for Football Queensland and Multicultural Australia, but he keeps coming back to sports.
“That’s the best way to connect for me every time, with Aussies and other communities,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s football, netball — whatever you play. Even if you don’t know how to speak English, on the field you can because your body speaks the language.”
US legend Serena Williams’ dreams of winning an eighth Wimbledon singles title and equaling Margaret Court’s Grand Slam record of 24 ended in tears on Tuesday as further doubt was cast on her future in the sport. The 39-year-old was leading 3-1 in the first set of her first round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus when she slipped and injured her right leg. Williams returned from receiving medical attention, but called it a day at 3-3 and walked off Centre Court in tears. “I was heartbroken to have to withdraw today after injuring my right leg,” she said in a statement posted
ASSIGNMENT: The third-seeded Taiwanese-Belgian duo in the second round face another Asian-European pairing in Misaki Doi of Japan and Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland Taiwanese-Belgian duo Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens on Thursday advanced to the second round of the women’s doubles at Wimbledon, while British teenager Emma Raducanu continued her unlikely run in the women’s singles. Hsieh and Mertens defeated Vitalia Diatchenko of Russia and Galina Voskoboeva of Kazakhstan 7-6, 6-2 in 1 hour, 23 minutes on Court 9 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. The third seeds won 72 percent of points on their first serve and converted six of 13 break points to advance to a second-round match against Misaki Doi of Japan and Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland. In
CLIPPERS OUSTED: Coach Monty Williams said he was in tears before the game thinking what might be, while Chris Paul was emotional after their victory in Game 6 Monty Williams was not named NBA Coach of the Year, but he has something more monumental, a trip to the NBA Finals, after the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday eliminated the Los Angeles Clippers 130-103 in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals. While Chris Paul was emotional after the game, Williams was taking joy in seeing his players celebrate. “I really enjoyed watching him and his emotions after the game. I was like: I must be getting old now, because I’m enjoying watching other people,” Williams said. “It used to be about me. Now, I’m looking at everybody else having a good
The NHL on Wedneday named 19-year-old content creator and social media influencer Josh Richards as special adviser, with the aim of expanding its fan base. Richards, a Toronto native and avid Maple Leafs fan, is to attend NHL marquee events and assist in “fan development efforts for the next generation,” the league said in a news release. “I want to thank the National Hockey League for giving me an opportunity to share my love of hockey with a whole new generation of fans,” Richards said. “I have always wanted to use my platform to educate and inspire, and I look forward to