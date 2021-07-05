Pogacar climbs into yellow on Alps

AFP, LE GRAND BORNAND, France





Tour de France defending champion and UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar on Saturday soared into the Tour de France overall lead on an Alpine stage won by Team Bahrain Victorious rider Dylan Teuns, as Team Ineos Grenadiers’ hopes were again battered.

Slovenia’s Pogacar finished fourth, about 1 minute behind Teuns, but took another 3 minutes out of his most credible rival, Team Ineos Grenadiers rider Richard Carapaz.

Team Alpecin-Fenix rider Mathieu van der Poel, the overnight leader, went into a trademark “all or nothing at all” meltdown and later said that he would decide today whether he would drop out of the Tour to jet off to Tokyo to contest the mountain bike gold.

Team Bahrain Victorious rider Dylan Teuns, right, competes in the eighth stage of the Tour de France, 150km from Oyonnax to Le Grand-Bornand, on Saturday. Photo: AFP

At one point a wind-blown umbrella flew across Van der Poel’s path, but the Tour rookie swerved brilliantly to avoid it, keeping his Olympic dream alive, even as he let go of the yellow jersey.

Pogacar who stunned his rivals with a time trial win in the fifth stage, was again head and shoulders above the rest of the field.

He attacked from the group of contenders a full 30km out, after his sports director had told him ahead of the race that the “Tour de France starts here.”

With 13 stages remaining, Pogacar leads the Tour. He is 1 minute, 48 seconds ahead of Belgian Wout van Aert, who is Team Jumbo-Visma’s main hope, after Primoz Roglic’s misadventures with a fall and subsequent decline in form.

Van Aert said that he would not be able to win the Tour, because of his large frame with all of the mountains ahead.

“I’m too heavy,” he said, with his team unsure of how to proceed after Roglic had another dreadful couple of days.

“That hurt,” Team Jumbo-Visma sports director Frans Maassen said. “We’ll need to rethink things tonight.”

Before Van der Poel dropped off the pace on the second climb, he drew alongside Pogacar and the two chatted a few moments.

“He wished me well and said he hoped I got the jersey today,” Pogacar said.

When Pogacar put the hammer down — as they say in cycling — only Carapaz was able to follow, but not for long.

“Attack is the best defense,” Pogacar said. “I haven’t won the Tour de France yet.”

The 150km run, which culminated with the ascent and descent of a classic Tour climb — the Col de la Colombiere, with a 7.5km climb at 8.5 percent gradient — was the first of eight mountain stages.